CYT Austin's 2025 Silent Auction

Give the magic of a star in the night sky! The winning bidder receives a pre-named Star Registration Package. After the event, the star can be renamed online, and we’ll issue updated digital files and replacement prints (certificate and star map). Perfect for honoring a student, teacher, or loved one. This package also includes a telescope, ornament with star map, Framed certificate with star name and details of where to find your named star in the sky and an engraved star. $120 value
Gift basket complete with a 32oz bottle of each Bloody Revolutions' 6 flavors, Original, Smoked Habanero, Ribeye, Pickle Zest, Roasted Garlic and Everything Bagel, plus 1L bottle of Tito's Vodka. $100 value
$150 in catering, 2 Free Queso and Chips plus swag
$200 value
$50 giftcard plus swag
3 hour VIP Golf event Private VIP Suite for up to 25 guests, Premier Trackman Hitting Bays, TVs, customizable screens, music and full food and beverage access. Food and Beverage minimum. Book by 10.15.26, $800 value
Tea Party for 4
2 Months minimum advanced notice needed for most orders
$200 value
4 VIP Passes
$100 value
4 Riverboat Cruise passes
$56 value
Anna Kraft specializes in hand-crafted, legacy wall portraits inspired by the richness of the Old Masters' paintings. Place your bid now to win a 45-minute studio session and 11x14 portrait, with full artistry, for your child or family.
Certificate for in-studio portrait sitting and 11x14 portrait (value of $4,000 per certificate) for silent auction or live auction donation. Certificate cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotions and can only be used February 14 - May 4 of 2026, subject to availability.
$100 giftcard
4 Day Passes to Austin Bouldering Project. $96 value
2 Free Haircuts, Bird's fanny pack plus swag
$120 value
$25 giftcard to one of T4's restaurants: Tony C's, Mighty Fine, Tony C's Coal Fired Pizzas, Cousin Loui's Italian, The League Kitchen
$150 giftcard to Uchi, Uchiko or Uchiba
4 Reserved Seat Tickets valid Sunday - Thursday regular season Round Rock Express Games. *Excludes Independence Day Celebration
$72 value
4 Passes to Classic Film Series
$48 value
10 Value Meal Certificates
$100 value
$100 giftcard to Moonshine Grill
2 Tickets to the Austin Symphony Orchestra
$208 value
Little Terry's Experience: For kids 7-11, here's the chance to: Work alongside our team for 1.5 hours, take home a t-shirt & hat, Enjoy a free 'shift meal' and get hands-on experience at your local P. Terry's Burger Stand. Parent/Guardian must be on site
Value: Priceless
2 Three hour 5 line Zip Line Experiences
$270 value
Happy Hour for 6: Includes 4 of your favorite menu items and 2 drinks per person for up to 6 adults
$250 value
Refine RX Facial with Anissa Campos, LA
*cannot be the same winner for both Refine packages
$250 Value
20 Units of Botox Must book with Lily Machuca, NP or Monika McComb, RN
*cannot be the same winner for both Refine packages
$275 value
$75 Honest Mary's Giftcard
90 minute bowling & Shoe Rental for 6
$100 value
1 Kid's Culinary Class at Young Chef Academy South Austin
$49 value
5 Class Pack at PVolve Westlake
$162 value
Gift Certificate for 4 to Popstroke, a golf entertainment venue that combines a full-service restaurant, multiple bars, and two 18-hold putting courses designed by Tiger Woods, offering a premium mini-golf experience with food, drinks delivered to the course, and a high-tech scoring app. It's an "eat. putt. drink." concept with a lively atmosphere and customized TaylorMade golf balls for guests to keep.
$120 Value
2 Free entrees and a small foodie package
$260 value
2 hour Custom Color Analysis: What You'll Get
A completely customized color palette tailored to your unique undertones and natural coloring, Identification of your best neutrals, core colors, accent shades, and statement hues, A personalized explanation of how to incorporate these colors into your wardrobe, makeup, accessories, and even hair color, A physical and digital color palette you can carry with you while shopping, Style guidance on how to create balanced and flattering color combinations, Tips on using your palette to elevate your professional presence, personal branding, and everyday style
$350 value
One Week of Camp
"Targeted to youth 5 1/2-12 years old, our camp introduces young riders to the fundamentals of riding, horse care and horse safety in a fun and informative way"
https://www.switchwillostable.com/
$575 value
$73 Giftcard which covers the price of a single workshop
6 Blow Out Package at Blast Blow Dry bar
$300 value
60 Min Signature Massage or Facial
$169 value
60 Min Signature Massage or Facial
$169 value
Wine of the Month Club - 3 month gift certificate. Includes 2 wines expertly picked by our wine buyers. Each package will come with one white and one red as well as food pairings, suggestions and tasting notes.
$127 value
2 Orchestra Seats (Row G, Seats 103-104) to Sound of Music at Bass Concert Hall on February 4, 2026 at 7:30pm
$368 value
Two 1 Hour Private Voice Lessons with Alyson Pirotina, Professional Voice Instructor. Perfect for beginners, audition prep or anyone ready to grow their voice and confidence! Learn vocal technique, performance skills and artistry in a supportive, personlized setting. Lessons may be scheduled at a mutually convenient time. www.pirotinapianoandvoice.com
4 Two hour canoe, kayak, swan pedal boat or stand up paddle board rentals
$160 value
Family Mini Session with Brio Clooney. Includes 20 minutes in studio or location of choice within the Austin metro area. Expires 12/2026
$450 value
Is your baby “stuck” with things such as: nursing all night long (or every hour), repeated or unnecessary wake-ups in the night, short & infrequent naps, or some other challenge leading you to wonder if it is possible to fix? You are NOT alone!!
Don't have a baby but still having issues with your toddler or kindergartener?? Everything still applies for your specific child and needs!!
My fellow mamas and papas, if you are asking, “Can you help turn these nights around?” we got you covered!! If you are ready to be educated, empowered, and fruitful in seeing real results, the foundation begins here!
Package Includes:
Sleep Needs Assessment
1.5–2 Hour In-home Consult
Customized Sleep Plan
Two weeks of logging/text/email support to guide, encourage and troubleshoot
Two weekly calls to discuss changes throughout the week, how/what to shift in their daily routine
Updated Sleep Plans when needed
Optional Add Ons: Weighted Feed, Overnight Support
$699 value
$1,000 off of One Comprehensive Orthodontics Package at Lakeway Orthodontics new location in Cedar Park
$1,,000 value
One custom designed cake plus delivery in the Austin and surrounding areas included, up to two tiers, imaginations welcome.
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1EnzVfpYHs0MMQ0pA12O9BF6FzwyK_ENs
*Black out dates 2025 & 2026 CYT show weeks
*Cakes are made in a cottage kitchen that also produces gluten and nut items
$400 value
Gorgeous quilt handmade generously with love by Rebecca Starbuck
Size 78"x69"
Value: Priceless
Four night stay in a 1550 sqf 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Paradise Point Resort on Lake Table Rock Lake in Hollister, MO. The condo is fully furnished and the resort has numerous amenities. Paradise Point is located about 1 mile from Big Cedar Resort which is the premier resort of Bass Pro and several other attractions including Top of the Rock and Championship Golf Courses are located within 10 minutes of the Resort. See Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZrWYtbDCDfbfstxITmkFBwASZm6zC-dN?usp=drive_link
*Blackout dates June-Mid September and must be booked by 1/31/26. $1,200 value
Your Willamette Valley experience includes 3 nights for 2 guests in a picturesque B&B near downtown McMinnville.
All photos & details: https://luxgive.com/experience/willamette-wine-retreat?utm_source=mediapack
Terms and Conditions
$150 to put towards custom apparel, home decor, stainless steel etching, wedding apparel/decor & more!
www.scripturescissorsandsawdust.com
One week of Apex Kids Camp
$325 value
Apex Kids Camp is where active play meets positive role models and lots of FUN...and is owned by a CYT Austin family! Come join the Apex All-Star Team for a week of games, activities, silliness, crafts, positivity, leadership, service, all capped off with loads of FUN! Every day is different and the perfect place for elementary-aged kids to spend their summer days connecting with friends and staying active while having a BLAST!
Check them out at www.apexkidscamp.com or watch THIS highlights reel!
