CYT Matilda Fall 2025 Silent Auction

The cast personalizes this frame with their all cast photo and autographs as a special keepsake of their time and memories as part of the Matilda cast. This one of a kind memento makes the perfect gift! Value = Priceless
Get ready to compete in the olympics with this axe throwing and chocolate cake eating prep kit! This basket includes: 1 Adult XL official CYT Matilda t-shirt, all ingredients to make the best chocolate cake with a tiered cake pan set, spatula, sprinkles and frosting, as well as an outdoor axe throwing game for ages 8 and up. Value = $200.00
This basket has every tool for flawless show day makeup! You will find a stand up brush holder with two large Real Techniques brushes, several smaller brushes, brush cleaner, a loofah and Tanologist applicator and Tanologist mousse, several makeup sponges, a jade face roller and body massager. What a treat for any performer! Donated by: Future Beauty Brands Value = $200.00
Explore all the many crafts of Seven Seas! This basket has earrings, a necklace, The 100 Things I Love About You book, a journal, magic loops bracelet kit, Ceramic paintable Christmas Tree and a $10 gift card to Seven Seas Creative Space to sample all that they offer! Value = $125.00
If you love honey and all of it's health benefits as well as the bees that make it, this basket is for you! You will find four honey/bee themed towels, a honey and mirth candle, honey soap, a honey jar, Harney and Sons Tea, The Beekeeper's Bible book to learn more about a beloved producer and a honey serving board. There is also a jar of honey that was harvested from Woodstock hives in October of 2025 to be some of the freshest and most local honey you can find! Value = $125.00
No matter your favorite, this basket has plenty of both! Included is a Wicked themed caboodle, Elpheba and Glinda hair accessories, Wicked themed shampoo, conditioner and hair brush, Wicked Bubble beauty set and even Glinda's favorite hand sanitizer! Value = $200.00
Be ready for the holidays with a ham and enjoy those left overs with your very own meat slicer! This kit includes a Mulisoft meat slicer and a $100 gift card to The Honey Baked Ham Company, located conveniently near GCC in Gurnee! Value = $170.00
WOW! Be the holiday hero this year with NOT ONE BUT TWO tough to get LABUBUS purchased directly from Popmart to ensure authenticity! Also included are the predicted hot toys for the 2026 holiday season, including a mini karaoke speaker, a Primal Hatch Dinosaur Egg and an Ultimate Neon Board. All to create fun and memories well into the new year! Value = $165.00
Your favorite pooch can have it all! A basket of treats, food and toys generously donated by Bentley's Pet Stuff as well a brand new cozy dog bed, a puppy advent cookie calendar, and more holiday toys than would fill a stocking! Value = $125.00
Prepare for a special day with your daughter (s) focused on rejuvenation with Bible study! This basket includes three copies of Becoming a Girl of Grace, Bible study for girls and their Moms and a copy of Gospel Centered Motherhood, a $100 gift card to Salt of the Earth salt caves in Libertyville, as well as two Owala water bottles and two Ello coffee cups for your spill proof refreshments, two $25 gift cards to Panera for your salt cave snacks, a Voluspa mini travel candle, and a Papyrus note cube for special takeaways. Value = $250.00
A tea lovers delight! This basket was generally donated by Tiesta Tea and includes 45 samples of their delicous teas as well as a Brewmaster and mug to enjoy it in! Holiday napkins, cookie cutters and a holiday tea themed Paddywax candle create a complete set for tea and cookies! To learn more about the amazing Tiesta Teas check out their ad in the Matilda program! $160.00
