Please join us for Charlotte's 85th Birthday Celebration Fundraiser benefitting the Interfaith Committee for Social Services, Inc.
The mission of the Interfaith Committee is to work in collaboration with congregations, civic groups, and agencies to advocate, serve, and empower the homeless in Delray Beach to achieve self-sufficiency.
Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
Time: 6:00 to 9:00 pm
Location: Tim Finnegans Irish Pub
2885 S Federal Highway
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Tickets: $50/ per person (includes dinner, music, and raffles) SOLD OUT!