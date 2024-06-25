Chapter BY Ongoing Fundraisers

Offered by
About this shop
Cards for all occasions lovingly hand stamped by our late sister Linda Hurley
Miscellaneous donations for Chapter sharing time. If you wish to donate more than $1.00, please buy multiple units
Mt Hood Roasters Dark Roast Coffee 1 lb bag
Mt Hood Roasters Light Roast Coffee 1 lb bag
Mt Hood Roasters Decaf Coffee 1 lb bag
Mt Hood Roasters Dark Roast Coffee 12 oz bag
Mt Hood Roasters Light Roast Coffee 12 oz bag
Mt Hood Roasters Decaff Coffee 12 oz bag
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!