Cypress Junior Women's Club Membership

To become a valued member of Cypress Junior Women's Club, individuals must be at least 18 years of age, complete membership application form and submit a membership contribution of $30 by August 31st. These criteria will allow the applicant to become a member and receive a club t-shirt.





To maintain good standing in the club, a member shall regularly attend meetings, assist with volunteer efforts, engage with fellow members, and have fun!! *





*The board reserves the right to revoke membership if a member misses three or more meetings in a year, does not log a minimum of three service hours, and/or does not have fun!