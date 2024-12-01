Cybersecurity Association of Pennsylvania Supporters

Offered by
Valid until March 19, 2027
Advance your impact and career in cybersecurity by becoming a Cyber Champion of the Cybersecurity Association of Pennsylvania. As a Cyber Champion, you’re not just supporting a nonprofit—you’re joining a statewide movement to secure Pennsylvania’s digital future. Your annual contribution of $75 unlocks meaningful benefits designed to support your growth and engagement in the cybersecurity community. You'll receive exclusive access to our Cyber Champions Mailing List, keeping you informed about emerging threats, upcoming events, training opportunities, and member resources. Cyber Champions can serve on advisory committees, helping guide the direction of PennCyber initiatives while gaining leadership experience. You'll also enjoy discounted access to local PennCyber events, including workshops, networking meetups, and learning sessions with industry leaders. Additionally, you’ll be welcomed into the PennCyber Private Community—a dynamic platform where you can collaborate, share insights, and connect with like-minded professionals across the Commonwealth. Join us as a Cyber Champion and help shape the future of cybersecurity in Pennsylvania—while growing your skills, network, and influence along the way.
Valid until March 19, 2027
At PennCyber, we believe that today’s students are tomorrow’s champions in cybersecurity. By joining as a PennCyber Junior Champion, you’re not just investing in your future—you’re becoming part of a statewide movement to build a safer, smarter digital world.
For an annual donation of only $35, you’ll gain access to a powerful network of cybersecurity professionals, mentors, and peers across Pennsylvania. Your support includes:
Entry to our Members-Only Mailing List with curated updates on trends, events, and resources
Opportunities to serve on committees and shape the direction of our nonprofit mission
Discounted admission to PennCyber Local Events, including workshops, panels, and networking sessions
Full access to the PennCyber Private Community, where collaboration and career growth thrive
As a Student Supporter, you’ll grow your skills, expand your network, and help lead the charge toward a more secure digital future.
Tomorrow’s cybersecurity champions start here!
Valid until March 19, 2027
Showcase your leadership in cybersecurity and connect with decision-makers across Pennsylvania by becoming a PennCyber Trailblazer. Designed for vendors, consultants, and solution providers, this partnership level offers enhanced visibility and engagement with the Commonwealth’s cybersecurity community. For an annual contribution of $500, PennCyber Trailblazers receive all the benefits of our PennCyber Partner level—plus additional opportunities to elevate your brand and deepen your impact: - Cyber Champion access for up to six team members - Ability to send up to two sponsored email messages to the PennCyber community, spotlighting your thought leadership, events, or services. - Opportunities to serve on committees and influence regional cybersecurity initiatives - Discounted admission to PennCyber events - Ability to submit one team member to the PennCyber Speakers Bureau, gaining visibility at regional events and sessions - Eligibility to apply for a seat on the Cyber Calvary, PennCyber's Cyber 911 Service Trailblazers are more than vendors—they are collaborators, advocates, and innovators working alongside us to secure Pennsylvania’s digital future. Join us today and position your organization as a trusted partner in the Commonwealth’s growing cybersecurity ecosystem.
Valid until March 19, 2027
Strengthen your commitment to cybersecurity by becoming a PennCyber Partner. As a partner organization, you'll gain access to a trusted network of cybersecurity professionals, practical resources, and meaningful opportunities to help your team stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.
As a PennCyber Partner, your organization is invited to participate in our quarterly Cybersecurity Partner Roundtable, where leaders and practitioners share best practices, address emerging threats, and collaborate on community-centered solutions.
Your partnership also includes Cyber Champion access for up to two team members, providing them with valuable benefits such as:
- Logo and Badge rights to showcase your commitment to Cybersecurity on your website and social media
- Annual In-Person Cybersecurity Training for your staff (* Some Terms Apply) and Quarterly On-Line Training Sessions for new employees with certificate of completion for security audits. - Free and Discounted admission to PennCyber events
- Access to the Commonwealth Threat Intelligence Network (CTIN) where your team can connect, collaborate, and grow
- Becoming a PennCyber Partner is more than just a professional affiliation—it’s a statement of your organization’s dedication to securing Pennsylvania’s digital future.
The annual contribution is $750 for businesses and a discounted rate of $100 for 501(c)(3) nonprofits. Join us today and help build a more secure, connected, and resilient Commonwealth.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!