D-Day Ohio Memberships

Offered by
Valid for one year
Supporters enjoy a 10% discount at the PX or museum gift shop.
Valid for one year
Members enjoy early access to tickets for events and a 15% discount at the PX or museum gift shop. Members may also vote in annual elections for the board of directors, on changes to the bylaws and on other matters.
Valid for one year
Partners enjoy early access to tickets for events and a 20% discount at the PX or museum gift shop. Members may also vote in annual elections for the board of directors, on changes to the bylaws and on other matters.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!