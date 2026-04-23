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Colorado Womens Education Foundation

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CWEF 50th Gala Paddle Raise Donations

$10,000 Donation
$10,000

$10,000 covers a full year of tuition at most Colorado public colleges.

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$5,000 Donation
$5,000

$5,000 covers one semester of tuition at most Colorado public colleges.

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$2,500 Donation
$2,500

$2,500 can cover the cost of professional development or a certification needed for career advancement.

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$1,000 Donation
$1,000

$1,000 can fund networking and community building opportunities for one cohort of CWEF’s scholars.

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$500 Donation
$500

$500 can fund partnerships that provide financial literacy or career readiness workshops.

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$250 Donation
$250

$250 can provide a Scholar Graduation Celebration Package, including a cap, gown, and recognition gift.

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$100 Donation
$100

$100 can support a mentor and mentee partnership.

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