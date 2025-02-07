CYT Colorado Springs Silent Auction

The Scientific Method Donated by: 291 Colorado Whiskey Unlock the secrets of fine whiskey with The Scientific Method, a $235 value tasting experience for two at Distillery 291. This package is perfect for whiskey lovers looking to explore the craft of distilling and savor two exceptional spirits. 🥃 Tasting Tour for 2 – A guided journey through the distillery with tastings of their finest whiskey 🥃 1 Bottle of Rye Whiskey – Bold, spicy, and full of character 🥃 1 Bottle of Bourbon Whiskey – Smooth, rich, and perfectly aged 🎟 2 Distillery Tour Tickets – Go behind the scenes and experience the magic of whiskey-making Whether you’re seasoned whiskey drinkers or newcomers to the craft, this experience offers an unforgettable deep dive into the world of spirits. Cheers to discovery!

The Scientific Method Donated by: 291 Colorado Whiskey Unlock the secrets of fine whiskey with The Scientific Method, a $235 value tasting experience for two at Distillery 291. This package is perfect for whiskey lovers looking to explore the craft of distilling and savor two exceptional spirits. 🥃 Tasting Tour for 2 – A guided journey through the distillery with tastings of their finest whiskey 🥃 1 Bottle of Rye Whiskey – Bold, spicy, and full of character 🥃 1 Bottle of Bourbon Whiskey – Smooth, rich, and perfectly aged 🎟 2 Distillery Tour Tickets – Go behind the scenes and experience the magic of whiskey-making Whether you’re seasoned whiskey drinkers or newcomers to the craft, this experience offers an unforgettable deep dive into the world of spirits. Cheers to discovery!

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