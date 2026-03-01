CWLA Gala Silent Auction

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Wall Hanging Set of 3
These striking 5x5 wood blocks are true works of art! Our 4th grade students collaborated with 5th grade parent and professional artist Beth Swanson (www.bethswansonart.com) to sculpt fabric onto wood, transforming simple materials into dynamic, textured creations full of color and personality.
Each block is unique, making every set a one-of-a-kind display of creativity and craftsmanship. Perfect for a shelf, desk, or gallery wall, these pieces bring student imagination to life in a bold and modern way.
Bid on a set (or two!) and take home a meaningful piece of fourth grade artistry.
Starting bid
Wall Hanging Set of 6 - Set 1
These striking 5x5 wood blocks are true works of art! Our 4th grade students collaborated with 5th grade parent and professional artist Beth Swanson (www.bethswansonart.com) to sculpt fabric onto wood, transforming simple materials into dynamic, textured creations full of color and personality.
Each block is unique, making every set a one-of-a-kind display of creativity and craftsmanship. Perfect for a shelf, desk, or gallery wall, these pieces bring student imagination to life in a bold and modern way.
Bid on a set (or two!) and take home a meaningful piece of fourth grade artistry.
Starting bid
Wall Hanging Set of 6 - Set 2
These striking 5x5 wood blocks are true works of art! Our 4th grade students collaborated with 5th grade parent and professional artist Beth Swanson (www.bethswansonart.com) to sculpt fabric onto wood, transforming simple materials into dynamic, textured creations full of color and personality.
Each block is unique, making every set a one-of-a-kind display of creativity and craftsmanship. Perfect for a shelf, desk, or gallery wall, these pieces bring student imagination to life in a bold and modern way.
Bid on a set (or two!) and take home a meaningful piece of fourth grade artistry.
Starting bid
Wall Hanging Set of 6 - Set 3
These striking 5x5 wood blocks are true works of art! Our 4th grade students collaborated with 5th grade parent and professional artist Beth Swanson (www.bethswansonart.com) to sculpt fabric onto wood, transforming simple materials into dynamic, textured creations full of color and personality.
Each block is unique, making every set a one-of-a-kind display of creativity and craftsmanship. Perfect for a shelf, desk, or gallery wall, these pieces bring student imagination to life in a bold and modern way.
Bid on a set (or two!) and take home a meaningful piece of fourth grade artistry.
Starting bid
Cyanotype Collage - 11x9 in. framed
Sun-Printed Mixed Media Artwork
Blending science and art, our 6th graders explored the magic of cyanotype with Ms. Green—using sunlight and carefully arranged objects to create striking shadow prints. These beautiful blue impressions were then thoughtfully collaged into finished works of art by 5th grade parent and professional artist Beth Swanson (www.bethswansonart.com).
Each piece is one-of-a-kind. Bid generously to take home a stunning example of sixth grade innovation and artistry!
Starting bid
12x12 in. - Ink on Paper
Identity and creativity come together in these striking relief print collages created by our 7th graders. Each student designed a relief print featuring personal symbols and meaningful imagery. Their individual prints were then combined to form dynamic, layered collages—thoughtfully assembled by Ms. Green.
The result is a bold and expressive collection that celebrates individuality while showcasing the power of community.
Each piece is one-of-a-kind—bid generously to take home a powerful snapshot of seventh grade artistry!
Starting bid
This 11x9 in. framed heartfelt watercolor collage captures a fleeting moment in time. Our 8th graders worked with Ms. Green to create simple, expressive watercolor paintings—an intentional nod to the bright, carefree artwork of their earliest school days. The paintings were then thoughtfully collaged into finished pieces by 5th grade parent and professional artist Beth Swanson (www.bethswansonart.com).
Beth shared, “I wanted to create a piece that really highlighted how quickly time flies—just yesterday your 8th grader was bringing home brightly colored finger paintings, and now they're one summer away from high school. I wanted to capture that simplicity one last time for you.”
Bid generously to take home a lasting reminder of how quickly these years pass.
Starting bid
This 11x9 in. framed heartfelt watercolor collage captures a fleeting moment in time. Our 8th graders worked with Ms. Green to create simple, expressive watercolor paintings—an intentional nod to the bright, carefree artwork of their earliest school days. The paintings were then thoughtfully collaged into finished pieces by 5th grade parent and professional artist Beth Swanson (www.bethswansonart.com).
Beth shared, “I wanted to create a piece that really highlighted how quickly time flies—just yesterday your 8th grader was bringing home brightly colored finger paintings, and now they're one summer away from high school. I wanted to capture that simplicity one last time for you.”
Bid generously to take home a lasting reminder of how quickly these years pass.
Starting bid
Is your kitchen table starting to feel like a high-stakes battleground? Does the phrase "Common Core" make you want to hide under the covers? We’ve got the ultimate peace treaty! We’re trading tears over long division for "Aha!" moments and turning "I don't know what to write" into "Can I have another page?"
Donated By: Raine Gray, Owner of Rainey Day Family Solutions
Estimated Value: $240
Starting bid
Skip the stress and arrive in style! This exclusive package includes one VIP reserved parking spot for 8th Grade Graduation at CWLA.
Enjoy the convenience of premium, close-up parking so you can focus on celebrating your graduate — no circling the lot, no long walks, no rushing.
Make this milestone moment even smoother with the best spot in the house!
Starting bid
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago is one of the largest soccer networks in the world — and the ideal choice for young players seeking professional-level training in a fun, supportive, and motivating environment.
Paris Saint-Germain Academy camps for boys and girls ages 6-19 offer dynamic, age-appropriate training sessions led by PSG-certified and/or UEFA (or U.S. equivalent) licensed coaches. These sessions are designed to help players grow both on and off the field, focusing on the core fundamentals of the world-renowned PSG methodology.
What’s Included:
Fine Print:
Winner must meet these requirements in order to redeem their scholarship:
Donated By: PSG Academy Chicago
Estimated Value: $599
Starting bid
The Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago Junior Academy is a recreational program designed for boy and girl players ages 2-14 to initiate and develop the fundamentals of soccer in a fun learning environment.
What’s Included:
Fine Print:
Winners must meet these requirements in order to redeem their scholarship:
Donated By: PSG Academy Chicago
Estimated Value: $180
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