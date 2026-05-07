CWW 2026 Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
This basket includes: A XL Bogg Bag, 2 large beach towels, 2 Stanley water bottles, 2 bottles of sunscreen. Valued at $200.
Donated by the Employees Club
Starting bid
This basket includes Slow Cooker, Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder, Digital Meat Thermometer.
Donated by Employee Development, Computer Services, Human Services, and Reentry
Starting bid
This basket includes Toaster Oven, Panini Press, Mini Waffle Maker.
Donated by Employee Development, Computer Services, Human Services, and Reentry
Starting bid
This basket includes Basketball, Football, Four in a row, Wireless Speaker, Soccer ball, Volleyball, Frisbee, Neck wrap Fan, Dartboard, Foosball, Hack sack
Donated by the Education and Recreation Departments
Starting bid
Tabletop Patio Heater
Donated by Reentry
Starting bid
This basket includes Massage gift card, throw blanket, warming pack, eye mask, satin pillowcases, candle, two champagne coupe glasses, bottle of champagne, facial steamer, body wash and lotion, bath bombs, facial roller!
Donated by the Psychology Department
Starting bid
Brand new Essential Oil Diffuser. Never used, just doesn't have a box.
Donated by HR
Starting bid
Digital Video Recorder
Donated by HR
Starting bid
Basked includes 45 nippers, 4 large bottles of liquor, 2 large bottles of wine, 8 small bottles of wine, 2 tropical drink cups, 4 tropical straws
Donated by Custody
Starting bid
Basket includes 15 Premium Cigars, 1 Cigar Cutter, and 1 Lighter
Donated by your friendly FCI Danbury Firearms Instructors
(Aponte, Berquist, Furman, Rivera, Wynne)
Starting bid
Basket includes a first aid kid backpack and pretty much anything first aid you would need from band aids, pain relievers, and cough drops to gloves, scissors, and ice packs!
Donated by the Medical Department
Starting bid
Basket includes 9 bottles of wine (various blends-reds, whites, rose & prosecco), 2 hand painted wine glasses, 4 stemmed wine glasses, a Yeti wine tumbler, vertical lever corkscrew, 2 wine stoppers/pourers and snacks that pair well with wine! Donated by CMC and Correctional Systems
Starting bid
How much are you willing to spend for a lucky winner?!
Donated by Unit Team
Starting bid
2 Adirondack chairs made of solid wood (weatherproofed).
The perfect addition for the summer!
Starting bid
15 Quart Yeti Cooler with ice sleeve and 2 Yeti can insulators!
Over $292 value!
Donated by the Executive team
Starting bid
Size-XL
Donated by S. Cerretani
Starting bid
Size 2X
Donated by S. Cerretani
Starting bid
• Yoga mat
• Yoga wheel
• Yoga towel
• Stretch band
• Workout bands
• YETI water bottle
• 2 energy drinks
• Protein snacks
• Hand sanitizer
• 1 Free yoga class at Manipura Power Yoga – Brookfield, CT
• 5 free workouts with Captain Carr
Donated by Camp/FSL Unit Team
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