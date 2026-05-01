Central Westmoreland Foundation

Hosted by

Central Westmoreland Foundation

About this event

CWCTC Car Show Concessions and Tickets

BBQ Pulled Pork item
BBQ Pulled Pork
$5
Hot Dog item
Hot Dog
$2
Rigatoni item
Rigatoni
$4
Water (Bottle) item
Water (Bottle)
$1
Pop item
Pop
$1
Bag of Chips item
Bag of Chips
$1
Homemade Cookies (2) item
Homemade Cookies (2)
$1

2 cookies for $1.00

Coffee item
Coffee
$1
Basket Raffle (1 Sheet) item
Basket Raffle (1 Sheet)
$10

1 Sheet for $10

3 Sheets for $20

Step inside to check out the baskets we have available for raffle! All baskets were donated by various supporters.

Basket Raffle (3 Sheets) item
Basket Raffle (3 Sheets)
$20

1 Sheet for $10

3 Sheets for $20

Step inside to check out the baskets we have available for raffle! All baskets were donated by various supporters.

Donation item
Donation
Pay what you can

Would you like to donate towards our Automotive Collision & Repair Program? You can donate any amount you wish :)

Add a donation for Central Westmoreland Foundation

$

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