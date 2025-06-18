Studio Tuition

1 hr/week
$90

Join us for 1 hour a week of studio classes at CYT Dallas for focused performing arts training. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment.

1.5 hr/week
$105

2 hr/week
$120

2.5 hr/week
$135

3 hr/week
$145

3.5 hr/week
$155

4 hr/week
$165

4.5 hr/week
$175

5 hr/week
$185

5.5 hr/week
$195

6 hr/week
$205

6.5 hr/week
$215

UNLIMITED hr/week
$265

Join us for UNLIMITED hours a week of studio classes at CYT Dallas for focused performing arts training. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment.

UNLIMITED Family Package
$600

Join CYT Dallas for an UNLIMITED number of hours a week for your entire family. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment. 3 students: $795 (savings of $195) 4 students: $1,060 (savings of $460) 5 students: $1,325 (savings of $725)

