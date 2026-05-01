CWCTC Car Show Concessions and Tickets

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About this event
2 cookies for $1.00
1 Sheet for $10
3 Sheets for $20
Step inside to check out the baskets we have available for raffle! All baskets were donated by various supporters.
1 Sheet for $10
3 Sheets for $20
Step inside to check out the baskets we have available for raffle! All baskets were donated by various supporters.
Would you like to donate towards our Automotive Collision & Repair Program? You can donate any amount you wish :)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!