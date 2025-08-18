D Day 80th Bourbon Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Honor Begins with You
Your $50 gift carries weight beyond measure. It says someone still cares. That someone is you. You're helping Tours of Duty take the first step in honoring our nation's broken promise—to bring every last one of our missing heroes home.
Stand with the Forgotten
Your $100 donation makes you part of something greater. You stand with the families still waiting. With the veterans who never stop searching. With the 81,000 heroes who’ve waited too long to come home. This is your line in the sand—you’re saying: We remember. We return.
At $250, your support fuels our boots-on-the-ground efforts—veterans returning to old battlefields, uncovering the stories lost to time, and preserving sacred ground where our fallen may rest. This isn’t just a donation—it’s a lifeline to the past and a beacon of hope for families still searching.
Help Veterans Bring Their Brothers Home
Your $500 contribution helps us send veterans into the field with the tools and training they need to locate the missing. These missions are personal—led by those who served, searching for those who didn’t come back. You’re restoring honor, writing history, and helping fulfill our nation's oldest promise.
Become the Legacy
With a gift of $1,000 or more, your legacy becomes interwoven with theirs. You make possible full-scale recovery operations and forensic preservation of crash sites across the world. You empower veterans with purpose—and give grieving families the peace of a name, a place, and a flag folded with honor.
This is how you make history. This is how you bring them home.
