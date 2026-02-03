CYT Tucson Show or Season Sponsor

About this event
Sponsor a CYT Tucson show!
• Company name and logo on CYT Tucson
website
• Half page ad in printed programs for the sponsored show
• Company logo on any applicable publicity – posters, shirts, programs, etc.
• 2 tickets to the sponsored show
Sponsor a Full CYT Show Season
• Prominent placement of linked company name and logo on CYT Tucson website for season
• Full page ad in printed programs for all three shows
• Company acknowledgement from stage for all season performances
• Company logo on any applicable publicity – posters, shirts, programs, etc.
• 6 tickets to each production for the current season
Single
$
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