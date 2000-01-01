Glittering Hope Raffle is raising money for Dallas Hope Charities, a nonprofit organization that helps young adult LGBTQIA+ people in North Texas facing housing insecurity. Your ticket is a chance to win 2 round trip tickets on JSX, a luxury charter air carrier. If you win, you and a guest will be able to fly round trip anywhere JSX flies. Airline tickets will be valid from 9/14/24 until 9/14/25.





Tickets are 1 for $10, 2 for $20, 4 for $30, or 10 tickets for $50.





A $50 donation provides funding for clean laundry for a Dallas Hope Center resident for 10 weeks!