Cycle Kings- Raleigh Bike Week Vacation Raffle 2025

Grand Prizes: 1st Prize: 3-night, 4-day stay at Holiday Pavilion Resort on the Boardwalk, Myrtle Beach, SC during Bike Week: May 22, 2025 - May 25, 2025. 2nd Prize: Dinner for 2 at Calabash, Myrtle Beach, SC. 3rd Prize: $100 Visa Gift Card. Details: Drawing Date: 4/26/2025 Ticket Price: $15 Need not be present to win. Winners will be contacted via phone or email.

Grand Prizes: 1st Prize: 3-night, 4-day stay at Holiday Pavilion Resort on the Boardwalk, Myrtle Beach, SC during Bike Week: May 22, 2025 - May 25, 2025. 2nd Prize: Dinner for 2 at Calabash, Myrtle Beach, SC. 3rd Prize: $100 Visa Gift Card. Details: Drawing Date: 4/26/2025 Ticket Price: $15 Need not be present to win. Winners will be contacted via phone or email.

seeMoreDetailsMobile