Cyber Sailors Holiday Shop

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Wooden ornament featuring Scituate Light
One 4-inch square acacia wood coaster featuring a Scituate fishing boat!
One 4-inch square acacia wood coaster featuring Old Scituate Light!
One 4-inch square acacia wood coaster featuring a Scituate lobster trap!
One 4-inch square acacia wood coaster featuring the boardwalk to the Spit!
One 4-inch square acacia wood coaster featuring a house on Peggotty beach!
One 4-inch square acacia wood coaster featuring Lawson Tower!
Wooden anchor earrings stainless steel or silver plated copper
Wooden anchor earrings with copper earring hooks
Scituate Light earrings - stainless steel or silver plated copper
Scituate Light earrings - with copper earring hooks
Stainless steel chain with wooden anchor design. The anchor is larger than the earring design and is hanging on an 18" chain that can be adjusted to 16".
Stainless steel chain with wooden Scituate S design. The S design is larger than the earring design (purchased separately) and is hanging on an 18" chain that can be adjusted to 16".
Stainless steel chain with wooden Old Scituate Light design. The lighthouse design is larger than the earring design (purchased separately) and is hanging on an 18" chain that can be adjusted to 16".
Stainless steel chain with wooden Cyber Sailors Logo design. The robot design is larger than the earring design (purchased separately) and is hanging on an 18" chain that can be adjusted to 16".
Scituate Light earrings - stainless steel or silver plated copper
3d printed gingerbread man, about 2" tall
3d printed gingerbread girl, about 2" tall
3" 3d printed shark fidget toy
Student designed Christmas card, 5" by 7" card stock with white envelope
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