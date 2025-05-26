CYT Spring Silent Auction

CYT Basket 1... This package is ✨priceless!✨ and filled with exclusive CYT merchandise and a chance to experience CYT classes or camp. CYT Drawstring Backpack – Perfect for carrying all your CYT essentials, I ❤️ CYT Shirt (Size LARGE) – Show off your CYT pride in this classic tee I ❤️ CYT Hoodie Zip-Up (Size LARGE) – A cozy and stylish hoodie to rep your love for CYT. Enjoy your coffee in your new CYT coffee mug each morning, and a $200 off class or camp certificate good for the summer or fall 2025 sessions. This package is your gateway to CYT fun and creativity, ✨priceless!✨ * Sizes can be exchanged
CYT Basket 2
$50
Starting bid
CYT Basket 2...This package is ✨priceless!✨ and filled with exclusive CYT merchandise and a chance to experience CYT classes or camp. CYT Drawstring Backpack – Perfect for carrying all your CYT essentials, I ❤️ CYT Shirt (YL) – Show off your CYT pride in this classic tee I ❤️ CYT Hoodie Zip-Up (YL) – A cozy and stylish hoodie to rep your love for CYT. Enjoy your coffee in your new CYT coffee mug each morning, and a $200 off class or camp certificate good for the summer or fall 2025 sessions. This package is your gateway to CYT fun and creativity, ✨priceless!✨ *sizes can be exchanged
Forever Tee-Time Basket
$30
Starting bid
Value: $140. Inspired by Tuck Everlasting and Disney Descendants, this enchanting golf experience is your chance to make timeless memories — no magic spring required!
Enjoy a round of 18 holes of golf for two, including cart rental, at a beautiful course where the scenery is as captivating as an enchanted forest. Whether you swing like King Beast or play with the poise of Winnie Foster, this outing is sure to be a hole-in-one escape.
Details:
🏌️ Round of golf for 2 people
🚗 Cart rental included
📅 Expires: October 3, 2026
Don't wait for forever — seize your magical tee time today!
Academy School of Driving 1
$100
Starting bid
Value: $595 Whether you're just starting out or ready to hit the road like a true rebel from Disney’s Descendants, Academy School of Driving will get you in the driver’s seat—safely, confidently, and with style. With this Driver's Education Program, this package is the perfect launchpad for a new generation of road-ready adventurers.
Like the eternal moments in Tuck Everlasting, learning to drive is a rite of passage you’ll never forget. So buckle up and take the wheel—your journey to independence starts here!
Academy School of Driving 2
$100
Starting bid
Value: $595 Whether you're just starting out or ready to hit the road like a true rebel from Disney’s Descendants, Academy School of Driving will get you in the driver’s seat—safely, confidently, and with style. With this Driver's Education Program, this package is the perfect launchpad for a new generation of road-ready adventurers.
Like the eternal moments in Tuck Everlasting, learning to drive is a rite of passage you’ll never forget. So buckle up and take the wheel—your journey to independence starts here!
Everlasting Thrills
$50
Starting bid
Value: $240 Take a spin through eternity—at least it’ll feel that way with this adrenaline-pumping package! This basket includes 8 free races at Overdrive Raceway, good on any track. Whether you're a speedster like Jesse Tuck or just chasing the thrill of the moment, this is your chance to outrun time—no enchanted spring required.
Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame
$15
Starting bid
Value: $50. Round up your inner cowboy or cowgirl and ride into a world where history, heroism, and heart meet at the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame! This package includes 4 admission tickets and a rugged backpack—perfect for anyone ready to explore the untamed spirit of the Wild West.
Feel the timeless pull of tradition, like the everlasting moments of Tuck Everlasting, and the bold, adventurous spirit of Disney’s Descendants. Whether you're from the Isle or the Enchanted Forest, this is your chance to step into a story of grit, glory, and greatness.
Hang onto your hat—your rodeo adventure awaits!
Lost Island
$20
Starting bid
Value: $85
Step into a world where twists, turns, and hidden paths await! This Lost Island Adventure Golf basket includes 10 games of 18-hole golf, giving you plenty of chances to navigate a journey filled with mystery, challenge, and fun. Whether you’re navigating the unknown like the Tucks, searching for direction in a world that never changes, or plotting your next move like the Descendants on a quest for redemption, this adventure will test your aim and your courage.
Face the obstacles, embrace the fun, and battle your way to the final hole—because sometimes, getting a little lost is the only way to discover something truly unforgettable.
Day at the Museum
$25
Starting bid
Value: $100 Step into a world where science meets storytelling and adventure lives around every corner. With this Family 4-Pack to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, your crew will explore exhibits that are as timeless as Tuck Everlasting and as bold as the next generation of heroes from Disney’s Descendants.
From dinosaurs to deep space, it's a day filled with curiosity, discovery, and a little bit of magic—perfect for villains, heroes, and eternal dreamers alike.
Reaching for the Stars
$15
Starting bid
Value: $40. Blast off into a universe of discovery with a Family 4-Pack to the Discovery Center Space Foundation! Explore the cosmos, uncover the mysteries of space, and spark imaginations with hands-on exhibits that inspire both curiosity and courage.
Like the boundless wonder of Tuck Everlasting, this experience invites you to dream beyond time. And if you’ve got a bit of Descendants daring in your DNA, this journey to the stars will be your next great adventure. Because even villains and visionaries can reach for the sky!
Stretch it Out
$10
Starting bid
Value: $70. Looking to feel timeless like the Tucks or stay forever young like a Descendant of Auradon? This basket from The Stretch Lab will have you moving with magic! Enjoy a free introductory stretch session (a $70 value) designed to increase flexibility, improve mobility, and leave you feeling like you just stepped out of a fairytale. Whether you're dodging spells or dancing through the centuries, you'll be ready for anything when you Stretch It Out.
Live well, move better—no enchanted spring required.
Sweet Sensation Sampler
$15
Starting bid
Value: $68 Elevate your kitchen adventures with this “Sweet Sensation Sampler” from The Olive Tap—a curated collection of bold, bright, and beautifully balanced oils and vinegars that make every meal a masterpiece.
Includes:
Strawberry White Balsamic Vinegar
Persian Lime Olive Oil
Peach White Balsamic Vinegar
Seasonal 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Raspberry Balsamic Vinegar
Blood Orange Olive Oil
Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar
These enchanting flavors are as timeless as Tuck Everlasting and as daring as Descendants—perfect for those who cook with heart, soul, and just a touch of mischief. Sweet, savory, and full of personality—just like your next dish.
Rebel Relaxation
$20
Starting bid
Value: $85 Escape the chaos and discover peace that feels as eternal as Tuck Everlasting with this rejuvenating package from The Zen Spot. Enjoy a luxurious 60-minute massage (an $85 value) designed to melt away stress and restore balance.
Whether you're a royal with responsibilities or a Descendants rebel needing a break from mischief, this is your moment to breathe deep, reset, and find your center. Because even villains deserve a little serenity.
Summertime Fun
$20
Starting bid
Value: $200 Make a splash with Summertime Fun, a $175 value package from Safe Splash Swim School! Whether you're just starting out or looking to build confidence in the water, this package has everything you need for a fun and safe swimming experience.
🏊 1-Month Membership – Expert swim lessons to develop skills and confidence
🥽 Goggles – Clear vision for underwater adventures
🎩 Swim Cap – Keep hair dry and swim-ready
🧸 Swim Toys – Make learning even more fun!
Just like Ben, son of the Beast and Belle, takes a leap of faith by inviting the villainous children from the Isle of the Lost to attend Auradon Prep, this package encourages young swimmers to dive in and have fun while staying safe! 🌊
Around the Town
$20
Starting bid
Value: $105. Take your taste buds on a delicious adventure across town with this flavorful trio! Start with a $30 gift card to LaBaguette for French-inspired bites, grab a hearty brunch with a $50 gift card to Denver Biscuit Company, and spice things up with a $25 gift card to Jose Muldoons—because every great story needs a little heat.
Like the lasting magic of Tuck Everlasting, these local favorites never go out of style. And if you're feeling a little Descendants-level daring, mix and match these stops for a food adventure that’s wickedly satisfying.
Timeless Calm
$20
Starting bid
Value: $85 Escape the chaos and discover peace that feels as eternal as Tuck Everlasting with this rejuvenating package from The Zen Spot. Enjoy a luxurious 60-minute massage (an $85 value) designed to melt away stress and restore balance.
Whether you're a royal with responsibilities or a Descendants rebel needing a break from mischief, this is your moment to breathe deep, reset, and find your center. Because even villains deserve a little serenity.
Sweet Delight
$10
Starting bid
Value $68. Tempt your taste buds with a treat that's simply immortal! The Sweet Delight basket brings you the best of both worlds: $10 gift card to Lulu’s Frozen Yogurt and Summer Sweet Frozen Yogurt Cafe and 4 free caramel apples from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory up to $11.99 each. Whether you're enchanted by the everlasting charm of Tuck Everlasting or living on the sweet side of mischief with Disney’s Descendants, this basket is a perfectly wicked indulgence.
Savor the magic—because even timeless treats are best enjoyed now! Donated By: Lulu's Frozen Yogurt and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Summer Sweet Frozen Yogurt Cafe
Sweet Spell
$10
Starting bid
Value: $68. Cast a delicious spell on your sweet tooth with a basket that’s equal parts charm and mischief! Sweet Spell includes $10 gift card to Lulu’s Frozen Yogurt and Summer Sweet Frozen Yogurt Cafe, and 4 free caramel apples from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ($48 value) that are as tempting as any magical treat from the Isle of the Lost.
Whether you dream of eternal summers like the Tucks or crave a little villainous delight like the Descendants, this basket proves one thing: sweet moments are always worth savoring. Donated By: Lulu's Frozen Yogurt and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Summer Sweet Frozen Yogurt Cafe
Forever Sweet
$10
Starting bid
Value: $68 Some treats are so good, they feel like they could last forever. With a $10 gift card to Lulu’s Frozen Yogurt and Summer Sweet Frozen Yogurt Cafe, and 4 free caramel apples from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ($48 value), the Forever Sweet basket is a dream come true for dessert lovers. Whether you're strolling through the woods with the Tucks or sneaking a spellbound snack with Mal and Evie, these goodies are the perfect way to add a little enchantment to your day.
Because life may not be eternal—but dessert should be unforgettable.
Life is Sweet
$10
Starting bid
Value: $68. Celebrate just how sweet life can be with this deliciously enchanting basket! Featuring a $10 gift card to Lulu’s Frozen Yogurt and Summer Sweet Frozen Yogurt Cafe, and 4 free caramel apples from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ($48 value), Life is Sweet reminds us that the best moments are often the simplest—and the sweetest. Whether you're embracing the beauty of the moment like the Tucks or living boldly like the Descendants, this basket is a tasty reminder to savor every magical bite.
Eternal Delight
$10
Starting bid
Indulge in a treat that’s as timeless as Tuck Everlasting and as mischievously sweet as Disney’s Descendants! This decadent package includes 4 free caramel apples from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ($48 value) —each one a rich, golden masterpiece—and a $20 gift card to Summer Sweet Frozen Yogurt Cafe, where you can build your own frozen creation with all the toppings your inner villain (or hero!) desires.
Whether you're craving something classic or ready to mix things up like Mal and Evie, this package promises sweet moments that last.
Frozen Fairytales
$10
Starting bid
Value: $68. Step into a storybook of sweets with this delicious trio of treats! Enjoy 4 free caramel apples from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ($48 value)—each bite as rich and unforgettable as the world of Tuck Everlasting. Then chill out with a $10 gift card to Summer Sweet Frozen Yogurt Cafe and another $10 gift card to Lulu’s Frozen Yogurt, where your dessert destiny is yours to create.
Whether you're a sugar-loving villain from Descendants or just someone who believes in happily-ever-after snacking, this package is pure magic. Sweet, frozen, and forever fun!
Adventure Golf
$10
Starting bid
Value: $30. Get ready for a mini-golf experience that's as thrilling as a quest through the Isle of the Lost and as timeless as the woods of Tuck Everlasting. With this gift card to Adventure Golf for 4 people and 18 holes of golf, you’ll find fun around every twist and turn—no magic amulet required!
Whether you're a daring Descendant with a competitive streak or someone who just wants to make memories that last forever, Adventure Golf is the perfect destination for enchanted evenings and fairytale fun. Gather your crew and let the games begin!
Timeless Comfort
$10
Starting bid
Value: $30. Step into a world where every bite is as unforgettable as the magic of Tuck Everlasting—where moments linger and flavors never grow old. This $30.00 gift card value invites you to savor rich, creamy, and delightfully cheesy mac and cheese creations that feel like a delicious escape from the ordinary.
Whether you channel the rebellious spirit of Disney’s Descendants or the eternal charm of the Tuck family, I Heart Mac and Cheese offers the perfect comfort food to fuel your next adventure. Treat yourself or a loved one to a meal that’s wickedly good and endlessly satisfying!
A Day at the Market
$10
Starting bid
Value: $35. Step into the heart of small-town magic with this charming gift basket from Cole Market—a delightful collection of local goodies and thoughtful treats that capture the warmth of community and tradition.
Like the timeless beauty of Tuck Everlasting, these handpicked items bring comfort that never fades. And with a Descendants-style twist of bold and unexpected flavor, this basket is perfect for heroes, rebels, and anyone who loves a little everyday magic.
Unwrap joy, one thoughtful treasure at a time.
Add Some Spice
$10
Starting bid
Value: $23. Savor every bite with this oil and bread dipping basket from Savory Spice, packed with rich, aromatic blends that turn any kitchen into a culinary escape. Perfect for a quiet evening or a gathering with friends, this set brings elegance and depth to your table.
Just like the lasting beauty of Tuck Everlasting, these flavors linger with warmth. And if you’ve got a Descendants-style flair for bold taste, this basket is your perfect sidekick for dipping into something deliciously daring.
Descendants Sweatshirt- Size Medium
$25
Starting bid
Show off your villainous side with this Disney Descendants MEDIUM sweatshirt, perfect for fans of Mal, Evie, and the rest of the VK crew! Whether you're ruling Auradon Prep or just chilling on the Isle of the Lost, this cozy and stylish sweatshirt is a must-have for any Descendants fan.
Descendants Sweatshirt- Size Youth XL
$25
Starting bid
Show off your villainous side with this Disney Descendants MEDIUM sweatshirt, perfect for fans of Mal, Evie, and the rest of the VK crew! Whether you're ruling Auradon Prep or just chilling on the Isle of the Lost, this cozy and stylish sweatshirt is a must-have for any Descendants fan.
Tuck Everlasting Sweatshirt- Size XL
$25
Starting bid
Celebrate the magic and mystery of Tuck Everlasting with this cozy ADULT XL sweatshirt inspired by the beloved story. Whether you're wandering through the woods or curling up with a good book, this sweatshirt wraps you in comfort as enduring as the Tuck family's secret.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!