Studio Tuition

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join us for 1 hour a week of studio classes at CYT Dallas for focused performing arts training. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join us for 1.5 hours a week of studio classes at CYT Dallas for focused performing arts training. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join us for 2 hours a week of studio classes at CYT Dallas for focused performing arts training. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join us for 2.5 hours a week of studio classes at CYT Dallas for focused performing arts training. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join us for 3 hours a week of studio classes at CYT Dallas for focused performing arts training. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join us for 3.5 hours a week of studio classes at CYT Dallas for focused performing arts training. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join us for 4 hours a week of studio classes at CYT Dallas for focused performing arts training. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join us for 4.5 hours a week of studio classes at CYT Dallas for focused performing arts training. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join us for 5 hours a week of studio classes at CYT Dallas for focused performing arts training. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join us for 5.5 hours a week of studio classes at CYT Dallas for focused performing arts training. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join us for 6 hours a week of studio classes at CYT Dallas for focused performing arts training. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join us for 6.5 hours a week of studio classes at CYT Dallas for focused performing arts training. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join us for UNLIMITED hours a week of studio classes at CYT Dallas for focused performing arts training. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join CYT Dallas for an UNLIMITED number of hours a week for your entire family. Learn from expert instructors in small groups, ensuring personalized attention and a supportive environment. 3 students: $795 (savings of $195) 4 students: $1,060 (savings of $460) 5 students: $1,325 (savings of $725)
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing