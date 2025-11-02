CYT Colorado Springs Silent Auction- Fall 2025

Lulu's Frozen Yogurt - Value: $75





Do you need party favors for your next birthday party? Indulge their sweet tooth with a $5 gift card to Lulu’s Frozen Yogurt! Or have your party there! This basket includes ten - $5 gift cards and a Lulu's hot pink hoodie (Hoodie may be exchanged for the correct size at Lulu's). Wear your Lulu's hoodie on Tuesdays for a BOGO on your favorite frozen yogurt treat! At LuLu's, create your own special treat using up to 24 delicious flavors of Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet and Gelato and over 90 candy, nut, cereal and fresh fruit toppings. (Dairy and gluten free options available)