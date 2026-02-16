CYT Colorado Springs' Winter Silent Auction

Air City 360 Family Fun Pack - Value: $100

The Sky is the Limit - Jump, soar, and play with this $100 value package from Air City 360—the ultimate destination for high-flying fun! Perfect for thrill-seekers of all ages, this package guarantees an action-packed adventure. This package includes 4 Jump Passes – 90 minutes of trampoline and obstacle course excitement & 4 Arcade Cards – Each loaded with $5 for games and prizes. Whether you're bouncing to new heights or testing your skills in the arcade, this package is all about endless fun and unforgettable memories!



