CWGA Membership New or ReNew - pay by credit card!

Not only do you get to have fun, your yearly membership includes the following:​​

Your spot on the roster for all season tournaments. We play once each month on the third Friday of the month; May through September - second Friday in October. See our current year schedule . ​

A wonderful opportunity to socialize and develop friendships with a diverse collection of women who love golf.

Promote the growth of women in golf.

Five flights of golfers to accommodate all handicap levels.

Tournament game each month for each flight.

Monthly cash skins for each flight.

Raise funds for our yearly selected charity.

Kick-off breakfast to start the season.

Round-up luncheon to end the season.

Refer a friend and get a $5.00 referral bonus!