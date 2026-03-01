CWLA Gala Silent Auction

Wall Hanging Set of 3





These striking 5x5 wood blocks are true works of art! Our 4th grade students collaborated with 5th grade parent and professional artist Beth Swanson ( www.bethswansonart.com ) to sculpt fabric onto wood, transforming simple materials into dynamic, textured creations full of color and personality.





Each block is unique, making every set a one-of-a-kind display of creativity and craftsmanship. Perfect for a shelf, desk, or gallery wall, these pieces bring student imagination to life in a bold and modern way.





Bid on a set (or two!) and take home a meaningful piece of fourth grade artistry.