Cybersecurity Association of Pennsylvania Supporters

Strengthen your commitment to cybersecurity by becoming a PennCyber Partner. As a partner organization, you'll gain access to a trusted network of cybersecurity professionals, practical resources, and meaningful opportunities to help your team stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.



As a PennCyber Partner, your organization is invited to participate in our quarterly Cybersecurity Partner Roundtable, where leaders and practitioners share best practices, address emerging threats, and collaborate on community-centered solutions.



Your partnership also includes Cyber Champion access for up to two team members, providing them with valuable benefits such as:



- Logo and Badge rights to showcase your commitment to Cybersecurity on your website and social media

- Annual In-Person Cybersecurity Training for your staff (* Some Terms Apply) and Quarterly On-Line Training Sessions for new employees with certificate of completion for security audits. - Free and Discounted admission to PennCyber events

- Access to the Commonwealth Threat Intelligence Network (CTIN) where your team can connect, collaborate, and grow

- Becoming a PennCyber Partner is more than just a professional affiliation—it’s a statement of your organization’s dedication to securing Pennsylvania’s digital future.



The annual contribution is $750 for businesses and a discounted rate of $100 for 501(c)(3) nonprofits. Join us today and help build a more secure, connected, and resilient Commonwealth.