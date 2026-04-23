CWEF 50th Gala Paddle Raise Donations

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$10,000 covers a full year of tuition at most Colorado public colleges.
$5,000 covers one semester of tuition at most Colorado public colleges.
$2,500 can cover the cost of professional development or a certification needed for career advancement.
$1,000 can fund networking and community building opportunities for one cohort of CWEF’s scholars.
$500 can fund partnerships that provide financial literacy or career readiness workshops.
$250 can provide a Scholar Graduation Celebration Package, including a cap, gown, and recognition gift.
$100 can support a mentor and mentee partnership.
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