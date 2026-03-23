CWC Sister Singers Fundraiser (Chicago or Bust!) + Double Your Impact!

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To skip the optional fee on the next page, click the dropdown, select ‘other’, and type 0 before checking out.
To skip the optional fee on the next page, click the dropdown, select ‘other’, and type 0 before checking out.
To skip the optional fee on the next page, click the dropdown, select ‘other’, and type 0 before checking out.
To skip the optional fee on the next page, click the dropdown, select ‘other’, and type 0 before checking out.
To skip the optional fee on the next page, click the dropdown, select ‘other’, and type 0 before checking out.
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