Cyclone Gridiron Club Memberships

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 2
Standard membership includes an invitation to exclusive member-only Cyclone Gridiron Club events.
Renews yearly on: January 2
Includes all Pigskin benefits plus a $25 credit to purchase Cyclone Gridiron Club apparel
Renews yearly on: January 2
All Pigskin benefits plus a $50 credit to purchase Cyclone Gridiron Club apparel
Renews yearly on: January 2
All Pigskin benefits plus a $100 credit to purchase Cyclone Gridiron apparel plus entry into a drawing for a group dinner with AD Jamie Pollard (2 winners).
Renews yearly on: January 2
All Pigskin benefits plus a Cyclone Gridiron Club flag PLUS a $200 credit towards purchase of Cyclone Gridiron Club apparel PLUS pregame sideline passes for two to a home football game PLUS entry into a drawing for a group dinner with AD Jamie Pollard (2 winners).
Renews yearly on: January 2
All Pigskin benefits PLUS a Cyclone Gridiron Club flag PLUS a $300 credit towards purchase of Cyclone Gridiron Club apparel PLUS pregame sideline passes for two to a home football game PLUS an invitation for two people to attend a group dinner with AD Jamie Pollard
Renews yearly on: January 2
Standard membership which includes an invitation to exclusive member-only Cyclone Gridiron Club events
Renews yearly on: January 2
Open to former football players/letterwinners. Standard membership includes an invitation to exclusive member-only Cyclone Gridiron Club events
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