CWCTC Restoration & Design Furniture Auction

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Starting bid
Bring home a one-of-a-kind piece handcrafted by students in CWCTC's Restoration & Design program. This beautifully restored dresser combines timeless charm with creative detail, featuring decorative wallpaper accents on both sides for a unique and stylish touch.
Dimensions: 19" W × 60" L × 33½" H
Perfect for a bedroom, entryway, dining room, or accent space, this dresser offers both character and functionality. Every piece restored by our students showcases craftsmanship, creativity, and attention to detail while giving quality furniture a second life.
Student Restored • Unique Design • Functional Storage • One-of-a-Kind Piece
Local delivery is available upon request for an additional charge, with rates determined by distance.
Starting bid
This unique piece began its journey as a donated upright piano and was thoughtfully transformed by students in CWCTC's Restoration & Design program. Rather than restoring it as a musical instrument, the piano was carefully gutted and given an entirely new purpose, creating endless possibilities for its next owner.
Originally envisioned as a coffee bar, we ultimately decided to leave the final transformation to your imagination. Whether you choose to create a coffee station, home bar, desk, display cabinet, entryway piece, or something entirely your own, this project provides a stunning foundation for your vision.
What makes this piece especially meaningful is the dedication behind it. Sam Lewis of Yough High School spent three years working on this project, investing countless hours of craftsmanship, creativity, and attention to detail to make it truly special.
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This is more than furniture—it's a conversation piece, a showcase of student talent, and a unique opportunity to own a custom-crafted item with a story behind it.
Student Crafted • Endless Possibilities • One-of-a-Kind Design • A True Conversation Piece
Local delivery is available upon request for an additional charge, with rates determined by distance.
Starting bid
Add charm and character to your home with this beautifully refinished piece, hand-painted by Natalie Moore of Frazier High School as part of CWCTC's Restoration & Design program.
Featuring an attached mirror and distinctive Bakelite handles, this piece blends vintage appeal with refreshed style. The careful restoration highlights both the craftsmanship of the original furniture and the artistic talent of the student who transformed it.
Whether used as a vanity, dresser, or statement accent piece, it offers both beauty and functionality while serving as a testament to student creativity and skill.
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Every piece from the Restoration & Design program has its own story, and this unique creation showcases the dedication, artistry, and craftsmanship of the students who bring new life to quality furniture.
Student Restored • Hand-Painted • Vintage Charm • One-of-a-Kind Piece
Local delivery is available upon request for an additional charge, with rates determined by distance.
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