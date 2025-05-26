CYT Spring Silent Auction

Value: $85 Step into a world where twists, turns, and hidden paths await! This Lost Island Adventure Golf basket includes 10 games of 18-hole golf, giving you plenty of chances to navigate a journey filled with mystery, challenge, and fun. Whether you’re navigating the unknown like the Tucks, searching for direction in a world that never changes, or plotting your next move like the Descendants on a quest for redemption, this adventure will test your aim and your courage. Face the obstacles, embrace the fun, and battle your way to the final hole—because sometimes, getting a little lost is the only way to discover something truly unforgettable.

