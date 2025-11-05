Hosted by

CYT Austin

About this event

CYT Austin's 2025 Silent Auction

Rising Star 2025 Package item
Rising Star 2025 Package
$50

Starting bid

Give the magic of a star in the night sky! The winning bidder receives a pre-named Star Registration Package. After the event, the star can be renamed online, and we’ll issue updated digital files and replacement prints (certificate and star map). Perfect for honoring a student, teacher, or loved one. This package also includes a telescope, ornament with star map, Framed certificate with star name and details of where to find your named star in the sky and an engraved star. $120 value

Bloody Revolution Gift Basket item
Bloody Revolution Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Gift basket complete with a 32oz bottle of each Bloody Revolutions' 6 flavors, Original, Smoked Habanero, Ribeye, Pickle Zest, Roasted Garlic and Everything Bagel, plus 1L bottle of Tito's Vodka. $100 value

Cabo Bob's Catering Package item
Cabo Bob's Catering Package
$50

Starting bid

$150 in catering, 2 Free Queso and Chips plus swag

$200 value

El Dorado Cafe Giftcard item
El Dorado Cafe Giftcard
$25

Starting bid

$50 giftcard plus swag

Golfinity VIP Golf Private Event item
Golfinity VIP Golf Private Event
$100

Starting bid

3 hour VIP Golf event Private VIP Suite for up to 25 guests, Premier Trackman Hitting Bays, TVs, customizable screens, music and full food and beverage access. Food and Beverage minimum. Book by 10.15.26, $800 value

Tea Party for 4 item
Tea Party for 4
$50

Starting bid

Tea Party for 4

2 Months minimum advanced notice needed for most orders

$200 value

4 VIP Passes item
4 VIP Passes
$25

Starting bid

4 VIP Passes

$100 value

4 Lonestar Riverboat Cruises item
4 Lonestar Riverboat Cruises
$25

Starting bid

4 Riverboat Cruise passes

$56 value

Anna Kraft Fine Art Studio Session item
Anna Kraft Fine Art Studio Session
$375

Starting bid

Anna Kraft specializes in hand-crafted, legacy wall portraits inspired by the richness of the Old Masters' paintings. Place your bid now to win a 45-minute studio session and 11x14 portrait, with full artistry, for your child or family.

Certificate for in-studio portrait sitting and 11x14 portrait (value of $4,000 per certificate) for silent auction or live auction donation. Certificate cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotions and can only be used February 14 - May 4 of 2026, subject to availability.

$100 Giftcard item
$100 Giftcard
$50

Starting bid

$100 giftcard

4 Single Day Passes item
4 Single Day Passes
$25

Starting bid

4 Day Passes to Austin Bouldering Project. $96 value

Haircut Package item
Haircut Package
$30

Starting bid

2 Free Haircuts, Bird's fanny pack plus swag

$120 value

$25 to any T4 & Co Restaurant item
$25 to any T4 & Co Restaurant
$25

Starting bid

$25 giftcard to one of T4's restaurants: Tony C's, Mighty Fine, Tony C's Coal Fired Pizzas, Cousin Loui's Italian, The League Kitchen

$150 Hai Hospitality Giftcard item
$150 Hai Hospitality Giftcard
$75

Starting bid

$150 giftcard to Uchi, Uchiko or Uchiba

4 Reserved Seat Tickets item
4 Reserved Seat Tickets
$40

Starting bid

4 Reserved Seat Tickets valid Sunday - Thursday regular season Round Rock Express Games. *Excludes Independence Day Celebration

$72 value

4 Classic Film Series Tickets item
4 Classic Film Series Tickets
$25

Starting bid

4 Passes to Classic Film Series

$48 value

10 In N Out Value Meals item
10 In N Out Value Meals
$50

Starting bid

10 Value Meal Certificates

$100 value

$100 giftcard item
$100 giftcard
$50

Starting bid

$100 giftcard to Moonshine Grill


2 Tickets to the Austin Symphony item
2 Tickets to the Austin Symphony
$100

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the Austin Symphony Orchestra

$208 value

Little Terry's Team Experience! item
Little Terry's Team Experience!
$100

Starting bid

Little Terry's Experience: For kids 7-11, here's the chance to: Work alongside our team for 1.5 hours, take home a t-shirt & hat, Enjoy a free 'shift meal' and get hands-on experience at your local P. Terry's Burger Stand. Parent/Guardian must be on site

Value: Priceless

2 Three Hour Zip Line Experiences item
2 Three Hour Zip Line Experiences
$75

Starting bid

2 Three hour 5 line Zip Line Experiences

$270 value

Happy Hour for 6 item
Happy Hour for 6
$100

Starting bid

Happy Hour for 6: Includes 4 of your favorite menu items and 2 drinks per person for up to 6 adults

$250 value

Refine Rx Facial item
Refine Rx Facial
$100

Starting bid

Refine RX Facial with Anissa Campos, LA

*cannot be the same winner for both Refine packages

$250 Value

20 Units of Botox item
20 Units of Botox
$100

Starting bid

20 Units of Botox Must book with Lily Machuca, NP or Monika McComb, RN

*cannot be the same winner for both Refine packages

$275 value

$75 Giftcard item
$75 Giftcard
$50

Starting bid

$75 Honest Mary's Giftcard

Bowling & Shoe Rental for 6 item
Bowling & Shoe Rental for 6
$50

Starting bid

90 minute bowling & Shoe Rental for 6

$100 value

1 Kid's Culinary class item
1 Kid's Culinary class
$25

Starting bid

1 Kid's Culinary Class at Young Chef Academy South Austin

$49 value

5 Class Pack item
5 Class Pack
$50

Starting bid

5 Class Pack at PVolve Westlake

$162 value

4 Passes to Popstroke item
4 Passes to Popstroke
$50

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 4 to Popstroke, a golf entertainment venue that combines a full-service restaurant, multiple bars, and two 18-hold putting courses designed by Tiger Woods, offering a premium mini-golf experience with food, drinks delivered to the course, and a high-tech scoring app. It's an "eat. putt. drink." concept with a lively atmosphere and customized TaylorMade golf balls for guests to keep. 

$120 Value

Mendocino Farms Foodie Package item
Mendocino Farms Foodie Package
$75

Starting bid

2 Free entrees and a small foodie package

$260 value

Maddy Memmer Color Analysis item
Maddy Memmer Color Analysis
$100

Starting bid

2 hour Custom Color Analysis: What You'll Get
A completely customized color palette tailored to your unique undertones and natural coloring, Identification of your best neutrals, core colors, accent shades, and statement hues, A personalized explanation of how to incorporate these colors into your wardrobe, makeup, accessories, and even hair color, A physical and digital color palette you can carry with you while shopping, Style guidance on how to create balanced and flattering color combinations, Tips on using your palette to elevate your professional presence, personal branding, and everyday style

$350 value

Austin Elite Gymnastics Camp item
Austin Elite Gymnastics Camp
$100

Starting bid

One Week of Camp

https://www.austinelitegym.com/

$435 value

Switch Willo Stables Camp item
Switch Willo Stables Camp
$100

Starting bid

One Week of Camp

"Targeted to youth 5 1/2-12 years old, our camp introduces young riders to the fundamentals of riding, horse care and horse safety in a fun and informative way"

https://www.switchwillostable.com/

$575 value


Board & Brush Cedar Park Giftcard item
Board & Brush Cedar Park Giftcard
$50

Starting bid

$73 Giftcard which covers the price of a single workshop

6 Blow Out Package item
6 Blow Out Package
$100

Starting bid

6 Blow Out Package at Blast Blow Dry bar

$300 value

Milk & Honey Massage or Facial item
Milk & Honey Massage or Facial
$75

Starting bid

60 Min Signature Massage or Facial

$169 value

Milk & Honey Massage or Facial item
Milk & Honey Massage or Facial
$75

Starting bid

60 Min Signature Massage or Facial

$169 value

Wine of the Month - 3 Month Subscription item
Wine of the Month - 3 Month Subscription
$75

Starting bid

Wine of the Month Club - 3 month gift certificate. Includes 2 wines expertly picked by our wine buyers. Each package will come with one white and one red as well as food pairings, suggestions and tasting notes.

$127 value

2 Orchestra Seats to Sound of Music item
2 Orchestra Seats to Sound of Music
$200

Starting bid

2 Orchestra Seats (Row G, Seats 103-104) to Sound of Music at Bass Concert Hall on February 4, 2026 at 7:30pm

$368 value

Voice Lessons item
Voice Lessons
$50

Starting bid

Two 1 Hour Private Voice Lessons with Alyson Pirotina, Professional Voice Instructor. Perfect for beginners, audition prep or anyone ready to grow their voice and confidence! Learn vocal technique, performance skills and artistry in a supportive, personlized setting. Lessons may be scheduled at a mutually convenient time. www.pirotinapianoandvoice.com

4 Two Hour Rentals item
4 Two Hour Rentals
$50

Starting bid

4 Two hour canoe, kayak, swan pedal boat or stand up paddle board rentals

$160 value

Family Mini Photo Session item
Family Mini Photo Session
$150

Starting bid

Family Mini Session with Brio Clooney. Includes 20 minutes in studio or location of choice within the Austin metro area. Expires 12/2026

https://briophotography.com/

$450 value

Dream On In Home Sleep Assessment item
Dream On In Home Sleep Assessment
$150

Starting bid

Is your baby “stuck” with things such as: nursing all night long (or every hour), repeated or unnecessary wake-ups in the night, short & infrequent naps, or some other challenge leading you to wonder if it is possible to fix? You are NOT alone!!


Don't have a baby but still having issues with your toddler or kindergartener?? Everything still applies for your specific child and needs!!


My fellow mamas and papas, if you are asking, “Can you help turn these nights around?” we got you covered!! If you are ready to be educated, empowered, and fruitful in seeing real results, the foundation begins here!


Package Includes:

Sleep Needs Assessment 

1.5–2 Hour In-home Consult

Customized Sleep Plan

Two weeks of logging/text/email support to guide, encourage and troubleshoot

Two weekly calls to discuss changes throughout the week, how/what to shift in their daily routine

Updated Sleep Plans when needed


Optional Add Ons: Weighted Feed, Overnight Support


$699 value

Comprehensive Orthodontics Package item
Comprehensive Orthodontics Package
$300

Starting bid

$1,000 off of One Comprehensive Orthodontics Package at Lakeway Orthodontics new location in Cedar Park

https://lakewayortho.com/

$1,,000 value

Custom Designed Birthday Cake item
Custom Designed Birthday Cake
$100

Starting bid

One custom designed cake plus delivery in the Austin and surrounding areas included, up to two tiers, imaginations welcome.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1EnzVfpYHs0MMQ0pA12O9BF6FzwyK_ENs


*Black out dates 2025 & 2026 CYT show weeks

*Cakes are made in a cottage kitchen that also produces gluten and nut items

$400 value

Handmade Quilt item
Handmade Quilt
$100

Starting bid

Gorgeous quilt handmade generously with love by Rebecca Starbuck

Size 78"x69"

Value: Priceless

4 Night Stay at Condo in Branson Missouri
$500

Starting bid

Four night stay in a 1550 sqf 3 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Paradise Point Resort on Lake Table Rock Lake in Hollister, MO. The condo is fully furnished and the resort has numerous amenities. Paradise Point is located about 1 mile from Big Cedar Resort which is the premier resort of Bass Pro and several other attractions including Top of the Rock and Championship Golf Courses are located within 10 minutes of the Resort. See Photos Here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ZrWYtbDCDfbfstxITmkFBwASZm6zC-dN?usp=drive_link


*Blackout dates June-Mid September and must be booked by 1/31/26. $1,200 value

Willamette Valley Wine Retreat
$2,500

Starting bid

Your Willamette Valley experience includes 3 nights for 2 guests in a picturesque B&B near downtown McMinnville.

  • Start your day right with daily gourmet three-course breakfasts included
  • Unwind in a sumptuous King suite showcasing European flair and Old World charm
  • Sip celebrated vintages on an included local wine tasting for two
  • Indulge in Oregon's premier culinary destination with 730 Willamette Valley wineries in easy reach
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning

All photos & details: https://luxgive.com/experience/willamette-wine-retreat?utm_source=mediapack


Terms and Conditions

  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel between October 1st and June 30th with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks. Please inquire for details.
  • Please note, images displayed depict multiple suites. Suites are allocated according to availability, and no specific suite is guaranteed.
  • Transportation is not included with the local wine tasting.
  • Airfare NOT included
$150 Gift Certificate item
$150 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

$150 to put towards custom apparel, home decor, stainless steel etching, wedding apparel/decor & more!


www.scripturescissorsandsawdust.com



One week of Apex Kids Camp item
One week of Apex Kids Camp
$100

Starting bid

One week of Apex Kids Camp

$325 value

Apex Kids Camp is where active play meets positive role models and lots of FUN...and is owned by a CYT Austin family! Come join the Apex All-Star Team for a week of games, activities, silliness, crafts, positivity, leadership, service, all capped off with loads of FUN! Every day is different and the perfect place for elementary-aged kids to spend their summer days connecting with friends and staying active while having a BLAST! 

Check them out at www.apexkidscamp.com or watch THIS highlights reel! 

