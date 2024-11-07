CYT Austin's 2024 Gala Silent Auction

Anna Kraft Fine Art In Studio Sitting and Portrait
$375
Starting bid
Anna Kraft specializes in hand-crafted, legacy wall portraits inspired by the richness of the Old Masters' paintings. Place your bid now to win a 45-minute studio session and 11x14 portrait, with full artistry, for your child or family.
Certificate for in-studio portrait sitting and 11x14 portrait (value of $4,000 per certificate) for silent auction or live auction donation. Certificate cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotions. Only one certificate can be used within a twelve month period and must be used within 120 days of the event.
Brunch for 4 at Ciclo at The Four Seasons Austin
$100
Starting bid
Brunch for 4 at Ciclo at the Four Seasons Austin. All taxes are included, but alcohol and gratuities are not. The approximate value is $350. Must use certificate by 11/14/2025.
Cabo Bobs Catering & Merchandise
$50
Starting bid
$150 in catering from Cabo Bob's plus merchandise. $200 value
(3) $10 Giftcards to Casey's New Orleans Snowballs
$10
Starting bid
$30 in Giftcards to Casey's Famous New Orleans Snowballs.
Free Rental from Austin Bounce House
$75
Starting bid
Austin Bounce House Free Rental Certificate valued at $169.
Round Rock Express Tickets
$25
Starting bid
4 Reserved seat tickets to a Round Rock Express game. Valid for Thursday-Sunday regular season games. $72 value
Pint House Pizza Giftcard
$25
Starting bid
$50 Giftcard to any Pinthouse Pizza location.
Violet Crown Movie Night for 2
$15
Starting bid
Movie passes and popcorn for 2 at Violet Crown Theater on 2nd Street. $40 value
Kayaking for 4
$20
Starting bid
4 two hour kayak, canoe, swan peddle boat or stand up paddle board rentals from Capital Cruises. $60 value
Embellish Austin Giftcard
$20
Starting bid
$50 Giftcard to any Embellish Austin Nails & Boutique location
Golfinity VIP Party for 25 + One Month Membership
$200
Starting bid
Certificate for a 3 hour VIP Party at Golfinity which includes a private VIP Suite for up to 25 guests, premier Trackman Hitting Bays, TV's, customizable screens, music and full food and beverage access. *Does not include $20 food/beverage minimum per person. Also includes a one month single premier membership to Golfinity. Valued at $1,150
4 Catch Air Passes
$20
Starting bid
4 Passes to any Catch Air location. $70 value
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen $100 Giftcard
$50
Starting bid
$100 Giftcard to any The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen location.
4 Passes to the Austin Zoo
$20
Starting bid
4 Passes to the Austin Zoo. $76 value
Cheese 101 Class for 2
$45
Starting bid
Certificate for 2 to any cheese class at Antonelli's South Lamar location and 2 bottles of Italian wine from Twin Liquors to take with you, as each class is BYOB. $140 value
Valentine's Date at Bass Concert Hall
$50
Starting bid
Two tickets to see Sweet Honey in the Rock at Bass Concert Hall on 2/14/25. "One of the most dynamic acappella groups in the world, Sweet Honey in the Rock is a quartet of singers whose positive, loving, and socially conscious message combines with theatrical flair to keep audiences returning for more year after year." $169 value
4 VIP Passes to Inner Space Cavern
$40
Starting bid
Four VIP Passes to Inner Space Cavern. $100 value
In-N-Out Burger Value Meal Certificates
$20
Starting bid
9 value meal certificates at In-N-Out Burger. $90 value
6 Kalahari Water Park Passes
$50
Starting bid
6 Kalahari Water Park Passes. $360 value
Brunch for 4 at Moonshine
$50
Starting bid
Sunday brunch for 4 at Moonshine. $112 Value
Lonestar Riverboat Cruise for 4
$20
Starting bid
Lonestar Riverboat Cruise along Lady Bird Lake for 4. $56 value
$100 Giftard to Loro
$50
Starting bid
$100 Giftcard to Loro Asian Smokhouse & Bar generously donated by Hai Hospitality.
L'Oca d'Oro Spirit Making Class & Private Dinner for 8
$1,000
Starting bid
Private Spirit Making Class & Dinner for 8 at L'Oca d'Oro.
"You and your friends will enjoy a hands-on tutorial in making amari with L'Oca d'Oro's Beverage Director at L'Oca d'Ora. This will be followed by a 3-course dinner featuring fresh mozzarella & our house made pasta. *Some holiday and weekend restrictions will apply. Drinks and associated service charge and credit card fee will be added a la carte. $1,500 value
4 Night stay at Condo in Branson, MO
$500
Starting bid
Four night stay in a 1550 sqf 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Paradise Point Resort on Lake Table Rock Lake in Hollister, MO. The condo is fully furnished and the resort has numerous amenities. Paradise Point is located about 1 mile from Big Cedar Resort which is the premier resort of Bass Pro and several other attractions including Top of the Rock and Championship Golf Courses are located within 10 minutes of the Resort.
See Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-00N2wEfAIyjFbM6J_tiZr02Rjn_DGGw
Blackout dates June-Mid September and must be booked by 1/31/25. $1,200 value
Tea for 2 at Michelle's Patisserie
$25
Starting bid
Tea for 2 at the Liberty Hill location of Michelle's Patisserie. $90 value
Avery Kelly Painting on Canvas
$50
Starting bid
24"x 36" painting on canvas by Fort Worth artist Avery Kelly. $400 value
Eldorado Cafe Giftcard
$20
Starting bid
$50 Eldorado Cafe Giftcard and merchandise. $100 value
$100 Giftcard to Intero
$50
Starting bid
$100 to Intero
Amy's Ice Cream Gift Certificate
$10
Starting bid
4 ice creams with crush ins at Amy's Ice Creams. $30 value
4 Film Passes
$15
Starting bid
4 Film Passes to the Classic Film Series at the Paramount Theater. $48 value
Beaver Creek Colorado Condo Stay 7/20/25-7/27/25
$400
Starting bid
8 night stay at Spacious 3 bedroom/3 bath Condo in Avon, Colorado. Includes free WiFi, Parking, Heated Pool, Hot Tubs, Ski Shuttles, a fully-equipped kitchen, fireplace, washer/dryer, and balcony with gas BBQ grill. There is a maximum of 8 guests and 3 parking spaces available for this condo. Pets are not allowed.
At Beaver Creek West Condominiums you will enjoy the year-round outdoor swimming pool, three hot tubs, sauna, and tennis courts. Condo is one block from Nottingham Lake, trail systems, bus system and playground.
Beaver Creek West provides a FREE, private skier shuttle to Beaver Creek's Riverfront Gondola continuously throughout the day and to Vail's Lionshead Gondola three times each morning & afternoon, five days a week (not Tuesday & Wednesday). Our private skier shuttles are complimented by the Beaver Creek Resort, Town of Avon, and Eagle County transit systems.
Beaver Creek West is a professionally managed condominium complex located in Avon, CO. Perfect for cool summer getaways or the perfect ski vacation. Convenient to Vail, Beaver Creek, and Glenwood Springs, the choice of activities is endless or you can simply enjoy a good book by the pool or your fireplace. $1,800 value. *Buyer is responsible for $180 cleaning fee.
Additional Photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-Aub18ydXawwkpqVMwF9gAHBb_n12TwM
4 Nights at Smith Isle Lakehouse
$400
Starting bid
4 Nights/5 Days of your choosing between May and September with the exception of 4th of July, at Smith Isle Lakehouse in Streetman, TX. Just 3 hours northeast of Austin this 3 bedroom/2 bath Lakehouse can sleep up to 8-9 and a long with gorgeous views includes five kayaks, two paddle boards, multiple floaties and some fishing supplies, fully stocked linens and kitchen. Guests are expected to leave it as they found it or pay a $300 cleaning fee. *Must be booked by 2/14/25.
Additional Photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1-B-nbMvE4eoO8nyWcHqo-SO1GLj2HNuK
Bloody Revolution Bloody Mary Mixes
$25
Starting bid
6 32oz bottles of Bloody Revolution Bloody Mary mix. Flavors include Original, Everything Bagel, Roasted Garlic, Ribeye, Pickle Zest and Smoked Habanero. $60 Value
Goodnight Loving Vodka + Merch
$20
Starting bid
1.75L bottle of Goodnight Loving Vodka plus Moscow mule cups, sign, shirt and other fun merch! $70 Value
