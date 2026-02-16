CYT Colorado Springs' Winter Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Academy School of Driving 1 - Value: $595
Is it time to get on the road and behind the wheel? Let us help your teen become a safe and confident driver with this Driver's Education Program from Academy School of Driving valued at $595. The Full Program Driving Course includes 30 Hours of Classroom Training, 6 hours of Behind the Wheel Training, Driving Skills Range and a Permit Test.
Starting bid
Academy School of Driving 2 - Value: $595
Is it time to get on the road and behind the wheel? Let us help your teen become a safe and confident driver with this Driver's Education Program from Academy School of Driving valued at $595. The Full Program Driving Course includes 30 Hours of Classroom Training, 6 hours of Behind the Wheel Training, Driving Skills Range and a Permit Test.
Starting bid
Magnum Shooting Center - Value: $1,000
Step into the world of excitement and adventure! Whether you’re looking to sharpen your skills or experience the thrill of the range, this $1,000 value package from Magnum Shooting Center has everything you need for an unforgettable time. It includes a Free Registration Fee, a Free Class Coupon, a Free Machine Gun Rental, a Free Handgun or Rifle Rental, and Three Free Range Passes. Don’t miss your chance to claim this ultimate shooting experience!
Starting bid
1-Hour Portrait Session – M Photography | Emily Brumley - Value $475
Starting bid $100
Capture timeless, authentic moments with a free 1-hour portrait session from M Photography, featuring gifted photographer Emily Brumley. Whether it’s a family session, senior portraits, or a creative lifestyle shoot, Emily’s warm, storytelling approach ensures beautiful images that reflect your personality and connection. This $475 gift certificate is perfect for preserving life’s special moments in a stunning and memorable way.
Starting bid
Professional Headshot Session - Storyteller Films | Emily Brumley - Value $175
Capture your best professional look with a headshot portrait session from Storyteller Films, led by talented local photographer Emily Brumley. Perfect for business profiles, social media, or creative portfolios, this $175 gift certificate offers a personalized session designed to highlight your confidence and personality. Let Emily’s expert eye for storytelling help you make a lasting first impression.
Starting bid
Gleneagle Candle Co. Gift Set - Value: $100
Make your home and car smell amazing with this gift set from Gleneagle Candle Co., a $100 value. Theis gift set includes an 8 oz. candle, a 4 pack of tealights, a tealight holder, a wick trimmer, a room mist, a box of matches, a car diffuser, a lip balm, and a tray to carry it all in. Enjoy some relaxation with these wonderful products.
Starting bid
Air City 360 Family Fun Pack - Value: $100
The Sky is the Limit - Jump, soar, and play with this $100 value package from Air City 360—the ultimate destination for high-flying fun! Perfect for thrill-seekers of all ages, this package guarantees an action-packed adventure. This package includes 4 Jump Passes – 90 minutes of trampoline and obstacle course excitement & 4 Arcade Cards – Each loaded with $5 for games and prizes. Whether you're bouncing to new heights or testing your skills in the arcade, this package is all about endless fun and unforgettable memories!
Starting bid
Relax & Rejuvinate Massage - Value: $95
Experience ultimate relaxation with this rejuvenating massage from The Zen Spot. Enjoy a personalized 60-minute massage tailored to your unique wellness needs. The Zen Spot is your local sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation in Colorado Springs, dedicated to creating a soothing environment where you can unwind, release tension, and reconnect with your inner calm.
Starting bid
"The Prodigal" - Morgan Weistling - Value: $150
This beautiful print of The Prodigal from award-winning artist Morgan Weistling will be a great addition to your personal art collection or a unique gift for someone you love. Celebrate God’s forgiveness and redeeming love for all of mankind with this Weistling print displayed in your home or shared with a friend or family member.
Starting bid
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory - Value: $60
Do you need a yummy treat, a great gift, or party favors for your next birthday party? How about 5 gift certificates for a caramel apple any flavor from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's delicious Caramel Apples! With flavors such as English Toffee, Cookies N Cream, Apple Pie, Cheesecake, Pecan Bear, Rocky Road, Dark Sea Salt, Milk Sea Salt, M&M, Snickers, etc. you're sure to please everyone! Redeemable at all Colorado Springs Locations - Old Colorado City and The Shops at Briargate.
Starting bid
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory 2 - Value: $60
Do you need a yummy treat, a great gift, or party favors for your next birthday party? How about 5 gift certificates for a caramel apple any flavor from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's delicious Caramel Apples! With flavors such as English Toffee, Cookies N Cream, Apple Pie, Cheesecake, Pecan Bear, Rocky Road, Dark Sea Salt, Milk Sea Salt, M&M, Snickers, etc. you're sure to please everyone! Redeemable at all Colorado Springs Locations - Old Colorado City and The Shops at Briargate.
Starting bid
Learn to Swim - Value: $200
Make a splash with Learn to Swim, a $200 value package from Safe Splash Swim School! Whether you're just starting out or looking to build confidence in the water, this package has everything you need for a fun and safe swimming experience: A 1-Month Membership to Safe Splash - Expert swim lessons to develop skills and confidence, a pair of goggles, a swim cap and swim toys to make learning fun!
Starting bid
I Love Mac and Cheese - Value: $50
I Heart Mac & Cheese is where comfort meets redemption—a warm, melty refuge. Discovering joy anew, every bite feels like a second chance at happiness, rich with nostalgia and generosity. Enjoy these 5 - $10 gift cards, where golden cheese replaces gold coins, and even the coldest heart can’t help but melt.
Starting bid
Journey to the Museum - Value: $100
Embark on a family adventure through time with this Family 4-Pack to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science! Explore fascinating exhibits that bring the wonders of the past, present, and future to life — a day filled with discovery for all ages.
Starting bid
Lost Island Adventure Park - Value: $85
Step into a world where twists, turns, and hidden paths await! Lost Island Adventure Park has donated 10 games of 18-hole mini golf, giving you plenty of chances to navigate a journey filled with mystery, challenge, and fun. Lost Island Adventure Park is owned by a local Colorado family, and it's their goal to provide a fun, affordable and safe place for families and friends to enjoy!
Starting bid
Lulu's Frozen Yogurt - Value: $75
Do you need party favors for your next birthday party? Indulge their sweet tooth with a $5 gift card to Lulu’s Frozen Yogurt! Or have your party there! This item includes ten - $5 gift cards and a Lulu's purple t-shirt in size LARGE. Wear your Lulu's t-shirt on Tuesdays for a BOGO on your favorite frozen yogurt treat! At LuLu's, create your own special treat using up to 24 delicious flavors of Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet and Gelato and over 90 candy, nut, cereal and fresh fruit toppings. (Dairy and gluten free options available)
Starting bid
Reaching for the Stars - Value: $52
Inspire your family’s curiosity and imagination with a Family 4-Pack to the Space Foundation Discovery Center in Colorado Springs! Explore hands-on exhibits, interactive science displays, and the wonders of space together as you learn about our universe and beyond. It’s an out-of-this-world adventure perfect for explorers of all ages.
Starting bid
Discover Goodwill - Value: $30
Goodwill gift cards offer a versatile shopping experience—from clothing to furniture to books—while supporting job training and community programs. A thoughtful prize that stretches your imagination and strengthens Colorado Springs with every purchase. This item includes two $15 gift cards for a $30 value!
Starting bid
NC Graham Hair - Value $150
Treat yourself to a luxurious salon experience with expert stylist Nicole Graham at NC Graham Hair in Colorado Springs. Use your $150 gift card toward a stylish haircut, shine-enhancing gloss, or other premium hair services designed to leave you feeling confident and refreshed.
Starting bid
Birdcall - Value $100
Enjoy crave-worthy chicken sandwiches, fresh salads, and hand-spun shakes at Birdcall, one of Colorado’s favorite fast-casual restaurants. With a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients and signature flavor, Birdcall brings a modern twist to comfort food. Use this $100 gift certificate to treat your family or friends to a delicious meal out—or a fun night in with takeout!
Starting bid
Red Lobster Dining Bundle - Value $150
Enjoy a seafood feast with this Red Lobster gift package packed with delicious deals! Treat yourself to 10 free orders of crispy hush puppies and 5 free Cheddar Bay Biscuits—a fan favorite. You’ll also receive 5 “Kids Eat Free” vouchers and 5 coupons for 20% off a $40 purchase or more. Perfect for family dinners, date nights, or seafood lovers who can’t resist those warm, buttery biscuits!
Starting bid
Panera Bread “You Pick Two” Gift Certificates - Value $25
Enjoy fresh flavors and cozy comfort with two free “You Pick Two” meals from Panera Bread. Mix and match your favorites—soup, salad, sandwich, or mac & cheese—for a delicious and satisfying experience. Perfect for a lunch date, a quick dinner, or a relaxing café break!
Starting bid
Opalescence Go Teeth Whitening Kit from Powers Dental Group - Value $50
Brighten your smile with the Opalescence Go Teeth Whitening Kit from Powers Dental Group. This convenient, professional-grade whitening system delivers noticeable results from the comfort of home—no impressions or custom trays needed! Achieve a brighter, more confident smile with dentist-approved care and quality you can trust.
Starting bid
Rib & Chop House - Value $25
Enjoy a delicious meal at Rib & Chop House, known for its mouthwatering steaks, fresh seafood, and warm hospitality. Whether you’re craving ribs, chops, or a hearty burger, this $25 gift card is perfect for a night out or a casual lunch with friends.
Starting bid
Buff City Soap Gift Collection - Value $75
Indulge in a little self-care with this luxurious Buff City Soap gift set! Enjoy a variety of handcrafted scented soaps, fizzy bath bombs, nourishing moisturizer, exfoliating body scrub, and a refreshing shower steamer. Each product is made with plant-based ingredients and irresistible fragrances that turn every bath or shower into a spa-like escape.
Starting bid
Full30Fit Wellness Basket - Valued $220+
Refresh your health and kickstart your fitness goals with this Wellness Basket from Full30Fit! Enjoy a FREE 1-month VIP Full30Fit membership and a 30-minute personalized wellness consultation to help you build strength, energy, and confidence. This basket also includes a stylish light blue Alethia top, a blender bottle, and a sample pack of Bravenly powdered drinks—everything you need to stay active and inspired on your wellness journey.
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