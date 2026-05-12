CWC June Banquet 2026

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About this event
Celebrate another year of service to our community with an entree of steak, sautéed shrimp in garlic butter sauce, mashed potatoes, and mixed seasonal veggies
Celebrate another year of service to our community with an entree of pan seared salmon, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and white wine garlic butter sauce
Celebrate another year of service to our community with an entree of grilled portobello mushrooms, peppers, onions, wild rice, black beans, queso fresco, pico de Gallo with soft corn tortillas.
Celebrate another year of service to our community with an entree of grilled steak, peppers, onions, wild rice, black beans, pico de Gallo, two eggs any style, and soft corn tortillas.
Celebrate another year of service to our community with an entree of grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, baby spinach, basil pesto on olive focaccia bread.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!