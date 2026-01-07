CWGA Membership New or ReNew - pay by credit card!

2026 MEMBERSHIP
$45.00
Not only do you get to have fun, your yearly membership includes the following:
- Your spot on the roster for all season tournaments. We play once each month on the third Friday of the month; May through September - second Friday in October. See our current year schedule.
- A wonderful opportunity to socialize and develop friendships with a diverse collection of women who love golf.
- Promote the growth of women in golf.
- Five flights of golfers to accommodate all handicap levels.
- Tournament game each month for each flight.
- Monthly cash skins for each flight.
- Raise funds for our yearly selected charity.
- Kick-off breakfast to start the season.
- Round-up luncheon to end the season.
- Refer a friend and get a $5.00 referral bonus!
- The CWGA is a member of the Ohio Golf Association as a club without real estate. As a member, our club can offer USGA Golf Handicap Network (GHIN) at a discount rate for an official world handicap.