Christian Youth Theater Tucson

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Christian Youth Theater Tucson

About this event

CYT Tucson Show or Season Sponsor

Single Show Sponsor item
Single Show Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor a CYT Tucson show!

• Company name and logo on CYT Tucson

website

• Half page ad in printed programs for the sponsored show

• Company logo on any applicable publicity – posters, shirts, programs, etc.

• 2 tickets to the sponsored show

Full Season Sponsor item
Full Season Sponsor
$3,000

Sponsor a Full CYT Show Season

• Prominent placement of linked company name and logo on CYT Tucson website for season

• Full page ad in printed programs for all three shows

• Company acknowledgement from stage for all season performances

• Company logo on any applicable publicity – posters, shirts, programs, etc.

• 6 tickets to each production for the current season

Single

Add a donation for Christian Youth Theater Tucson

$

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