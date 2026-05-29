CYT Spring Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Scheels- Value- $100
🛍️ Shop Big, Save Big! 🛒
Get ready to score something special with a $100 gift certificate to SCHEELS—your one-stop destination for everything from outdoor adventures to sporty style!
Whether you’re gearing up for your next hike, updating your athletic wear, or finding the perfect gift, SCHEELS offers an unbeatable selection of top brands and gear for all ages and interests. This versatile prize lets you choose exactly what you want—making it a win for everyone!
✨ What’s included:
• $100 gift certificate to SCHEELS
• Access to a wide range of outdoor, athletic, and lifestyle products
• The freedom to shop for exactly what you love
• Total value: $100
Don’t miss your chance to shop your favorites—place your bid and treat yourself to something great! 🎯
Starting bid
Advendure Mini Golf - Value $32
Four passes for 18 holes of mini-golf 🌟 Putt Your Way to Fun! 🌟
Get ready to tee up for a day full of laughs, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories! Up for grabs in our silent auction is a fantastic foursome pass for 18 holes of mini golf—because everything’s more fun when you share it with friends (and maybe a little healthy rivalry 😉).
Whether you’re aiming for that elusive hole-in-one or just enjoying the journey through whimsical courses, this experience promises plenty of giggles, creative shots, and bragging rights on the line. Perfect for a family outing, a quirky date night, or a mini team challenge, this prize is your ticket to a hole lot of fun!
⛳ What’s included:
• 4 passes for 18 holes of mini golf
• Endless chances to show off your putting “skills”
• Guaranteed smiles and lighthearted competition
Don’t let this one slip past the windmill—place your bid and get ready to putt your way to a great time! 🏌️♀️
Starting bid
Birdcall - Value $100
Enjoy crave-worthy chicken sandwiches, fresh salads, and hand-spun shakes at Birdcall, one of Colorado’s favorite fast-casual restaurants. With a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients and signature flavor, Birdcall brings a modern twist to comfort food. Use this $100 gift certificate to treat your family or friends to a delicious meal out—or a fun night in with takeout!
Starting bid
Journey to the Museum - Value: $100
Embark on a family adventure through time with this Family 4-Pack to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science! Explore fascinating exhibits that bring the wonders of the past, present, and future to life — a day filled with discovery for all ages.
Starting bid
Discover Goodwill - Value: $60
Goodwill gift cards offer a versatile shopping experience—from clothing to furniture to books—while supporting job training and community programs. A thoughtful prize that stretches your imagination and strengthens Colorado Springs with every purchase. This item includes four $15 gift cards for a $60 value!
Starting bid
Space Foundatation Discovery Center- Value: $52 🚀 Blast Off to Adventure! 🌌
Prepare for an out-of-this-world experience! Up for bid is an exciting set of four guest passes to the Space Foundation Discovery Center—your launchpad to exploration, innovation, and cosmic curiosity.
Perfect for aspiring astronauts, curious minds, and families ready for a stellar day out, this interactive experience lets you dive into the wonders of space through hands-on exhibits, fascinating displays, and inspiring stories from beyond our atmosphere. From rockets to robotics, you’ll journey through the past, present, and future of space exploration—no spacesuit required!
✨ What’s included:
• 4 guest passes to the Space Foundation Discovery Center
• Access to engaging, hands-on exhibits and immersive experiences
• A chance to ignite curiosity and discover the universe together
Don’t miss your chance to reach for the stars—place your bid and prepare for a day that’s truly astronomical! 🌠
Starting bid
I Love Mac and Cheese - Value: $100
I Heart Mac & Cheese is where comfort meets redemption—a warm, melty refuge. Discovering joy anew, every bite feels like a second chance at happiness, rich with nostalgia and generosity. Enjoy these ten $10 gift cards, where golden cheese replaces gold coins, and even the coldest heart can’t help but melt.
Starting bid
In-n-out burger- Value $300
🍔 Crave the Classics! 🍟
Get ready to savor a fan-favorite feast with an In-N-Out Burger prize bundle that’s bursting with flavor and fun! Whether you’re a devoted Double-Double enthusiast or just love a great meal with a side of iconic style, this package has everything you need to treat yourself—and share the joy.
With not one, but 10 meal cards for a burger, fries, and shake, you’ll have plenty of chances to indulge in that fresh, made-to-order goodness. And the fun doesn’t stop there—this bundle is packed with exclusive In-N-Out goodies to keep the good vibes going long after the last bite!
✨ What’s included:
• 10 meal cards (each good for a burger, fries & shake!)
• In-N-Out lunch bag
• Bracelet
• 2 branded t-shirts (1 large, 1 small)
• Playing cards
• Pen
• Cozy socks
• Total value: $300
From delicious meals to collectible swag, this is the ultimate treat for any In-N-Out fan. Don’t miss your chance to take a bite out of this amazing package—place your bid and enjoy the ride! 🚗🍔
Starting bid
Lost Island Adventure Park - Value: $85
Step into a world where twists, turns, and hidden paths await! Lost Island Adventure Park has donated 10 games of 18-hole mini golf, giving you plenty of chances to navigate a journey filled with mystery, challenge, and fun. Lost Island Adventure Park is owned by a local Colorado family, and it's their goal to provide a fun, affordable and safe place for families and friends to enjoy!
Starting bid
Lulu's Frozen Yogurt - Value: $50
Do you need party favors for your next birthday party? Indulge their sweet tooth with a $5 gift card to Lulu’s Frozen Yogurt! Or have your party there! This item includes ten $5 gift cards. At LuLu's, create your own special treat using up to 24 delicious flavors of Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet and Gelato and over 90 candy, nut, cereal and fresh fruit toppings. (Dairy and gluten free options available)
Starting bid
n Coffee Roasters- Value $30
☕ Sip, Savor, Smile! ☕
Fuel your day with the rich aroma and bold flavors of Mission Coffee Roasters! Up for grabs is a cozy and delicious prize featuring two bags of expertly roasted coffee, perfect for jump-starting your mornings or elevating your afternoon pick-me-up.
Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur or simply love a great cup to brighten your day, this bundle delivers fresh, quality-roasted goodness straight from a local favorite. It’s the perfect way to treat yourself—or share a warm, comforting moment with someone special.
✨ What’s included:
• 2 bags of premium Mission Coffee Roasters coffee
• Fresh, flavorful brews to enjoy at home
• Total value: $30
Don’t let this one brew away—place your bid and enjoy every sip! ☕💛
Starting bid
Panera- Value $20
🥪 Fresh, Fast, Delicious! 🥗
Treat yourself to a warm, comforting meal with a Panera Bread “You Pick Two” voucher—the perfect combo of fresh flavors and feel-good food! Whether you’re craving a hearty soup and sandwich, a crisp salad and mac & cheese, or your own favorite pairing, this prize lets you mix and match your way to a satisfying meal.
Ideal for a quick lunch, a casual catch-up, or a cozy solo treat, Panera’s wholesome menu offers something for everyone—made with quality ingredients and plenty of love.
✨ What’s included:
• 1 “You Pick Two” voucher at Panera Bread
• Your choice of two menu favorites
• Total value: $20
Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a delicious duo—place your bid and dig in! 🥖💚
Starting bid
Opalescence Go Teeth Whitening Kit from Powers Dental Group - Value $80
Brighten your smile with the Opalescence Go Teeth Whitening Kit from Powers Dental Group. This convenient, professional-grade whitening system delivers noticeable results from the comfort of home—no impressions or custom trays needed! Achieve a brighter, more confident smile with dentist-approved care and quality you can trust.
Starting bid
Prorodeo Hall of Fame- Value $48
🤠 Ride Into History! 🐎
Step into the spirit of the American West with four guest passes to the ProRodeo Hall of Fame—where legends are celebrated and cowboy culture comes to life!
Perfect for families, history buffs, or anyone who loves a little Western flair, this experience takes you on a journey through the thrilling world of rodeo. Explore fascinating exhibits, discover inspiring stories of champions, and get an up-close look at the heritage and excitement that define this iconic sport.
✨ What’s included:
• 4 guest passes to the ProRodeo Hall of Fame
• Access to engaging exhibits and rich Western history
• A fun and educational outing for all ages
• Total value: $48
Don’t miss your chance to saddle up for a memorable experience—place your bid and celebrate the legacy of the West! 🌵
Starting bid
Rib & Chop House - Value $50
Enjoy a delicious meal at Rib & Chop House, known for its mouthwatering steaks, fresh seafood, and warm hospitality. Whether you’re craving ribs, chops, or a hearty burger, this $50 gift card is perfect for a night out or a casual lunch with friends.
Starting bid
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory - Value: $60
Do you need a yummy treat, a great gift, or party favors for your next birthday party? How about 5 gift certificates for a caramel apple any flavor from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's delicious Caramel Apples! With flavors such as English Toffee, Cookies N Cream, Apple Pie, Cheesecake, Pecan Bear, Rocky Road, Dark Sea Salt, Milk Sea Salt, M&M, Snickers, etc. you're sure to please everyone! Redeemable at all Colorado Springs Locations - Old Colorado City and The Shops at Briargate.
Starting bid
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory - Value: $60
Do you need a yummy treat, a great gift, or party favors for your next birthday party? How about 5 gift certificates for a caramel apple any flavor from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's delicious Caramel Apples! With flavors such as English Toffee, Cookies N Cream, Apple Pie, Cheesecake, Pecan Bear, Rocky Road, Dark Sea Salt, Milk Sea Salt, M&M, Snickers, etc. you're sure to please everyone! Redeemable at all Colorado Springs Locations - Old Colorado City and The Shops at Briargate.
Starting bid
Professional Headshot Session - Storyteller Films - Value $175
Capture your best professional look with a headshot portrait session from Storyteller Films, led by talented local photographer Emily Brumley. Perfect for business profiles, social media, or creative portfolios, this $175 gift certificate offers a personalized session designed to highlight your confidence and personality. Let Emily’s expert eye for storytelling help you make a lasting first impression.
Starting bid
Texas Roadhouse- Value $100
🥩 Saddle Up for Flavor! 🥜
Get ready for a taste of bold, legendary flavor with this Texas Roadhouse gift basket—packed with everything you need for a delicious night out (or in)!
This mouthwatering bundle includes a dinner for two, so you can enjoy hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, and that signature Texas Roadhouse hospitality. Plus, bring the flavor home with their famous steak sauce, seasoning, and a fun bag of peanuts for that authentic roadhouse experience.
It’s the perfect mix of a memorable meal and savory take-home treats!
✨ What’s included:
• Dinner for two at Texas Roadhouse
• Signature steak sauce
• Texas Roadhouse seasoning
• Classic peanuts for snacking
• A flavorful gift basket experience
Whether you’re planning a date night or just craving something delicious, this package delivers big taste and good times. Don’t miss out—place your bid and enjoy a true Texas-sized treat! 🤠🍴
Starting bid
1-Hour Portrait Session – M Photography | Emily Brumley - Value $475
Capture timeless, authentic moments with a free 1-hour portrait session from Storyteller Films, featuring gifted photographer Emily Brumley. Whether it’s a family session, senior portraits, or a creative lifestyle shoot, Emily’s warm, storytelling approach ensures beautiful images that reflect your personality and connection. This $475 gift certificate is perfect for preserving life’s special moments in a stunning and memorable way.
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