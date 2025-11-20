CYT Matilda Fall 2025 Silent Auction

If you love honey and all of it's health benefits as well as the bees that make it, this basket is for you! You will find four honey/bee themed towels, a honey and mirth candle, honey soap, a honey jar, Harney and Sons Tea, The Beekeeper's Bible book to learn more about a beloved producer and a honey serving board. There is also a jar of honey that was harvested from Woodstock hives in October of 2025 to be some of the freshest and most local honey you can find! Value = $125.00