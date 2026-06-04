CWCTC Restoration & Design Furniture Auction

This unique piece began its journey as a donated upright piano and was thoughtfully transformed by students in CWCTC's Restoration & Design program. Rather than restoring it as a musical instrument, the piano was carefully gutted and given an entirely new purpose, creating endless possibilities for its next owner.

Originally envisioned as a coffee bar, we ultimately decided to leave the final transformation to your imagination. Whether you choose to create a coffee station, home bar, desk, display cabinet, entryway piece, or something entirely your own, this project provides a stunning foundation for your vision.

What makes this piece especially meaningful is the dedication behind it. Sam Lewis of Yough High School spent three years working on this project, investing countless hours of craftsmanship, creativity, and attention to detail to make it truly special.

Dimensions:

Length: 65" (5' 5")

Width: 27" (2' 3")

Height: 56" (4' 8")

This is more than furniture—it's a conversation piece, a showcase of student talent, and a unique opportunity to own a custom-crafted item with a story behind it.

Student Crafted • Endless Possibilities • One-of-a-Kind Design • A True Conversation Piece





Local delivery is available upon request for an additional charge, with rates determined by distance.