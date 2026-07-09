Cyclone Gridiron Club Summer Social Auction - Silent

2011-2020 was an especially awesome time for ISU men's basketball. Here is your chance to own a piece of the actual floor where the likes of Georges Niang, Monte Morris, Matt Thomas, Royce White, Melvin Ejim, Deandre Kane, Naz Mitrou-Long and Tyrese Haliburton sent opponents home with a loss. The Hilton floor piece is signed by both Coach TJ Otzelberger and Jeff Van Gundy, a legendary NBA coach who is a special friend to the ISU program.





We're adding a $50 gift card to Wagner's Golf Ames to complete this package.