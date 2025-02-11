Cycle for Survival 2025 Auction

Did someone say Polo Bar??? Bid now for a dinner for you and two guests with Ravi Desai at the classic NYC hot spot. The evening will include cocktails and dinner. Date and time to be determined by Ravi and the winner. An unforgettable experience!
Round of Golf at Wee Burn Country Club
$400
Starting bid
Lock in your chance to play a round of golf with 2x BXMA Summer Outing champ, Paget MacColl, at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, Connecticut. The winner can bring two guest in addition to themselves. Date and time to be mutually agreed with the winner. Priceless experience!
LONDON - Padel w/ Oli Meyohas
$300
Starting bid
Looking to brush up on your padel skills or the chance to take on BXMA's padel pro, Oli Meyohas? Look no further- bid now for a 1 hour session, an experience of a lifetime!
VIP Dining Experience
$300
Starting bid
ANOTHER ONE!! Bid now for a dinner for you and two guests with Jon Feiler at Polo Bar. The evening will include cocktails and dinner. Date and time to be determined by Jon and the winner. An unforgettable experience!
Magnum (1.5L) Bottle Chateau Lynch-Bages 2018
$400
Starting bid
Aspiring sommelier or looking to impress some guests? Bid now for the chance to win a magnum bottle of 2018 Chateau Lynch-Bages Bordeaux! Graciously donated by Usman Waheed.
Round of Golf at Bull's Bridge Golf Club
$400
Starting bid
Enjoy a unique golf experience for three with Riad Abrahams at Bull's Bridge Golf Club in Kent, Connecticut. The private 18 hole, championship golf course is set in the Berkshire foothills providing an impressive panorama with spectacular views throughout the property. Date and time will be mutually agreed with the winner. Priceless experience.
Double Magnum (3L) 2016 Stag's Leap SLV
$500
Starting bid
Bid now for the chance to win a double magnum bottle of 2016 Stag's Leap SLV cabernet sauvignon. This is sure to impress guests and keep glasses full! Graciously donated by Yuriy Shteinbuk.
