CYT Colorado Springs Silent Auction

Mr. Wormwood's Off to the Races Get ready for high-speed thrills and adrenaline-pumping fun with Mr. Wormwood's Off to the Races! This $300 value package is your ticket to race day excitement at Overdrive Raceway!
10 Free Races on Any Track – Feel the rush as you speed around the track with 10 free race passes!
Whether you're racing against friends or testing your skills on the track, this package is perfect for thrill-seekers and speed enthusiasts alike! The checkered flag is waiting—are you ready to race? 🏁🚗💨
Mr. Wormwood's Off to the Races Get ready for high-speed thrills and adrenaline-pumping fun with Mr. Wormwood's Off to the Races! This $300 value package is your ticket to race day excitement at Overdrive Raceway!
10 Free Races on Any Track – Feel the rush as you speed around the track with 10 free race passes!
Whether you're racing against friends or testing your skills on the track, this package is perfect for thrill-seekers and speed enthusiasts alike! The checkered flag is waiting—are you ready to race? 🏁🚗💨
Henchmen Package- Value:$254
$75
Starting bid
Henchmen Package
Value:$254
Donated by Magnum Shooting Center
Step into the world of excitement and adventure with the Henchmen Package! Whether you’re looking to sharpen your skills or experience the thrill of the range, this $254 value package from Magnum Shooting Center has everything you need for an unforgettable time.
🔹 Free Registration Fee ($49)
🔹 Free Class Coupon ($75) – Perfect for training and skill-building
🔹 Free Machine Gun Rental ($35) – Feel the power in your hands
🔹 Free Handgun or Rifle Rental ($20) – Try out a variety of firearms
🔹 Three Free Range Passes ($75) – Enjoy state-of-the-art facilities
Don’t miss your chance to claim this ultimate shooting experience—the Henchmen Package is your ticket to adventure!
Henchmen Package
Value:$254
Donated by Magnum Shooting Center
Step into the world of excitement and adventure with the Henchmen Package! Whether you’re looking to sharpen your skills or experience the thrill of the range, this $254 value package from Magnum Shooting Center has everything you need for an unforgettable time.
🔹 Free Registration Fee ($49)
🔹 Free Class Coupon ($75) – Perfect for training and skill-building
🔹 Free Machine Gun Rental ($35) – Feel the power in your hands
🔹 Free Handgun or Rifle Rental ($20) – Try out a variety of firearms
🔹 Three Free Range Passes ($75) – Enjoy state-of-the-art facilities
Don’t miss your chance to claim this ultimate shooting experience—the Henchmen Package is your ticket to adventure!
S'mores with Miss Honey- Value: 200
$50
Starting bid
S'mores with Miss Honey
Donated by: Boondocks and Cincotta Family
Cozy up and enjoy the sweet delight of S'mores with Miss Honey! This $200 value package is the perfect way to add warmth, fun, and delicious treats to your next outdoor gathering.
Fire Pit – Gather around and enjoy the crackling warmth of a real fire pit for those perfect nights under the stars.
S'mores Supplies – Everything you need to make the perfect s'more: graham crackers, marshmallows, and gooey chocolate—just add fire!
Get ready for a sweet time with family and friends as you enjoy s'mores and stories around the fire! 🔥🍫✨
S'mores with Miss Honey
Donated by: Boondocks and Cincotta Family
Cozy up and enjoy the sweet delight of S'mores with Miss Honey! This $200 value package is the perfect way to add warmth, fun, and delicious treats to your next outdoor gathering.
Fire Pit – Gather around and enjoy the crackling warmth of a real fire pit for those perfect nights under the stars.
S'mores Supplies – Everything you need to make the perfect s'more: graham crackers, marshmallows, and gooey chocolate—just add fire!
Get ready for a sweet time with family and friends as you enjoy s'mores and stories around the fire! 🔥🍫✨
Mrs. Wormwood's Spa Package: Value $150
$50
Starting bid
Mrs. Wormwood's Spa Package
Donated by: Gleneagle Candle Company and The Zen Spot
Treat yourself to a luxurious escape with Mrs. Wormwood's Spa Package, a $150 value filled with relaxation and indulgence.
🕯 Gleneagle Candle Company ($57 value) – Includes:
8oz Desert Oasis Candle
Desert Oasis Car Diffuser
3pk Desert Oasis Tealights
Ribbed Green Candle Jar
Decorative Butterfly Matches
Beautiful Basket
🎨 10 Handmade Greeting Cards – Perfect for gifting or personal use
💆♀️ The Zen Spot Massage Therapy ($85 certificate) – Relax and rejuvenate with a professional massage
This package is the ultimate in pampering, perfect for a serene self-care experience.
Mrs. Wormwood's Spa Package
Donated by: Gleneagle Candle Company and The Zen Spot
Treat yourself to a luxurious escape with Mrs. Wormwood's Spa Package, a $150 value filled with relaxation and indulgence.
🕯 Gleneagle Candle Company ($57 value) – Includes:
8oz Desert Oasis Candle
Desert Oasis Car Diffuser
3pk Desert Oasis Tealights
Ribbed Green Candle Jar
Decorative Butterfly Matches
Beautiful Basket
🎨 10 Handmade Greeting Cards – Perfect for gifting or personal use
💆♀️ The Zen Spot Massage Therapy ($85 certificate) – Relax and rejuvenate with a professional massage
This package is the ultimate in pampering, perfect for a serene self-care experience.
Wormwood Motors- Value: $430
$100
Starting bid
Wormwood Motors
Donated by Big O Tires and the Comer Family
Keep your ride running smoothly with Wormwood Motors, a $430 value package designed to keep your vehicle in top shape—no shady car deals required! Whether you're cruising in style or just need a little maintenance, this package has you covered.
🚗 $250 Tire Donation – Upgrade your tires and drive with confidence
🛠 2 Free Oil Changes – For ANY size vehicle, ensuring a smooth and efficient ride
Don’t miss out on this ultimate automotive package—because even Wormwood-approved cars need proper care!
Wormwood Motors
Donated by Big O Tires and the Comer Family
Keep your ride running smoothly with Wormwood Motors, a $430 value package designed to keep your vehicle in top shape—no shady car deals required! Whether you're cruising in style or just need a little maintenance, this package has you covered.
🚗 $250 Tire Donation – Upgrade your tires and drive with confidence
🛠 2 Free Oil Changes – For ANY size vehicle, ensuring a smooth and efficient ride
Don’t miss out on this ultimate automotive package—because even Wormwood-approved cars need proper care!
Trunchbull Plays Hockey- Value: $250
$100
Starting bid
Trunchbull Plays Hockey
Donated by: The Trevillian Family
Get ready for hard-hitting action with Trunchbull Plays Hockey, a $250 value package perfect for any hockey fan! Even the Trunchbull herself would approve of this fast-paced, no-nonsense experience.
🏒 2 Tickets to the Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks
📅 March 6 at 7:00 PM
📍 Section 116, Row 10 – Premium lower-bowl seats close to the action!
Don’t miss your chance to witness the intensity, speed, and power of NHL hockey from incredible seats—just be sure to leave the shot-put at home! Let’s go Avs! 🚨🥅
Trunchbull Plays Hockey
Donated by: The Trevillian Family
Get ready for hard-hitting action with Trunchbull Plays Hockey, a $250 value package perfect for any hockey fan! Even the Trunchbull herself would approve of this fast-paced, no-nonsense experience.
🏒 2 Tickets to the Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks
📅 March 6 at 7:00 PM
📍 Section 116, Row 10 – Premium lower-bowl seats close to the action!
Don’t miss your chance to witness the intensity, speed, and power of NHL hockey from incredible seats—just be sure to leave the shot-put at home! Let’s go Avs! 🚨🥅
Lavender Learns to Swim- value: $175
$25
Starting bid
Lavender Learns to Swim
Donated by: Safe Splash Swim School
Make a splash with Lavender Learns to Swim, a $250 value package from Safe Splash Swim School! Whether you're just starting out or looking to build confidence in the water, this package has everything you need for a fun and safe swimming experience.
🏊 1-Month Membership – Expert swim lessons to develop skills and confidence
🥽 Goggles – Clear vision for underwater adventures
🎩 Swim Cap – Keep hair dry and swim-ready
🧸 Swim Toys – Make learning even more fun!
Just like Lavender took a leap of faith in Matilda, this package encourages young swimmers to dive in and have fun while staying safe! 🌊
Lavender Learns to Swim
Donated by: Safe Splash Swim School
Make a splash with Lavender Learns to Swim, a $250 value package from Safe Splash Swim School! Whether you're just starting out or looking to build confidence in the water, this package has everything you need for a fun and safe swimming experience.
🏊 1-Month Membership – Expert swim lessons to develop skills and confidence
🥽 Goggles – Clear vision for underwater adventures
🎩 Swim Cap – Keep hair dry and swim-ready
🧸 Swim Toys – Make learning even more fun!
Just like Lavender took a leap of faith in Matilda, this package encourages young swimmers to dive in and have fun while staying safe! 🌊
Wormwood Motors Oil Change
Donated by: Big O Tires
Keep your ride running smoothly with the Wormwood Motors Oil Change package, valued at $180! This deal ensures your vehicle stays in peak condition—because even Wormwood-approved cars need some care.
🛠 2 Free Oil Changes ($90 each) – For ANY size vehicle, keeping your engine in top form
Whether you're cruising the open road or just need a quick check-up, this package is the perfect way to maintain your car's performance and efficiency! 🚗🔧
Wormwood Motors Oil Change
Donated by: Big O Tires
Keep your ride running smoothly with the Wormwood Motors Oil Change package, valued at $180! This deal ensures your vehicle stays in peak condition—because even Wormwood-approved cars need some care.
🛠 2 Free Oil Changes ($90 each) – For ANY size vehicle, keeping your engine in top form
Whether you're cruising the open road or just need a quick check-up, this package is the perfect way to maintain your car's performance and efficiency! 🚗🔧
Wormwood Motors Oil Change
Donated by: Big O Tires
Keep your ride running smoothly with the Wormwood Motors Oil Change package, valued at $180! This deal ensures your vehicle stays in peak condition—because even Wormwood-approved cars need some care.
🛠 2 Free Oil Changes ($90 each) – For ANY size vehicle, keeping your engine in top form
Whether you're cruising the open road or just need a quick check-up, this package is the perfect way to maintain your car's performance and efficiency! 🚗🔧
Wormwood Motors Oil Change
Donated by: Big O Tires
Keep your ride running smoothly with the Wormwood Motors Oil Change package, valued at $180! This deal ensures your vehicle stays in peak condition—because even Wormwood-approved cars need some care.
🛠 2 Free Oil Changes ($90 each) – For ANY size vehicle, keeping your engine in top form
Whether you're cruising the open road or just need a quick check-up, this package is the perfect way to maintain your car's performance and efficiency! 🚗🔧
Wormwood Motors Oil Change
Donated by: Big O Tires
Keep your vehicle running smoothly with Wormwood Motors Oil Change, a $90 value that offers essential care for any car!
🛠 1 Free Oil Change – For ANY size vehicle, ensuring your engine stays in top condition
A quick and easy way to keep your car performing at its best!
Wormwood Motors Oil Change
Donated by: Big O Tires
Keep your vehicle running smoothly with Wormwood Motors Oil Change, a $90 value that offers essential care for any car!
🛠 1 Free Oil Change – For ANY size vehicle, ensuring your engine stays in top condition
A quick and easy way to keep your car performing at its best!
CYT Basket 1- Value: Priceless!
$50
Starting bid
CYT Basket 1
Donated by: CYT
This package is ✨priceless!✨ and filled with exclusive CYT merchandise and a chance to experience CYT classes or camp.
Matilda Sweatshirt (Size Small) – Cozy up in a Matilda-inspired design
CYT Drawstring Backpack – Perfect for carrying all your CYT essentials
CYT Winter Hat – Stay warm in style with the CYT logo
I ❤️ CYT Shirt (Size Small) – Show off your CYT pride in this classic tee
I ❤️ CYT Hoodie Zip-Up (Medium) – A cozy and stylish hoodie to rep your love for CYT
1 Free CYT Class or Camp – Redeemable for the 2025 spring, summer, or fall sessions
This package is your gateway to CYT fun and creativity, ✨priceless!✨
CYT Basket 1
Donated by: CYT
This package is ✨priceless!✨ and filled with exclusive CYT merchandise and a chance to experience CYT classes or camp.
Matilda Sweatshirt (Size Small) – Cozy up in a Matilda-inspired design
CYT Drawstring Backpack – Perfect for carrying all your CYT essentials
CYT Winter Hat – Stay warm in style with the CYT logo
I ❤️ CYT Shirt (Size Small) – Show off your CYT pride in this classic tee
I ❤️ CYT Hoodie Zip-Up (Medium) – A cozy and stylish hoodie to rep your love for CYT
1 Free CYT Class or Camp – Redeemable for the 2025 spring, summer, or fall sessions
This package is your gateway to CYT fun and creativity, ✨priceless!✨
CYT Basket 2- Value: Priceless!
$50
Starting bid
CYT Basket 2
Donated by: CYT
This package is ✨priceless!✨ and packed with exclusive CYT gear plus the opportunity to join a CYT class or camp.
Matilda Sweatshirt (Size Small) – Cozy up in this Matilda-inspired sweatshirt
CYT Drawstring Backpack – Ideal for carrying all your CYT essentials
CYT Winter Hat – Keep warm and stylish with this classic hat
I ❤️ CYT Shirt (Size Large) – Show your CYT pride in a comfy tee
I ❤️ CYT Black Hoodie Zip-Up (Large) – A sleek, cozy zip-up hoodie to rep CYT
1 Free CYT Class or Camp – For the 2025 spring, summer, or fall sessions
This package is the perfect way to support CYT and dive into creative fun—✨priceless!✨
CYT Basket 2
Donated by: CYT
This package is ✨priceless!✨ and packed with exclusive CYT gear plus the opportunity to join a CYT class or camp.
Matilda Sweatshirt (Size Small) – Cozy up in this Matilda-inspired sweatshirt
CYT Drawstring Backpack – Ideal for carrying all your CYT essentials
CYT Winter Hat – Keep warm and stylish with this classic hat
I ❤️ CYT Shirt (Size Large) – Show your CYT pride in a comfy tee
I ❤️ CYT Black Hoodie Zip-Up (Large) – A sleek, cozy zip-up hoodie to rep CYT
1 Free CYT Class or Camp – For the 2025 spring, summer, or fall sessions
This package is the perfect way to support CYT and dive into creative fun—✨priceless!✨
Around the Town- Value: $175
$50
Starting bid
Around the Town
Donated by: I Love Mac N' Cheese, Culvers, Drip Coffee, Mountain View Cafe and Catering, Firehouse BBQ
Take your taste buds on a journey with Around the Town, a $175 value package filled with flavor, warmth, and cozy vibes!
🧀 $25 Gift Card to I Love Mac N' Cheese – Dive into cheesy, creamy comfort food
🍔 $100 in Culver’s Coupons – Enjoy a delicious spread of ButterBurgers, custard, and more
☕ 14 oz Drip Coffee Bag – Brew a rich, aromatic cup of coffee
🕯 Candles – Set the mood with soothing scents
🍽 $25 Gift Card to Mountain View Cafe & Catering – Savor tasty meals in a welcoming cafe
🔥 3 Firehouse BBQ Beanies – Stay warm with a touch of firehouse style
This package is perfect for indulging in local flavors, cozy moments, and wearing your love for good food proudly!
Around the Town
Donated by: I Love Mac N' Cheese, Culvers, Drip Coffee, Mountain View Cafe and Catering, Firehouse BBQ
Take your taste buds on a journey with Around the Town, a $175 value package filled with flavor, warmth, and cozy vibes!
🧀 $25 Gift Card to I Love Mac N' Cheese – Dive into cheesy, creamy comfort food
🍔 $100 in Culver’s Coupons – Enjoy a delicious spread of ButterBurgers, custard, and more
☕ 14 oz Drip Coffee Bag – Brew a rich, aromatic cup of coffee
🕯 Candles – Set the mood with soothing scents
🍽 $25 Gift Card to Mountain View Cafe & Catering – Savor tasty meals in a welcoming cafe
🔥 3 Firehouse BBQ Beanies – Stay warm with a touch of firehouse style
This package is perfect for indulging in local flavors, cozy moments, and wearing your love for good food proudly!
Brain Freeze- value: $120
$30
Starting bid
Brain Freeze
Donated by: Culvers
Chill out with the Brain Freeze package, a $120 value filled with everything you need for a fun, cool experience!
🍔 Culver's Family 4 Pack ($50 value) – A perfect meal for the whole family, including delicious ButterBurgers and frozen custard
🧊 Cooler – Keep your treats cold and fresh
🥶 Stainless Steel Mug – Ideal for keeping your drinks hot or cold
🎲 Jenga-Style Game – Fun for the entire family to enjoy
🧢 Culver's Beanie – Stay cozy and show off your love for Culver's
This package is all about family fun, tasty treats, and cozy moments—perfect for a fun day out or a chilled evening in!
Brain Freeze
Donated by: Culvers
Chill out with the Brain Freeze package, a $120 value filled with everything you need for a fun, cool experience!
🍔 Culver's Family 4 Pack ($50 value) – A perfect meal for the whole family, including delicious ButterBurgers and frozen custard
🧊 Cooler – Keep your treats cold and fresh
🥶 Stainless Steel Mug – Ideal for keeping your drinks hot or cold
🎲 Jenga-Style Game – Fun for the entire family to enjoy
🧢 Culver's Beanie – Stay cozy and show off your love for Culver's
This package is all about family fun, tasty treats, and cozy moments—perfect for a fun day out or a chilled evening in!
Bruce's World of Chocolate: value $100
$25
Starting bid
Bruce's World of Chocolate
Donated by: Trader Joe's
Dive into a world of indulgence with Bruce's World of Chocolate, a $100 value package overflowing with decadent, melt-in-your-mouth treats!
🍫 Trader Joe’s Basket – A chocolate lover’s paradise, including:
Rich Dark Chocolate Covered Caramels that melt with each bite
Silky Peanut Butter Cups wrapped in smooth chocolate
Chocolate Covered Almonds for the perfect sweet and crunchy balance
Velvety Chocolate Bark, bursting with flavor
Chocolate Covered Pretzels – the perfect sweet and salty combo
Soft, chewy Cookies that will have you reaching for more
This irresistible assortment is the ultimate chocolate indulgence—a dream come true for every chocolate enthusiast!
Bruce's World of Chocolate
Donated by: Trader Joe's
Dive into a world of indulgence with Bruce's World of Chocolate, a $100 value package overflowing with decadent, melt-in-your-mouth treats!
🍫 Trader Joe’s Basket – A chocolate lover’s paradise, including:
Rich Dark Chocolate Covered Caramels that melt with each bite
Silky Peanut Butter Cups wrapped in smooth chocolate
Chocolate Covered Almonds for the perfect sweet and crunchy balance
Velvety Chocolate Bark, bursting with flavor
Chocolate Covered Pretzels – the perfect sweet and salty combo
Soft, chewy Cookies that will have you reaching for more
This irresistible assortment is the ultimate chocolate indulgence—a dream come true for every chocolate enthusiast!
The Scientific Method- Whiskey Tasting: Value $235
$100
Starting bid
The Scientific Method
Donated by: 291 Colorado Whiskey
Unlock the secrets of fine whiskey with The Scientific Method, a $235 value tasting experience for two at Distillery 291. This package is perfect for whiskey lovers looking to explore the craft of distilling and savor two exceptional spirits.
🥃 Tasting Tour for 2 – A guided journey through the distillery with tastings of their finest whiskey
🥃 1 Bottle of Rye Whiskey – Bold, spicy, and full of character
🥃 1 Bottle of Bourbon Whiskey – Smooth, rich, and perfectly aged
🎟 2 Distillery Tour Tickets – Go behind the scenes and experience the magic of whiskey-making
Whether you’re seasoned whiskey drinkers or newcomers to the craft, this experience offers an unforgettable deep dive into the world of spirits. Cheers to discovery!
The Scientific Method
Donated by: 291 Colorado Whiskey
Unlock the secrets of fine whiskey with The Scientific Method, a $235 value tasting experience for two at Distillery 291. This package is perfect for whiskey lovers looking to explore the craft of distilling and savor two exceptional spirits.
🥃 Tasting Tour for 2 – A guided journey through the distillery with tastings of their finest whiskey
🥃 1 Bottle of Rye Whiskey – Bold, spicy, and full of character
🥃 1 Bottle of Bourbon Whiskey – Smooth, rich, and perfectly aged
🎟 2 Distillery Tour Tickets – Go behind the scenes and experience the magic of whiskey-making
Whether you’re seasoned whiskey drinkers or newcomers to the craft, this experience offers an unforgettable deep dive into the world of spirits. Cheers to discovery!
The Sky is the Limit: value $120
$60
Starting bid
The Sky is the Limit
Donated by: Air City 360
Jump, soar, and play with The Sky is the Limit, a $120 value package from Air City 360—the ultimate destination for high-flying fun! Perfect for thrill-seekers of all ages, this package guarantees an action-packed adventure.
🦘 4 Jump Passes – 90 minutes of trampoline and obstacle course excitement
🎮 4 Arcade Cards – Each loaded with $5 for games and prizes
Whether you're bouncing to new heights or testing your skills in the arcade, this package is all about endless fun and unforgettable memories!
The Sky is the Limit
Donated by: Air City 360
Jump, soar, and play with The Sky is the Limit, a $120 value package from Air City 360—the ultimate destination for high-flying fun! Perfect for thrill-seekers of all ages, this package guarantees an action-packed adventure.
🦘 4 Jump Passes – 90 minutes of trampoline and obstacle course excitement
🎮 4 Arcade Cards – Each loaded with $5 for games and prizes
Whether you're bouncing to new heights or testing your skills in the arcade, this package is all about endless fun and unforgettable memories!
Mrs. Wormwood Goes Shopping: VALUE $100
$25
Starting bid
Mrs. Wormwood Goes Shopping: VALUE $100
Donated by: Apricot Lane Boutique
Get ready to shop ‘til you drop with Mrs. Wormwood Goes Shopping, a $100 value package (5- $20 off $100 purchase coupons) from Apricot Lane Boutique! Known for its stylish selection and Colorado-inspired fashion, Apricot Lane offers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that’s as bold and unique as Mrs. Wormwood herself.
🛍 5- $20 off $100 purchase coupons – Find the perfect outfit, accessories, or gifts that match your style!
Whether you're looking for trendy pieces, everyday essentials, or a little fashion-forward fun, this boutique has it all. Treat yourself to a shopping spree worthy of a true fashionista!
Mrs. Wormwood Goes Shopping: VALUE $100
Donated by: Apricot Lane Boutique
Get ready to shop ‘til you drop with Mrs. Wormwood Goes Shopping, a $100 value package (5- $20 off $100 purchase coupons) from Apricot Lane Boutique! Known for its stylish selection and Colorado-inspired fashion, Apricot Lane offers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that’s as bold and unique as Mrs. Wormwood herself.
🛍 5- $20 off $100 purchase coupons – Find the perfect outfit, accessories, or gifts that match your style!
Whether you're looking for trendy pieces, everyday essentials, or a little fashion-forward fun, this boutique has it all. Treat yourself to a shopping spree worthy of a true fashionista!
Fido’s Box of Tricks: VALUE $100
$25
Starting bid
Fido’s Box of Tricks: VALUE $100
Donated by: Pet Pantry & Dog Wash
Spoil your pup with Fido’s Box of Tricks, a $100 value filled with everything they need for play, grooming, and treats!
🐾 Spoiled Dogs Sign
🧼 2 Free Pet Pantry Dog Washes
🦴 Bully Springs Dog Chews
🍖 Instinct Healthy Cravings
🥩 Nutri Source Freeze-Dried Dog Bites
🥫 12.2 oz Can of First Mate Dog Food
🎾 Pet Pantry Tennis Ball
🛸 Miniature Frisbee
🦠 Flea & Tick Collar
🍽 Food Scoop
Treat your dog to the ultimate care package for fun, health, and happiness! 🐕🎉
Fido’s Box of Tricks: VALUE $100
Donated by: Pet Pantry & Dog Wash
Spoil your pup with Fido’s Box of Tricks, a $100 value filled with everything they need for play, grooming, and treats!
🐾 Spoiled Dogs Sign
🧼 2 Free Pet Pantry Dog Washes
🦴 Bully Springs Dog Chews
🍖 Instinct Healthy Cravings
🥩 Nutri Source Freeze-Dried Dog Bites
🥫 12.2 oz Can of First Mate Dog Food
🎾 Pet Pantry Tennis Ball
🛸 Miniature Frisbee
🦠 Flea & Tick Collar
🍽 Food Scoop
Treat your dog to the ultimate care package for fun, health, and happiness! 🐕🎉
Talo Basket: VALUE $100
$50
Starting bid
Talo Basket: VALUE $100
Donated by: Wildly Free Wellness (The Gansneder/DeAngelo Family)
Indulge in luxurious self-care with the Talo Basket, a $100 value packed with premium skincare and fun accessories.
✨ 4 oz Essential Luxe Whip
✨ 4 oz Blu Luxe Whip
✨ 4 oz Bare Luxe Whip
✨ Wildly Free Sticker
Perfect for pampering yourself or someone special with rich, nourishing whips and a touch of fun!
Talo Basket: VALUE $100
Donated by: Wildly Free Wellness (The Gansneder/DeAngelo Family)
Indulge in luxurious self-care with the Talo Basket, a $100 value packed with premium skincare and fun accessories.
✨ 4 oz Essential Luxe Whip
✨ 4 oz Blu Luxe Whip
✨ 4 oz Bare Luxe Whip
✨ Wildly Free Sticker
Perfect for pampering yourself or someone special with rich, nourishing whips and a touch of fun!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!