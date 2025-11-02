CYT Colorado Springs Silent Auction- Fall 2025

Hosted by
Starting bid
Denver Nuggets 4-pack tickets for the February 1st game.
Value: $1000
What a great Christmas gift! Take your family or friends to a nuggets game!
Excellent Seats on the lower level next to the Nuggets entrance to the gym. Section 132, Row 8, Seats 1-4
Starting bid
Portrait Session - Value: $475
Capture the moments that even Scrooge would treasure with this portrait session from M Photography, valued at $475.00. Emily Brumley’s timeless portraiture and patient experience is worthy of Tiny Tim’s cheerful “God bless us, everyone!”
Starting bid
Academy School of Driving 1 - Value: $595
Is it time to get on the road and behind the wheel? Let us help your teen become a safe and confident driver with this Driver's Education Program from Academy School of Driving valued at $595. The Full Program Driving Course includes 30 Hours of Classroom Training, 6 hours of Behind the Wheel Training, Driving Skills Range and a Permit Test.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Feast of Holiday Cheer - Value: $300
Delight your guests with a 25-person Taco Bar catering package from Tito’s Catering, renowned for their Persia-Rican Cuisine and exceptional service. From flavorful meats and sides to delicious salsa, Tito's Taco Bar Menu captures the warmth and generosity of the holiday season. This Ghost of Christmas Present spread is sure to transform any gathering into a festive feast that Tiny Tim would savor with joy!
Starting bid
Headshot Portrait - Value: $175
Donated by Storyteller Films - It’s time to update your headshot portrait from Christmas Past. Introduce yourself to your clients with a photo you’re happy to share captured by Emily Brumley at Storyteller Films. Allow quality images to communicate approachability and garner the trust of your target audience. Make your marketing materials shine brighter than Christmas morning.
Starting bid
Lush Beauty Hair Spa - Value: $300
Empower yourself to radically change the health, quality and appearance of your hair with this basket of Virtue shampoo, conditioner, serums, masks and styling products donated by Lush Beauty Lounge. All Virtue® products contain Alpha Keratin 60ku®, a proprietary hair-healing protein clinically proven to transform hair into its healthiest version yet in as few as five uses. These products also make great gifts for the holidays!
Starting bid
Springs Pediatric Dental Care 1 - Value: $350
New Patient Dental Appointment - Includes Exam, X-rays, Cleaning, Fluoride or Hydroxyapatite varnish application and Children's oral hygiene kit which includes an Oral B Electric Toothbrush, Crest Mouthwash, Crest Kids Toothpaste and Oral B Floss Picks. Intended for those who do not have dental insurance. Limit one per family, can be transferable
Starting bid
Starting bid
Adventure Mini Golf - Value: $32
Putt your way through past, present, and future fun with this Adventure Mini Golf package for four! Even Scrooge would trade his counting house for 18 holes of laughter, friendly competition, and a little Christmas cheer. Adventure Mini Golf, locally and family owned, has offered inexpensive family fun for over 25 years. Come play one of our 4 themed courses!
Starting bid
Game Time at Main Event - Value: $100
Step into the excitement of Main Event off Interquest Parkway, where fun and games sparkle brighter than the Ghost of Christmas Present’s torch. This package includes 4 games of laser tag and 4 - $10 game cards, offering endless cheer for spirits young and old. A trip to Main Event is a chance for the whole family to reconnect, celebrate, compete, eat, and play and a perfect way to make merry memories—no ghosts required!
Starting bid
High Flying Adventure - Value: $172
Soar, flip, and laugh with four Ultimate Passes to Urban Air Adventure Park! This high-flying adventure brings the spirit of Christmas to life, turning ordinary moments into laughter-filled memories even the stingiest Scrooge would cherish.
Starting bid
Holiday Comfort Bites - Value: $175
Take your taste buds on a delicious adventure across town. Start with a $50 gift card to LaBaguette in Old Colorado City for French-inspired bites. Savor the spirit of the season with two $25 gift cards to Denver Biscuit Company, beloved for their hearty breakfast biscuits piled high. Enjoy friendly service and homemade-everything with a $25 gift card to Oliver's Deli in Rockrimmon serving breakfast and a symphony of soups, salads, sandwiches and sweet breads. Last but not least, boost your health with a $50 gift card to Nourish Organic Juice in Old Colorado City offering fresh cold-pressed juices, smoothies, salads, soups, snacks and more.
Starting bid
Horse Lover’s Experience and Gift Basket - Value: $150
Donated by: Skip and Eileen Engelbrecht Saddle up your horses...you've got a trail to blaze at Engelbrecht Ranch! Nestled inside a gift basket with other horse themed gifts is a gift certificate for 1.5 hour horse lesson for 1-2 riders (must be scheduled at the same time) and includes grooming, tacking, and riding. This hands-on experience is a perfect Christmas gift and adventure for horse lovers!
Starting bid
I Love Mac and Cheese - Value: $30
I Heart Mac & Cheese is where comfort meets redemption—a warm, melty refuge. Like Scrooge discovering joy anew, every bite feels like a second chance at happiness, rich with nostalgia and generosity. Enjoy these 3- $10 gift cards, where golden cheese replaces gold coins, and even the coldest heart can’t help but melt.
Starting bid
Journey to the Museum - Value: $80
Take your family on a journey through the wonders of past, present, and future with this Family 4-Pack to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science! Even Scrooge himself would be transformed by the marvels within—proof that curiosity and discovery are the true treasures of the season.
Starting bid
Lost Island Adventure Park - Value: $85
Step into a world where twists, turns, and hidden paths await! Lost Island Adventure Park has donated 10 games of 18-hole mini golf, giving you plenty of chances to navigate a journey filled with mystery, challenge, and fun. Lost Island Adventure Park is owned by a local Colorado family, and it's their goal to provide a fun, affordable and safe place for families and friends to enjoy!
Starting bid
Lulu's Frozen Yogurt - Value: $75
Do you need party favors for your next birthday party? Indulge their sweet tooth with a $5 gift card to Lulu’s Frozen Yogurt! Or have your party there! This basket includes ten - $5 gift cards and a Lulu's hot pink hoodie (Hoodie may be exchanged for the correct size at Lulu's). Wear your Lulu's hoodie on Tuesdays for a BOGO on your favorite frozen yogurt treat! At LuLu's, create your own special treat using up to 24 delicious flavors of Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet and Gelato and over 90 candy, nut, cereal and fresh fruit toppings. (Dairy and gluten free options available)
Starting bid
Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame - Value: $60
Round up your inner cowboy or cowgirl and ride into a world where history, heroism, and heart meet at the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame! This package includes 4 admission tickets and a rugged backpack cooler—perfect for anyone ready to explore the untamed spirit of the Wild West. Hang onto your hat—your rodeo adventure awaits!
Starting bid
Reaching for the Stars - Value: $52
Inspire your family’s sense of wonder with this Family 4-Pack to the Discovery Center Space Foundation! Even Scrooge would feel his heart take flight while exploring the mysteries of the universe and the magic of discovery.
Starting bid
Relax & Rejuvinate Massage - Value: $95
Experience ultimate relaxation with this rejuvenating massage from The Zen Spot. Enjoy a personalized 60-minute massage tailored to your unique wellness needs. The Zen Spot is your local sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation in Colorado Springs, dedicated to creating a soothing environment where you can unwind, release tension, and reconnect with your inner calm.
Starting bid
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory - Value: $140
Do you need party favors for your next birthday party or stocking stuffers for Christmas? How about 12 gift certificates for a caramel apple any flavor from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's delicious Caramel Apples! With flavors such as English Toffee, Cookies N Cream, Apple Pie, Cheesecake, Pecan Bear, Rocky Road, Dark Sea Salt, Milk Sea Salt, M&M, Snickers, etc. you're sure to please everyone! Redeemable at all Colorado Springs Locations - Old Colorado City and The Shops at Briargate
Starting bid
Scrooge's Escape - Value: $72
Step into a world of mystery and storytelling with a 2-person adventure at 21 Keys Escape Room, where clever puzzles and immersive rooms challenge even the sharpest minds. This thrilling experience promises suspense, laughter, and a sense of accomplishment that the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come would applaud. 21 Keys Escapes has 100% UNIQUE CONTENT and some of the best escape rooms in Colorado Springs!
Starting bid
Tiny Tim Learns to Swim - Value: $200
Make a splash with Tiny Tim Learns to Swim, a $200 value package from Safe Splash Swim School! Whether you're just starting out or looking to build confidence in the water, this package has everything you need for a fun and safe swimming experience: A 1-Month Membership to Safe Splash - Expert swim lessons to develop skills and confidence, a pair of goggles, a swim cap and swim toys to make learning fun!
Starting bid
Stretch It Out - Value: $49
Enjoy an introductory stretch session at The Stretch Lab. Imagine standing taller, running faster, bending easier - now make that a reality. Assisted stretching will improve your range of motion & flexibility and reduce pain and tension, so you can move better AND feel better. As the worldwide leader in assisted stretching services, their mission is to provide the highest quality assisted stretching services to clients of all types - connecting your flexibility and range of motion to an increase in quality of life, energy, and lifestyle.
Starting bid
Thrifty Treasures - Value: $85
This “Thrifty Treasures” package combines four $15 Discover Goodwill gift cards and a $25 Sprouts gift card—perfect for finding hidden gems and fresh treats! "God Bless this bargain, everyone!"
Starting bid
Ultimate Family Bonfire Kit - Value: $100
Gather around the fire with our Ultimate Family Bonfire Kit donated by Trayl.Marketing! This set includes everything you need for a cozy night under the stars: extra-large marshmallows, gourmet Ghirardelli chocolate, Starbucks hot cocoa, six charming mugs, set of 6 marshmallow extendable roasting sticks, and classic graham crackers. Perfect for making s’mores and memories with your loved ones!
Starting bid
Annie YL Sweatshirt - Value: Priceless
Celebrate the optimism of Annie's beloved song and feel as warm as a hug from the sun in this Annie YOUTH LARGE sweatshirt perfect for the days of winter blues. This cozy and stylish sweatshirt is a must-have for any Annie's fan!
Starting bid
Annie SMALL Sweatshirt - Value: Priceless
Celebrate the optimism of Annie's beloved song and feel as warm as a hug from the sun in this Annie ADULT SMALL sweatshirt perfect for the days of winter blues. This cozy and stylish sweatshirt is a must-have for any Annie's fan!
Starting bid
Annie XL Sweatshirt - Value: Priceless
Celebrate the optimism of Annie's beloved song and feel as warm as a hug from the sun in this Annie ADULT XL sweatshirt perfect for the days of winter blues. This cozy and stylish sweatshirt is a must-have for any Annie's fan!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Annie 2XL Sweatshirt - Value: Priceless
Celebrate the optimism of Annie's beloved song and feel as warm as a hug from the sun in this Annie ADULT 2XL sweatshirt perfect for the days of winter blues. This cozy and stylish sweatshirt is a must-have for any Annie's fan!
Starting bid
Christmas Carol Medium Sweatshirt - Value: Priceless
Celebrate the blessings of Christmas in this cozy Christmas Carol ADULT MEDIUM sweatshirt inspired by the beloved story. Whether you're hiking the Colorado Mountains or curling up with a good book, this sweatshirt wraps you in comfort.
