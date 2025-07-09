Cyber Sports Limited's Summer Silent Auction 2025

Tee off across some of the most scenic and celebrated courses in the Mississippi River Valley with this premier golf package for four. Perfect for golf enthusiasts who want variety, views, and value in every swing.





🏌️‍♂️ This Package Includes: Golf for four players (with cart) at each of the following courses:

Red Wing Golf Course – classic bluff-side layout in Red Wing, MN

Lake City Golf – lakeside beauty on stunning Lake Pepin

Clifton Highlands – a top-tier gem in Prescott, WI

Gopher Hills – championship golf in Cannon Falls, MN

2 dozen premium golf balls to keep your game sharp

– A handcrafted

Custom Golf Hat Rack – a stylish display for your cap collection

This experience combines play, gear, and keepsakes into one unforgettable golf adventure through the Upper Midwest’s most scenic golf destinations.