Cyclone Gridiron Club

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Cyclone Gridiron Club

About the memberships

Cyclone Gridiron Club Memberships

Pigskin Membership
$100

Renews yearly on: January 2

Standard membership includes an invitation to exclusive member-only Cyclone Gridiron Club events.

Point After Membership
$250

Renews yearly on: January 2

Includes all Pigskin benefits plus a $25 credit to purchase Cyclone Gridiron Club apparel

Field Goal Membership
$500

Renews yearly on: January 2

All Pigskin benefits plus a $50 credit to purchase Cyclone Gridiron Club apparel

Touchdown Membership
$1,000

Renews yearly on: January 2

All Pigskin benefits plus a $100 credit to purchase Cyclone Gridiron apparel plus entry into a drawing for a group dinner with AD Jamie Pollard (2 winners).

Victory Membership
$2,500

Renews yearly on: January 2

All Pigskin benefits plus a Cyclone Gridiron Club flag PLUS a $200 credit towards purchase of Cyclone Gridiron Club apparel PLUS pregame sideline passes for two to a home football game PLUS entry into a drawing for a group dinner with AD Jamie Pollard (2 winners).

Championship Membership
$5,000

Renews yearly on: January 2

All Pigskin benefits PLUS a Cyclone Gridiron Club flag PLUS a $300 credit towards purchase of Cyclone Gridiron Club apparel PLUS pregame sideline passes for two to a home football game PLUS an invitation for two people to attend a group dinner with AD Jamie Pollard

Student Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: January 2

Standard membership which includes an invitation to exclusive member-only Cyclone Gridiron Club events

Letterwinner Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: January 2

Open to former football players/letterwinners. Standard membership includes an invitation to exclusive member-only Cyclone Gridiron Club events

Add a donation for Cyclone Gridiron Club

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