Four smiling women are featured in the foreground, while the background displays event details for the Christian Women in Media Association's Content Christian Media Conference.
Christian Women In Media Association

Hosted by

Christian Women In Media Association

About this event

CWIMA Power Hour at CONTENT 2026

10700 FM 920

Poolville, TX 76487, USA The Pavilion – Capernaum Studios

RSVP
Free

CWIMA Power Hour at CONTENT 2026 is a dynamic, faith-filled gathering of Christian women in media, designed to inspire, equip, and connect attendees with a like-minded community. This powerful hour provides encouragement, networking opportunities, and professional insights for women working in television, radio, digital media, publishing, film, and the arts. Free to attend with registration, it’s a divine appointment for such a time as this.

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