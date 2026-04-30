D-Day: Battle in the Bocage -Tactical demonstation

Must be at least 14 years of age to participate. Only 18 and over to carry/use blank firing weapons. Those 14 to 18 can participate as medics, radio & ammo carriers.
Must be at least 14 years of age to participate. Only 18 and over to carry/use blank firing weapons. Those 14 to 18 can participate as medics, radio & ammo carriers.
Axis Impression
Free
Must be at least 14 years of age to participate. Only 18 and over to carry/use blank firing weapons. Those 14 to 18 can participate as medics, radio & ammo carriers.
Must be at least 14 years of age to participate. Only 18 and over to carry/use blank firing weapons. Those 14 to 18 can participate as medics, radio & ammo carriers.
Civilian/Resistance Impression
Free
Only 18 and over to carry/use blank firing weapons. Those 14 to 18 can participate as medics, radio & ammo carriers. 14 and younger can participate as local inhabitants but must stay out of the "battle" areas.
Only 18 and over to carry/use blank firing weapons. Those 14 to 18 can participate as medics, radio & ammo carriers. 14 and younger can participate as local inhabitants but must stay out of the "battle" areas.
Event Volunteer
Free
We will need volunteers to assist in setting up on Friday and cleaning up on Sunday after the event. Also, adults to serve as parking guides and spectator guides on Saturday. Hospitality assistance is appreciated in preparing and serving the Saturday evening meal for participants.
We will need volunteers to assist in setting up on Friday and cleaning up on Sunday after the event. Also, adults to serve as parking guides and spectator guides on Saturday. Hospitality assistance is appreciated in preparing and serving the Saturday evening meal for participants.
Add a donation for M20CW - Museum of 20th Century Warfare, Inc
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