Cyber Sports Limited's Summer Silent Auction 2025

Tee off across some of the most scenic and celebrated courses in the Mississippi River Valley with this premier golf package for four. Perfect for golf enthusiasts who want variety, views, and value in every swing.
🏌️♂️ This Package Includes: Golf for four players (with cart) at each of the following courses:
This experience combines play, gear, and keepsakes into one unforgettable golf adventure through the Upper Midwest’s most scenic golf destinations.
Valued at $1,110
Please Note:
• Expiration dates vary by course: most valid through November 2025 – 2026 Season
• Reservation policies differ—check with individual courses for tee time requirements
Dial in your distance with elite accuracy using the Rubrik Precision Pro NX10 Slope Rangefinder—a top-tier tool trusted by serious golfers. Featuring adaptive slope technology, lightning-fast target acquisition, and crystal-clear optics, the NX10 gives you precision you can trust from tee to green.
Valued at $240
Join up to 3 fellow experienced hunters for an exclusive afternoon pheasant hunt at the MN Horse & Hunt Club this fall.
Enjoy lunch, then hit the field for an unforgettable hunt. Perfect for networking, unwinding, and supporting cybersecurity!
Donated by Dean Banta, SentinelOne
Valued at $1,000
Your own private 3 hour cruise on the Mississippi River departs from the Port of Red Wing for 4 people to be scheduled before October 15, 2025.
Cruise aboard a Meridian Motor Yacht - includes lunch or dinner, cocktails, 1 Deluxe sleeping rooms at the Historic St. James Hotel, breakfast gift certificate at Hanisch Bakery (VOTED Minnesota's #1 Bakery), and a memento granite charcuterie board topped with RW Confectionary Custom Chocolates.
Valued at $4,000
Unwind with a relaxing weekend getaway at the Marriott Northwest Hotel in Brooklyn Park. This elegant all-suite hotel offers a refined atmosphere, upscale amenities, and easy access to the best of the Twin Cities metro.
This Package Includes:
Whether you're planning a staycation, a romantic weekend, or a stopover for a local event, this package offers comfort, convenience, and quality you can count on.
Valued at $200
Restrictions: Subject to availability; blackout dates may apply. Certificate must be presented at check-in.
LulzBot TAZ 6 3D Printer: Reliable Innovation at Your Fingertips
Unlock your creativity with this award-winning, professional-grade desktop 3D printer known for its reliability and ease of use. The LulzBot TAZ 6 features innovative self-leveling and self-cleaning technology, ensuring consistent high-quality prints with minimal hassle.
Its modular tool head design allows for flexible, multi-material upgrades, making it perfect for engineers, designers, educators, and makers ready to bring ideas to life. Whether you’re prototyping, teaching, or exploring new hobbies, the TAZ 6 is your gateway to precision and possibility.
Valued at $2,500
Get ready to bid on a seat at the table with one of the most dynamic minds in tech and innovation—Shawn Riley, co-founder and co-CEO of BISBLOX and Founder of Cyber Sports. Winner of over 40 National Awards for Innovation, TedX speaker, entrepreneur enabler, and comprehensive disrupter, Shawn is an impressive mind and an exciting conversation. This exclusive auction offers the winning bidder a breakfast or lunch meeting with Shawn - where you’ll dive into bold thinking, disruptive innovation, and the future of cybersecurity and digital transformation.
From launching his first company at 16 to leading digital change at giants like IBM and Mayo Clinic, and serving as North Dakota’s CIO and cabinet member, Shawn’s journey is one of nonstop evolution and fearless leadership. Now, through BisBlox, he helps companies around the world challenge the status quo and strengthen growth.
Known for his infectious energy and future-forward vision, Shawn is ready to share insights, spark ideas, and ask the big questions: “How might we help others succeed?”
Don't miss this opportunity to fuel your thinking and fund the future of cybersecurity—one bold conversation at a time.
Valued at $2,500
Get ready for a one-of-a-kind opportunity! We’re putting Hormel’s CISO on the auction block—all in good fun and for a great cause. The winning bidder will score an exclusive breakfast or lunch meeting with one of the most iconic food brands in America. Whether you’re eager to talk cyber strategy, career insights, or just curious about securing the food supply chain, this is your chance to pull up a chair!
And yes… this meeting has delicious takeaways, as you experience first-hand being spammed with your take home a VIP HORMEL® gift package—because no meeting with Hormel’s security chief would be complete without the brand’s most legendary product.
Bid, connect, and support cybersecurity education and innovation—one can of SPAM at a time, in addition to SKIPPY and other fabulous brand options.
Valued at $2,500
Dinner and wine for 6 in Stillwater, MN | Priceless memories
A Night with CISO Chris Buse and a Professional Sommelier
Ever wondered what happens when cybersecurity meets sommelier-level wine wisdom? Join CISO and Certified Pizza Enthusiast Chris Buse for an unforgettable evening of flavor, laughter, and insider cyber tales. You and five guests will enjoy a hand-crafted pizza dinner fresh from Chris’s backyard pizza oven, perfectly paired with a curated wine selection from Swirl restaurant. Under the stars, Chris will serve not just vintage pours—but also vintage war stories from the front lines of cybersecurity.
An exclusive evening of wine, wood-fired cuisine, and wisdom… How much would you pay for a night with a true cyber rockstar!
Valued at $2,500
Location: Chris Buse’s home in Stillwater MN
Fargo/Moorhead area only.
Enjoy an exclusive evening of culinary excellence with a privately catered four-course dinner for up to four guests, brought to you by the renowned Chef’s Table Catering, one of Fargo’s premier culinary teams.
This unforgettable dining experience is ideal for special occasions, intimate celebrations, or a luxurious night in.Let Chef’s Table handle everything, so you can focus on savoring great food and even better company.
Valued at $400
Restrictions: Fargo Moorhead area ONLY
A refined, luxurious blend crafted from Scotch whiskies aged for a minimum of 18 years, the Johnnie Walker Platinum Label delivers a perfect balance of elegance and depth. With layers of sweet fruit, creamy vanilla, almond, and gentle smokiness, this is a whisky meant to be savored.
Whether enjoyed neat, over ice, or shared on a special occasion, this 18-year blend makes a statement in any collection.
Volume: 750ml
Valued at $140
Indulge in an unforgettable wine and dining experience with this beautifully presented gift basket, perfect for a night out or a thoughtful gift for a wine lover.
Basket Includes:
• Dakota Vines Lake Agassiz White Wine
• Meiomi Pinot Noir Red Wine
• $100 Gift Card – BLVD Kitchen & Bar
• $100 Gift Card – Doolittle’s Woodfire Grill
• $75 Gift Card – Ciao Bella
Beautifully arranged on a decorative gold tray with festive packaging, this basket pairs exceptional wines with top-tier dining for an elevated culinary experience.
Total Value: $375
Indulge in a curated selection of exceptional wines, perfect for collectors and those who savor the art of fine wine. This exclusive auction lot includes:
2019 Staglin Family Vineyard “Salus” Chardonnay (Napa Valley) A beautifully balanced Chardonnay with bright citrus, minerality, and elegance worthy of any cellar.
Dakota Vines County Road – American Pear Wine Crisp, fruit-forward, and lightly sweet, showcasing the freshness of American pear.
Dakota Vines Lonetree – American Crimson Pearl Wine (2022) A vibrant red wine with rich berry notes and a smooth finish.
Dakota Vines Meadowlark – American Itasca Wine (2022) A semi-sweet white wine with floral aromas and a clean, refreshing taste.
Dakota Vines Rivershore – American Rhubarb Wine A unique rhubarb wine offering bright tartness balanced by natural sweetness, perfect chilled.
Dakota Vines Sundog – American Petite Pearl Wine (2021) – A semi-sweet rosé with delicate fruit notes, ideal for summer evenings.
Dakota Vines Tundra – American Edelweiss Wine (2021) – A light, floral white wine with gentle sweetness and a crisp finish.
Whether you are stocking your wine cellar, preparing for a celebration, or seeking a unique tasting experience with friends, this collection showcases local craftsmanship alongside renowned Napa Valley excellence.
Valued at $300
Craft in the bluffs of Red Wing is our passion and our purpose of Willow Brooke Vineyards boutique-scale production. After hand harvesting at their prime, our grapes go through a “custom crush” processing - the initial crush, quality evaluation, stainless and oak barrel fermentation, blending, filtering and bottling.
We at Willow Brooke tip our hat to Alexis Bailly Vineyard, Minnesota’s first vineyard realizing the unthinkable - that world class wines could be produced in a cold climate. Willow Brooke is honored to be among approximately 65 wineries in Minnesota and 200 commercial vineyards.
Basket of 6 wines to sample.
Valued at $120
Experience the perfect blend of refreshment and indulgence with this curated selection from Gigli, one of the region’s most exciting premium beverage brands. This collection features a vibrant assortment of THC-infused craft cocktails, teas, and seltzers, paired with gourmet chocolates and flavorful gummies — ideal for relaxing evenings, sharing with friends, or celebrating special occasions.
Basket Includes:
Valued at $220
This basket has everything you need to craft the ultimate Bloody Mary — from award-winning mixes and premium vodka to gourmet garnishes that turn every glass into a masterpiece. Perfect for brunch with friends, weekend gatherings, or the ultimate cocktail enthusiast.
Valued at $120
Salsa & Spice Gourmet Snack Basket — a curated mix of bold, unique, and locally crafted flavors perfect for snacking, entertaining, or gifting to your favorite foodie.flavor
Whether you like your flavors mild or fiery, this basket has everything you need to keep the chips crunching and the conversation flowing.
Valued at $65
Donated by Saviynt
Valued at $300
Discover the hidden history and powerful stories behind Minnesota’s iconic State Capitol on a private 90-minute tour led by former Secretary of State Mark Ritchie.
Learn how Civil War veterans shaped our seat of government. Wheelchair accessible. Date flexible, Monday–Saturday. A moving, unforgettable experience for up to 10 guests.
Valued at $800
Signed & Numbered | Limited Edition of 15 | 27” x 41”
Bring home a breathtaking piece of American history with this Premier Edition of Mort Künstler’s Washington’s Crossing, the painting that created a media stir when unveiled at the New-York Historical Society. Unlike earlier romanticized depictions, Künstler’s work captures the true grit and resolve of General Washington’s daring Christmas Day crossing of the Delaware in 1776, a pivotal moment that changed the course of the Revolutionary War. Meticulously researched and celebrated in The New York Times, this signed and numbered collector’s edition is a statement piece for any patriot, history enthusiast, or collector of fine art.
Valued at $3,000
Framed Official Commemorative Print | 41” x 21” | Oak Frame
Step into the dawn of American independence with this official commemorative print of Battle Road, depicting the historic April 19, 1775 “Shot Heard Around the World.” This striking mural reproduction, which hangs in the National Minuteman Museum in Lexington, MA, immerses you in the courage and chaos of the battle that launched a revolution. Beautifully framed in oak, it is ready to display in your home or office as a daily reminder of the price of freedom.
Valued at $700
Framed Historic Newspaper Reprint
Own a piece of the moment America’s fight for freedom began. Bloody Butchery is a faithful reprint of the newspaper published after the pivotal events of April 19, 1775, detailing the confrontations that ignited the American Revolution. This simply framed, display-ready piece is a powerful conversation starter, connecting you to the spirit and sacrifices of our nation’s founders.
Valued at $110
Unframed Artist-Signed Print
This evocative print by Western artist Jack Hines captures the intertwined destinies of General George Armstrong Custer and Native American leader Sitting Bull, whose lives and choices shaped the narrative of the American West. Signed by the artist, Two Trails to Destiny is a reflective addition to your collection, inviting viewers to consider the complex stories behind American history.
Valued at $160
2 tickets to celebrate 60 years of the Medora Musical! A little history. A little humor. A whole lot of Western spirit. Experience the ultimate Country Western Music Revue in Medora, ND!
This live outdoor spectacle showcases a variety of music favorites – from Dolly to disco. The show is a country-western variety show featuring singing, dancing, special acts, and fireworks, set against the backdrop of the North Dakota Badlands. Many reviewers praise the talent of the performers, the quality of the production, and the unique outdoor setting.
Valued at $176
Take a break from the digital grind and indulge in a day of pure relaxation. Enjoy massages for two, sip curated wines, and take home a deluxe goodie basket filled with self-care treats.
It’s the perfect offline escape all while supporting cybersecurity education and awareness. Bid now for peace of mind and body! The Woodhouse Spa has 20 locations across the midwest with MN spas in Woodbury, Maple Grove and Roseville.
Donated by SimCIA Security
Valued at $500
Trainer Debra Olson Dr. & Reggie Fuller, Life Chiropractic
Structure. Strategy. Movement. Alignment. Energy.
This is more than feeling better — it’s about performing at your highest level in every area of life. A true self-investment with a solid ROI.
Is this you?
Always in charge. Always performing. Always on. You’re crushing it professionally — but when’s the last time you did something for you? Something that lit you up, made you feel unstoppable, alive, and reconnected to your best self?
Package Includes:
Value: $625.00
Donated by: Iron Grip Fitness, Young Quest Fitness, Life Chiropractic, Duende Dance Studio
Proceeds Benefit: Cyber Sports — Scholarships for MN high school Cyber
Hey C-Level Rockstars, Ready to Trade Spreadsheets for Salsa?
Provided by Troy Lerum Dance
You lead strategy, manage crises, and drive big decisions all day long. But what if you could boost mental clarity, reduce stress, and unlock your creative edge — just by learning a few killer dance moves?
No paperwork. No pressure. Just rhythm, laughter, and a new side of you waiting to shine.
Bundle Includes:
Two One Hour private dance lessons of your choice
Tango, Foxtrot, Waltz, Cha Cha, Salsa, Swing, Bolero, or Rumba.
Pick your vibe, smooth, spicy, playful, or bold and let’s go!
Dancing isn’t just good for your body. It fires up your brain, increases longevity, and improves emotional well-being. People who dance regularly feel more grateful, stay more playful, and are genuinely more fun to be around!
So, loosen the tie. Ditch the to-do list. Let your team see the fearless, free-spirited leader who knows how to cha-cha through life, and still close the deal.
Let’s dance.
Valued at $190
This is a donation-only auction lot, no item, just direct impact to students.
By bidding $500, you're helping a student participate in 1 cyber game. You're fueling youth cybersecurity education, competitions, and mentorship through Cyber Sports. Keep it completive and battle for the highest bid to support more student players!
Every dollar supports our mission to build the next generation of ethical hackers and cyber defenders.
Scan the QR code to donate any dollar amount at any time.
This is a donation-only auction lot, no item, just direct impact to students.
By bidding $2,000, your helping an entire team participate in 1 cyber game. you're fueling youth cybersecurity education, competitions, and mentorship through Cyber Sports. Keep it completive and battle for the highest bid to support more student players!
Every dollar supports our mission to build the next generation of ethical hackers and cyber defenders.
Scan the QR code to donate any dollar amount at any time.
