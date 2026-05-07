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Federal Correctional Institution Employees Club

About this event

Sales closed

CWW 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

33 1/2 Pembroke Rd, Danbury, CT 06811, USA

"Day at the Beach" Bag item
"Day at the Beach" Bag
$50

Starting bid

This basket includes: A XL Bogg Bag, 2 large beach towels, 2 Stanley water bottles, 2 bottles of sunscreen. Valued at $200.

Donated by the Employees Club

Appliance Basket item
Appliance Basket
$20

Starting bid

This basket includes Slow Cooker, Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder, Digital Meat Thermometer.

Donated by Employee Development, Computer Services, Human Services, and Reentry

Breakfast Basket item
Breakfast Basket
$20

Starting bid

This basket includes Toaster Oven, Panini Press, Mini Waffle Maker.

Donated by Employee Development, Computer Services, Human Services, and Reentry

Backyard Fun Basket item
Backyard Fun Basket
$50

Starting bid

This basket includes Basketball, Football, Four in a row, Wireless Speaker, Soccer ball, Volleyball, Frisbee, Neck wrap Fan, Dartboard, Foosball, Hack sack

Donated by the Education and Recreation Departments

Table Top Patio Heater item
Table Top Patio Heater
$25

Starting bid

Tabletop Patio Heater

Donated by Reentry

Self Care Basket item
Self Care Basket item
Self Care Basket item
Self Care Basket
$50

Starting bid

This basket includes Massage gift card, throw blanket, warming pack, eye mask, satin pillowcases, candle, two champagne coupe glasses, bottle of champagne, facial steamer, body wash and lotion, bath bombs, facial roller!

Donated by the Psychology Department

Essential Oil Diffuser item
Essential Oil Diffuser
$10

Starting bid

Brand new Essential Oil Diffuser. Never used, just doesn't have a box.

Donated by HR

Digital Video Recorder item
Digital Video Recorder
$10

Starting bid

Digital Video Recorder

Donated by HR

Liquor Basket item
Liquor Basket
$50

Starting bid

Basked includes 45 nippers, 4 large bottles of liquor, 2 large bottles of wine, 8 small bottles of wine, 2 tropical drink cups, 4 tropical straws

Donated by Custody

Cigar Basket item
Cigar Basket
$25

Starting bid

Basket includes 15 Premium Cigars, 1 Cigar Cutter, and 1 Lighter

Donated by your friendly FCI Danbury Firearms Instructors

(Aponte, Berquist, Furman, Rivera, Wynne)

First Aid Kit Basket item
First Aid Kit Basket item
First Aid Kit Basket
$30

Starting bid

Basket includes a first aid kid backpack and pretty much anything first aid you would need from band aids, pain relievers, and cough drops to gloves, scissors, and ice packs!

Donated by the Medical Department

Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$50

Starting bid

Basket includes 9 bottles of wine (various blends-reds, whites, rose & prosecco), 2 hand painted wine glasses, 4 stemmed wine glasses, a Yeti wine tumbler, vertical lever corkscrew, 2 wine stoppers/pourers and snacks that pair well with wine! Donated by CMC and Correctional Systems

Lottery Basket item
Lottery Basket
$40

Starting bid

How much are you willing to spend for a lucky winner?!

Donated by Unit Team

2 Adirondack chairs item
2 Adirondack chairs
$150

Starting bid

2 Adirondack chairs made of solid wood (weatherproofed).

The perfect addition for the summer!

Yeti cooler and koozies item
Yeti cooler and koozies item
Yeti cooler and koozies item
Yeti cooler and koozies item
Yeti cooler and koozies item
Yeti cooler and koozies
$75

Starting bid

15 Quart Yeti Cooler with ice sleeve and 2 Yeti can insulators!

Over $292 value!

Donated by the Executive team

CWW 2026 T-shirt item
CWW 2026 T-shirt item
CWW 2026 T-shirt
$10

Starting bid

Size-XL

Donated by S. Cerretani

CWW 2026 T-Shirt item
CWW 2026 T-Shirt item
CWW 2026 T-Shirt
$10

Starting bid

Size 2X

Donated by S. Cerretani

Wellness Basket item
Wellness Basket
$25

Starting bid

• Yoga mat

• Yoga wheel

• Yoga towel

• Stretch band

• Workout bands

• YETI water bottle

• 2 energy drinks

• Protein snacks

• Hand sanitizer

• 1 Free yoga class at Manipura Power Yoga – Brookfield, CT

• 5 free workouts with Captain Carr


Donated by Camp/FSL Unit Team

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!