CYT Presents the Matilda Friends of the Show VIP Experience Auction!

Please note this auction item will close Saturday at 5 PM in order to give bidders a chance to plan. Enhance the closing show at CYT Theatre with this ultimate comfort package on Sunday, November 23 at 2PM! Seats E 18, 19, 20, 21 are reserved for you and three members of your family or friends. Arrive at the theatre and enjoy your VIP parking space, followed by sitting in the four best seats in the house to enjoy the show. Intermission line? No problem! Your personalized intermission basket will be ready and waiting for you! After the show request your favorite character to come out early for your meet and greet! The ultimate CYT experience for ultimate CYT fans! Value = Priceless