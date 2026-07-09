Cyclone Gridiron Club Summer Social Auction - Silent

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About this event
Starting bid
2011-2020 was an especially awesome time for ISU men's basketball. Here is your chance to own a piece of the actual floor where the likes of Georges Niang, Monte Morris, Matt Thomas, Royce White, Melvin Ejim, Deandre Kane, Naz Mitrou-Long and Tyrese Haliburton sent opponents home with a loss. The Hilton floor piece is signed by both Coach TJ Otzelberger and Jeff Van Gundy, a legendary NBA coach who is a special friend to the ISU program.
We're adding a $50 gift card to Wagner's Golf Ames to complete this package.
Starting bid
Up for bid are 2 game tickets to our ISU Cyclones vs. Utah. Tickets are in the Sukup End Zone Club, section 22, row 23, seats 17 & 18 and include indoor access to food, beverages, and restrooms. Winner will receive tickets via email transfer once they become available from the athletic office.
BEAT THE UTES!!
Starting bid
This auction item includes a bottle of Gridrion Bourbon signed by Coach Jimmy Rogers and a custom taster board made by Mike Lacey Jr (includes 5 Gridiron Club taster glasses).
We've added $50 in Gift Certificates from the Iowa Pork Producers Association to this package.
Starting bid
This auction package includes a bottle of Gridiron Bourbon, Iowa State Vodka and a Small Black Cyclones Football Helmet - all items signed by Coach Jimmy Rogers.
In addition, this item includes $50 in Beef Certificates.
Starting bid
This package includes the vintage Iowa State Cyclones logo with a couple items. One is 3D and looks fantastic when it’s lit up! It measures approximately 10”H x 9”W x 2”D and is powered by plugging into a USB port or an outlet adaptor (included). Also included is an attractive wood-carved vintage ISU logo.
A $50 gift card from Caffrey's Sports Pub Waukee is included with this package.
Starting bid
How about a package that celebrates with Kyle Konrardy and teammates following his winning 54-yard field goal versus Iowa? We've got a framed print that Kyle has signed!
How about commemorating the Cyclones 4-0 feat versus Iowa in football, basketball and wrestling? We have a Crown Royal bottle that's engraved with this achievement!
Starting bid
This package is for an early season ISU home football game TBD. Included for 2 people are both pregame sideline passes and game tickets. Also included is an autographed Zaimir Hawk onit football card. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity!
As an added bonus, stop by for a treat at Hickory Park after the game ($25 gift card).
Starting bid
Have you ever wondered what a typical practice is like for our football players and staff? Wonder no longer! This package is for up to 6 people who will have the opportunity to attend a fall football practice with our beloved team. Don't miss out!
We'll include $50 in gift cards to Dublin Bay with this one.
Starting bid
This auction item includes a bottle of Gridrion Bourbon signed by Head Coach Jimmy Rogers, Offensive Coordinator Tyler Roehl and Defensive Coordinator Jessie Bobbit.
We're including a $100 gift card to Whatcha Smokin' BBQ & Brew in Luther with this package. Cheers!
Starting bid
It's time to kick off a new era in Cyclone football! This Coach Jimmy Rogers signed ISU Football will be a fantastic addition to your sports memorabilia as we celebrate the successes of our football program in the years to come.
We've added $50 in Beef Certificates to this package. Use either as you "kick off" the grilling season or save for a future tailgate at Jack Trice Stadium.
Starting bid
Brighten up your home and show off your true colors with this I-State stained glass window hanging. Add in $50 in gift cards from the Chicken Coop in Urbandale, and you can't go wrong taking this home!
Starting bid
The turf at Jack Trice Stadium is ready for the first game of the 2026 season. Getting to that point takes planning, hard work, and well-timed management practices. Enjoy your visit with the Director of Turf, Joe Hill for an on-site, behind the scenes tour and learn how they get Jack ready for play. This package is for a party of 6 that will take a tour of the stadium and practice facility. Winner will receive a certificate with appropriate contact information.
We'll include $50 in gift cards to Hickory Park with this package.
Starting bid
For your fine-feathered friends, this I-State bird bath would be a great addition to your home’s landscaping or garden. The glass bowl is 18” in diameter and when resting on the included metal stand measures 23” high. The package includes a set of 9 Cyclone garden banners with banner pole. A CYCLONES garden stone is an attractive addition as well.
We're adding a $35 gift card from El Azteca AND a $25 gift card at Rally House Ames. You can't go wrong taking this package home!
Shipping not available; pick-up at event or in the Ames / Des Moines area only.
Starting bid
This experience will give you an opportunity to take a peek inside the Stark Performance Center and stay for dinner! The package is for 4 people and is available Sunday-Thursday with date to be determined.
Starting bid
This package includes a round for 4 with cart at beautiful Talons Golf in Ankeny. Don't miss out on the opportunity to play on this private, exclusive and highly sought-after golf course!
Don't worry if you're sore after the big day of golf. We've added $50 in gift cards to Heart Space Massage Therapy in Windsor Heights to this experience.
Starting bid
This vintage ISU package includes a piece of the goalpost from the ISU-NE football game on 11/15/92 signed by both Jim Walden & Marv Seiler. In slate, you find an autographed action pic of Reggie Hayworth as well as the ISU Football Locker Room. Don't miss out on these one-of-a-kind items!
Starting bid
This package includes a basketball from the Barry Stevens Memorial game on 7/21/07 signed by many former players in attendance including Grayer, Hoiberg and Hornacek. The shirt pops with the vintage logo and signatures including Ivy, Coach Orr and Thompson. We've also added a section of the Hilton Floor after the 90s flood from Section B-2. What a collection here!
Starting bid
This package includes an ISU Women's Basketball signed by the team including Bridget Carleton. Also included is an attractive slate memento signed by Coach Bill Fennelly from the upset of #3 Texas at Hilton Coliseum on January 10, 2015 (HILTON MAGIC!). We're also including 5 - ISU Ertl Car Collectibles. GO CYCLONES!!
Starting bid
Dubuque is making sure that eastern Iowa is well represented in Cyclone country! This package includes hotels stays at the Hotel Julien and Towne Place Suites by Marriott, as well as gift cards at The Vault Restaurant and Barrel House. Catfish Charlie's is offering dinner for 4 plus a Happy Hour Cruise on the American Lady. Several other items included in the basket. What a steal!
Starting bid
Wow! The Jack Trice story is alive and well with this Terry Schaul print. The winning bidder will enjoy this in the location of their choice for years to come. We'll have this framed and ready to go.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!