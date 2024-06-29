Please join us for Charlotte's 85th Birthday Celebration Fundraiser benefitting the Interfaith Committee for Social Services, Inc.





The mission of the Interfaith Committee is to work in collaboration with congregations, civic groups, and agencies to advocate, serve, and empower the homeless in Delray Beach to achieve self-sufficiency.





Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024





Time: 6:00 to 9:00 pm





Location: Tim Finnegans Irish Pub

2885 S Federal Highway

Delray Beach, FL 33483





Tickets: $50/ per person (includes dinner, music, and raffles) SOLD OUT!



















