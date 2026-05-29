CYT Spring Silent Auction

Scheels- Value- $100

🛍️ Shop Big, Save Big! 🛒

Get ready to score something special with a $100 gift certificate to SCHEELS—your one-stop destination for everything from outdoor adventures to sporty style!

Whether you’re gearing up for your next hike, updating your athletic wear, or finding the perfect gift, SCHEELS offers an unbeatable selection of top brands and gear for all ages and interests. This versatile prize lets you choose exactly what you want—making it a win for everyone!

✨ What’s included:

• $100 gift certificate to SCHEELS

• Access to a wide range of outdoor, athletic, and lifestyle products

• The freedom to shop for exactly what you love

• Total value: $100

Don’t miss your chance to shop your favorites—place your bid and treat yourself to something great! 🎯