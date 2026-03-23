The Columbus Women's Chorus

Hosted by

The Columbus Women's Chorus

About this event

CWC Sister Singers Fundraiser (Chicago or Bust!) + Double Your Impact!

Warm Up Warrior
$10

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Nailed That Entrance!
$25

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Eyes on the Director!
$45

To skip the optional fee on the next page, click the dropdown, select ‘other’, and type 0 before checking out.

High Note Hit (Eventually!)
$75

To skip the optional fee on the next page, click the dropdown, select ‘other’, and type 0 before checking out.

Standing Ovation!
$100

To skip the optional fee on the next page, click the dropdown, select ‘other’, and type 0 before checking out.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!