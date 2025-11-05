CYT Austin's 2025 Silent Auction

Is your baby “stuck” with things such as: nursing all night long (or every hour), repeated or unnecessary wake-ups in the night, short & infrequent naps, or some other challenge leading you to wonder if it is possible to fix? You are NOT alone!!





Don't have a baby but still having issues with your toddler or kindergartener?? Everything still applies for your specific child and needs!!





My fellow mamas and papas, if you are asking, “Can you help turn these nights around?” we got you covered!! If you are ready to be educated, empowered, and fruitful in seeing real results, the foundation begins here!





Package Includes:

Sleep Needs Assessment

1.5–2 Hour In-home Consult

Customized Sleep Plan

Two weeks of logging/text/email support to guide, encourage and troubleshoot

Two weekly calls to discuss changes throughout the week, how/what to shift in their daily routine

Updated Sleep Plans when needed



Optional Add Ons: Weighted Feed, Overnight Support





$699 value