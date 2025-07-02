3rd Annual Bourbon and Cigar Night Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy a fun night out with all the excitement of the event. This ticket includes access to the bourbon-and-cigar trailer experience, delicious BBQ food, entry into the door prize drawing, and live music by The Lucky Stiffs.
Enjoy a fun night out with all the excitement of the event. This ticket includes unlimited beer/wine, delicious BBQ food, entry into the door prize drawing, access to the Twin Flame painting experience with wine, and live music by The Lucky Stiffs.
Enjoy a fun night out with all the excitement of the event, without the alcohol. This ticket includes unlimited soda, delicious BBQ food, entry into the door prize drawing, and live music by The Lucky Stiffs.
Enter for a chance to win half of the total raffle pot while supporting a great event. The more tickets sold, the bigger the prize. The winner will be announced at the event or contacted afterward. Non-admission to the event.
