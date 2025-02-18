💚 CWES Community Partners

Everything in the PLATINUM package is included, plus: Exclusivity of industry - Large logo and optimal placement on all advertising - Logo on digital signage at CWE entrance for an additional 3 weeks; total 6 weeks
Everything in the GOLD package is included, plus: Logo on digital signage at CWE entrance for an additional 2 weeks; total 3 weeks - Ability to send fliers home with students promoting business 4x during the school year - Booth at CWE Spring Carnival
Everything in the SILVER package is included, plus: Logo on digital signage at CWE entrance for an additional week; total 2 weeks - E-flyer to CWE households, 2x/year
Everything in the BRONZE package is included, plus: Logo on stationary signage at CWE entrance - Logo on digital signage at CWE entrance, 1 week - Logo in CWE weekly e-newsletter (Cougar Chronicle) - Logo in CWE yearbook - Booth at CWE Open House Event
What’s included in this package: CWE Proud Partner Storefront Sticker - Logo on CWE school & PTO website, including mobile app - “Thank you” feature in PTO e-newsletter (Pulse) - Mentions on CWE PTO social media
Help fund our monthly teacher appreciation events, such as breakfast/lunch gatherings and special treats, allowing us to show our gratitude for the hard work and dedication of our incredible teachers and staff. - Sponsors will be acknowledged with signage, on social media, etc. as a "thank-you!"
Help fund the Student of the Month winner bags, which are a special way to recognize and celebrate the achievements of our outstanding students. These bags are filled with fun surprises and rewards, providing encouragement and motivation for our students to continue excelling. - Sponsors will be acknowledged in the student of the month bag, on social media, etc. as a "thank-you!"
Support our special events that take place throughout the year — like Mother/Son Dodgeball, Father/Daughter Dance, Carnival, Camp Read S'more, etc. Your contribution will enhance these experiences, adding extra joy and energy that make lasting memories for both parents and children. - Sponsors will be acknowledged with signage, on social media, etc. as a "thank-you!"
*You must be an existing partner. This service is an add-on only to our partners. Provide additional exposure for our community partners by participating in the Cogburn Community Connection packet - —a tri-annual distribution of partner-provided flyers to students. These packets will be sent home in August, December, and May. The cost for participation is as follows: $150 for one distribution $300 for two distributions $450 for all three distributions
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing