CWIMA Power Hour at NRB is a dynamic, faith-filled gathering of Christian women in media, designed to inspire, equip, and connect attendees with a like-minded community. Hosted during the NRB Convention, this powerful hour provides encouragement, networking opportunities, and professional insights for women working in television, radio, digital media, publishing, film, and the arts. Free to attend with registration, it’s a divine appointment for such a time as this.