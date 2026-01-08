CWGA New or ReNew GHIN

We are an authorized “club without real estate” and belong to the OGA (Ohio Golf Association) and CDGA (Columbus District Golf Association). As a member of CDGA, once you establish your handicap, you will also be eligible to participate in the women’s events during the season. They are GREAT FUN and held at some very nice private clubs!!

See link for current schedule: https://www.cdgagolf.org/events/womens

To establish your handicap… If you want, you could enter the last 10-20 scores from last season (or this season if you have played somewhere warm with no closed posting season) to establish a current handicap… or, you can wait until the new season and start entering – your choice. If you ever have questions… there is a TON of info on the GHIN site, or, I am ALWAYS just an email away to help!

How does it all work? This is a simple, high-level explanation:

· Every time you golf, except for alone, by midnight of that day, you are expected to enter your score, along with the tees you played, into the GHIN system (either online or on the mobile app)

o You can enter hole by hole (fantastic idea getting started)

o or Total adjusted score (which can be complicated if you have holes greater than double bogey)

· The score/tee entered will calculate a “differential” based on the score/tees posted.

· To calculate an initial GHIN handicap, you need to post at least 54 holes of golf

· The last 20 scores (updated daily) will be the basis of the current “revision”. From the last 20 scores, the system will pick the LOWEST 8 differentials and do a simple average to create your handicap index.

Hope this helps!! Again, if you have questions… never hesitate to ask!!

Jana

Here is a link to some resources:

https://www.usga.org/handicapping/ghin-faqs.html

https://www.usga.org/handicapping/getting-a-usga-handicap-index.html