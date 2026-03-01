Hosted by

Friends Of CWLA

About this event

Sales closed

CWLA Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1340 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA

4th Grade Class Art - Sculpted Fabric Wood Blocks - set of 3 item
4th Grade Class Art - Sculpted Fabric Wood Blocks - set of 3
$10

Starting bid

Wall Hanging Set of 3


These striking 5x5 wood blocks are true works of art! Our 4th grade students collaborated with 5th grade parent and professional artist Beth Swanson (www.bethswansonart.com) to sculpt fabric onto wood, transforming simple materials into dynamic, textured creations full of color and personality.


Each block is unique, making every set a one-of-a-kind display of creativity and craftsmanship. Perfect for a shelf, desk, or gallery wall, these pieces bring student imagination to life in a bold and modern way.


Bid on a set (or two!) and take home a meaningful piece of fourth grade artistry.

4th Grade Class Art - Sculpted Fabric Wood Blocks - set of 6 item
4th Grade Class Art - Sculpted Fabric Wood Blocks - set of 6
$20

Starting bid

Wall Hanging Set of 6 - Set 1


These striking 5x5 wood blocks are true works of art! Our 4th grade students collaborated with 5th grade parent and professional artist Beth Swanson (www.bethswansonart.com) to sculpt fabric onto wood, transforming simple materials into dynamic, textured creations full of color and personality.


Each block is unique, making every set a one-of-a-kind display of creativity and craftsmanship. Perfect for a shelf, desk, or gallery wall, these pieces bring student imagination to life in a bold and modern way.


Bid on a set (or two!) and take home a meaningful piece of fourth grade artistry.

4th Grade Class Art - Sculpted Fabric Wood Blocks - set of 6 item
4th Grade Class Art - Sculpted Fabric Wood Blocks - set of 6
$20

Starting bid

Wall Hanging Set of 6 - Set 2


These striking 5x5 wood blocks are true works of art! Our 4th grade students collaborated with 5th grade parent and professional artist Beth Swanson (www.bethswansonart.com) to sculpt fabric onto wood, transforming simple materials into dynamic, textured creations full of color and personality.


Each block is unique, making every set a one-of-a-kind display of creativity and craftsmanship. Perfect for a shelf, desk, or gallery wall, these pieces bring student imagination to life in a bold and modern way.


Bid on a set (or two!) and take home a meaningful piece of fourth grade artistry.

4th Grade Class Art - Sculpted Fabric Wood Blocks - set of 6 item
4th Grade Class Art - Sculpted Fabric Wood Blocks - set of 6
$20

Starting bid

Wall Hanging Set of 6 - Set 3


These striking 5x5 wood blocks are true works of art! Our 4th grade students collaborated with 5th grade parent and professional artist Beth Swanson (www.bethswansonart.com) to sculpt fabric onto wood, transforming simple materials into dynamic, textured creations full of color and personality.


Each block is unique, making every set a one-of-a-kind display of creativity and craftsmanship. Perfect for a shelf, desk, or gallery wall, these pieces bring student imagination to life in a bold and modern way.


Bid on a set (or two!) and take home a meaningful piece of fourth grade artistry.

6th Grade Class Art - Cyanotype Collage item
6th Grade Class Art - Cyanotype Collage
$25

Starting bid

Cyanotype Collage - 11x9 in. framed

Sun-Printed Mixed Media Artwork

Blending science and art, our 6th graders explored the magic of cyanotype with Ms. Green—using sunlight and carefully arranged objects to create striking shadow prints. These beautiful blue impressions were then thoughtfully collaged into finished works of art by 5th grade parent and professional artist Beth Swanson (www.bethswansonart.com).


Each piece is one-of-a-kind. Bid generously to take home a stunning example of sixth grade innovation and artistry!

7th Grade Class Art - Relief Print Collage item
7th Grade Class Art - Relief Print Collage
$10

Starting bid

12x12 in. - Ink on Paper


Identity and creativity come together in these striking relief print collages created by our 7th graders. Each student designed a relief print featuring personal symbols and meaningful imagery. Their individual prints were then combined to form dynamic, layered collages—thoughtfully assembled by Ms. Green.


The result is a bold and expressive collection that celebrates individuality while showcasing the power of community.


Each piece is one-of-a-kind—bid generously to take home a powerful snapshot of seventh grade artistry!

8th Grade Class Art - Watercolor Collage 1 item
8th Grade Class Art - Watercolor Collage 1
$25

Starting bid

This 11x9 in. framed heartfelt watercolor collage captures a fleeting moment in time. Our 8th graders worked with Ms. Green to create simple, expressive watercolor paintings—an intentional nod to the bright, carefree artwork of their earliest school days. The paintings were then thoughtfully collaged into finished pieces by 5th grade parent and professional artist Beth Swanson (www.bethswansonart.com).


Beth shared, “I wanted to create a piece that really highlighted how quickly time flies—just yesterday your 8th grader was bringing home brightly colored finger paintings, and now they're one summer away from high school. I wanted to capture that simplicity one last time for you.”


Bid generously to take home a lasting reminder of how quickly these years pass.


8th Grade Class Art - Watercolor Collage 1 item
8th Grade Class Art - Watercolor Collage 1
$25

Starting bid

This 11x9 in. framed heartfelt watercolor collage captures a fleeting moment in time. Our 8th graders worked with Ms. Green to create simple, expressive watercolor paintings—an intentional nod to the bright, carefree artwork of their earliest school days. The paintings were then thoughtfully collaged into finished pieces by 5th grade parent and professional artist Beth Swanson (www.bethswansonart.com).


Beth shared, “I wanted to create a piece that really highlighted how quickly time flies—just yesterday your 8th grader was bringing home brightly colored finger paintings, and now they're one summer away from high school. I wanted to capture that simplicity one last time for you.”


Bid generously to take home a lasting reminder of how quickly these years pass.

4 Lesson Tutoring Package item
4 Lesson Tutoring Package
$70

Starting bid

The "Homework Hero" Survival Kit: 4 Tutoring Sessions

Is your kitchen table starting to feel like a high-stakes battleground? Does the phrase "Common Core" make you want to hide under the covers? We’ve got the ultimate peace treaty! We’re trading tears over long division for "Aha!" moments and turning "I don't know what to write" into "Can I have another page?"

What’s Inside the Magic Bag?

  • 4 One-on-One Sessions: We’ll tackle Math or Language Arts with the patience of a saint and the energy of a double-espresso.
  • Sanity for Parents: That’s 4 hours where you aren’t the one explaining why 1/2 is bigger than 1/4 (even though 4 is a bigger number!)
  • Lessons are 30 minutes each (virtual or on location in the South Loop) and available for either math, language arts, or spanish for Pre K through 6th grade

Donated By: Raine Gray, Owner of Rainey Day Family Solutions

Estimated Value: $240

VIP Parking at CWLA 8th Grade Graduation item
VIP Parking at CWLA 8th Grade Graduation
$50

Starting bid

Skip the stress and arrive in style! This exclusive package includes one VIP reserved parking spot for 8th Grade Graduation at CWLA.


Enjoy the convenience of premium, close-up parking so you can focus on celebrating your graduate — no circling the lot, no long walks, no rushing.


Make this milestone moment even smoother with the best spot in the house!


1 Week of PSG Summer Camp item
1 Week of PSG Summer Camp
$180

Starting bid

Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago is one of the largest soccer networks in the world — and the ideal choice for young players seeking professional-level training in a fun, supportive, and motivating environment. 


Paris Saint-Germain Academy camps for boys and girls ages 6-19 offer dynamic, age-appropriate training sessions led by PSG-certified and/or UEFA (or U.S. equivalent) licensed coaches. These sessions are designed to help players grow both on and off the field, focusing on the core fundamentals of the world-renowned PSG methodology.


What’s Included:

  • 5-day/30-hr summer camp week at the location of your choice

Fine Print:

Winner must meet these requirements in order to redeem their scholarship:

  • Scholarships are non-transferable, non-refundable, and have no cash value.
  • Must be redeemed during the 2026 calendar year; unused scholarships will expire.
  • Limit of one scholarship per family.
  • PSG SELECT Camps are excluded from this offer.
  • PSG Academy uniform kit ($60 value) is not included and must be purchased separately.
  • Redemption is subject to program availability and standard registration requirements.
  • Scholarships cannot be combined with other promotions, discounts, or offers.
  • PSG Academy Chicago reserves the right to verify eligibility prior to final acceptance.
  • Winners must claim and redeem the scholarship by the stated deadline using the official redemption link

Donated By: PSG Academy Chicago

Estimated Value: $599

PSG Jr. Academy Scholarship item
PSG Jr. Academy Scholarship
$50

Starting bid

The Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago Junior Academy  is a recreational program designed for boy and girl players ages 2-14 to initiate and develop the fundamentals of soccer in a fun learning environment.


What’s Included:

  • 6-week program
  • 1 training session per week for 1 hour led by PSG Academy coaches
  • 1 game on week 1 and on week 7
  • Referee cost
  • Participation certificate

Fine Print:

Winners must meet these requirements in order to redeem their scholarship:

  • Scholarships are non-transferable, non-refundable, and have no cash value.
  • Must be redeemed during the 2026 calendar year; unused scholarships will expire.
  • Limit of one scholarship per family.
  • PSG SELECT Camps are excluded from this offer.
  • PSG Academy uniform kit ($60 value) is not included and must be purchased separately.
  • Redemption is subject to program availability and standard registration requirements.
  • Scholarships cannot be combined with other promotions, discounts, or offers.
  • PSG Academy Chicago reserves the right to verify eligibility prior to final acceptance.
  • Winners must claim and redeem the scholarship by the stated deadline using the official redemption link


Donated By: PSG Academy Chicago

Estimated Value: $180

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