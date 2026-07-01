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About this event
Poolville, TX 76487, USA The Pavilion – Capernaum Studios
CWIMA Power Hour at CONTENT 2026 is a dynamic, faith-filled gathering of Christian women in media, designed to inspire, equip, and connect attendees with a like-minded community. This powerful hour provides encouragement, networking opportunities, and professional insights for women working in television, radio, digital media, publishing, film, and the arts. Free to attend with registration, it’s a divine appointment for such a time as this.
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