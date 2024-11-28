Cycle Kings- Raleigh Bike Week Vacation Raffle 2025
One chance of winning
$15
Grand Prizes:
1st Prize: 3-night, 4-day stay at Holiday Pavilion Resort on the Boardwalk, Myrtle Beach, SC during Bike Week: May 22, 2025 - May 25, 2025.
2nd Prize: Dinner for 2 at Calabash, Myrtle Beach, SC.
3rd Prize: $100 Visa Gift Card.
Details:
Drawing Date: 4/26/2025
Ticket Price: $15
Need not be present to win. Winners will be contacted via phone or email.
