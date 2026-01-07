Columbus Womens Golf Association

Offered by

Columbus Womens Golf Association

About the memberships

CWGA Membership New or ReNew - pay by credit card!

Membership
$45

Valid until March 19, 2027

2026 ​MEMBERSHIP
 $45.00

Not only do you get to have fun, your yearly membership includes the following:​​

  • Your spot on the roster for all season tournaments. We play once each month on the third Friday of the month; May through September - second Friday in October. See our current year schedule
  • A wonderful opportunity to socialize and develop friendships with a diverse collection of women who love golf. 
  • Promote the growth of women in golf.
  • Five flights of golfers to accommodate all handicap levels.
  • Tournament game each month for each flight.
  • Monthly cash skins for each flight.
  • Raise funds for our yearly selected charity. 
  • Kick-off breakfast to start the season.
  • Round-up luncheon to end the season.
  • Refer a friend and get a $5.00 referral bonus!
  • ​The CWGA is a member of the Ohio Golf Association as a club without real estate. As a member, our club can offer USGA Golf Handicap Network (GHIN) at a discount rate for an official world handicap. 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!