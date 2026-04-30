D-Day: Battle in the Bocage -Tactical demonstation

We will need volunteers to assist in setting up on Friday and cleaning up on Sunday after the event. Also, adults to serve as parking guides and spectator guides on Saturday. Hospitality assistance is appreciated in preparing and serving the Saturday evening meal for participants.

We will need volunteers to assist in setting up on Friday and cleaning up on Sunday after the event. Also, adults to serve as parking guides and spectator guides on Saturday. Hospitality assistance is appreciated in preparing and serving the Saturday evening meal for participants.

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