Scituate FIRST Robotics Inc.

Offered by

Scituate FIRST Robotics Inc.

About this shop

Cyber Sailors Holiday Shop

Scituate Light Ornament item
Scituate Light Ornament
$8

Wooden ornament featuring Scituate Light

Fishing Boat Coaster item
Fishing Boat Coaster
$8

One 4-inch square acacia wood coaster featuring a Scituate fishing boat!

Scituate Lighthouse Coaster item
Scituate Lighthouse Coaster
$8

One 4-inch square acacia wood coaster featuring Old Scituate Light!

Scituate Lobster Trap Coaster item
Scituate Lobster Trap Coaster
$8

One 4-inch square acacia wood coaster featuring a Scituate lobster trap!

Spit Boardwalk Coaster item
Spit Boardwalk Coaster
$8

One 4-inch square acacia wood coaster featuring the boardwalk to the Spit!

Peggotty Coaster item
Peggotty Coaster
$8

One 4-inch square acacia wood coaster featuring a house on Peggotty beach!

Lawson Tower Coaster item
Lawson Tower Coaster
$8

One 4-inch square acacia wood coaster featuring Lawson Tower!

Anchor Earrings - Silver item
Anchor Earrings - Silver
$14

Wooden anchor earrings stainless steel or silver plated copper

Anchor Earrings - Gold item
Anchor Earrings - Gold
$14

Wooden anchor earrings with copper earring hooks

Scituate Lighthouse Earring - Silver item
Scituate Lighthouse Earring - Silver
$14

Scituate Light earrings - stainless steel or silver plated copper

Scituate Lighthouse Earring - Gold item
Scituate Lighthouse Earring - Gold
$14

Scituate Light earrings - with copper earring hooks

Anchor Necklace item
Anchor Necklace
$18

Stainless steel chain with wooden anchor design. The anchor is larger than the earring design and is hanging on an 18" chain that can be adjusted to 16".

Scituate S Necklace item
Scituate S Necklace
$18

Stainless steel chain with wooden Scituate S design. The S design is larger than the earring design (purchased separately) and is hanging on an 18" chain that can be adjusted to 16".

Scituate Lighthouse Necklace item
Scituate Lighthouse Necklace
$18

Stainless steel chain with wooden Old Scituate Light design. The lighthouse design is larger than the earring design (purchased separately) and is hanging on an 18" chain that can be adjusted to 16".

Cyber Sailors Necklace item
Cyber Sailors Necklace
$18

Stainless steel chain with wooden Cyber Sailors Logo design. The robot design is larger than the earring design (purchased separately) and is hanging on an 18" chain that can be adjusted to 16".

Cyber Sailors Silver Earrings item
Cyber Sailors Silver Earrings
$14

Scituate Light earrings - stainless steel or silver plated copper

Gingerbread man keychain item
Gingerbread man keychain
$3

3d printed gingerbread man, about 2" tall

Gingerbread girl keychain item
Gingerbread girl keychain
$3

3d printed gingerbread girl, about 2" tall

Shark fidget toy item
Shark fidget toy
$4

3" 3d printed shark fidget toy

Cyber Sailors Holiday Card item
Cyber Sailors Holiday Card item
Cyber Sailors Holiday Card
$3

Student designed Christmas card, 5" by 7" card stock with white envelope

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