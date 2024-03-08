Inflamed Sisters Thriving Summit & Gala (2025)

Includes ticket for one to Summit & Gala on 3/14/2026.
Executive Roundtable Brunch Only (3/15/2026)
$65.99
An exclusive invitation-only event bringing together executives from non-profits, medical research institutions, healthcare organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. Be sure to complete the application form and receive approval email prior to payment.
https://inflamedsistersthrivinginc.hbportal.co/public/678768171b82200026c0fc33
Date & Time: March 9, 2025, 12:30pm-3pm ET
Location: Birch & Vine Restaurant, Birchwood Hotel, St. Petersburg, FL
This event will provide a unique opportunity for leaders to collaborate on advancing health equity, patient advocacy, diversity in clinical trials, and inclusive workplace practices for individuals with chronic illnesses and disabilities.
VIP Ticket includes Brunch (3/14/2025 & 3/15/2025)
$175
Elevate your experience with a VIP ticket, offering exclusive perks like priority seating, enhanced networking opportunities, and a luxurious VIP swag bag filled with premium surprises.
Also includes the Executive Roundtable Brunch. 30 executives, entrepreneurs, health and wellness professionals and patient advocates will be selected to discuss the importance of health equity in the treatment of autoimmune disease and strategies to improve outcomes for all.
Enjoy the event in style while gaining unparalleled access to speakers and sponsors to maximize your impact and connections.
Includes Summit & Gala ticket, IST Swag Bag, 3/9/2024, 3 raffle tickets, and replay.
Your purchase will include access IST Community to view the Inflamed Sisters Thriving Summit and Gala, and pre-recorded events replay and select courses for 1-year only.
This is a limited offer. Summit and Gala Recording will be available after editing completed by our videography team.
IST Community Ticket (Community and Board Members Only)
$99.99
No discounts can be applied to this ticket.
Includes Summit & Gala and 1 raffle ticket ***qualify after 3 consecutive months of paid membership***
Summit & Gala Replay Access Only (Recorded)
$35
Your purchase will include access to the Replay only to view the Inflamed Sisters Thriving Summit and Gala.
No discounts can be applied to this ticket.
Available for both attendees and non-attendees. Summit and Gala Recording will be available after editing completed by our videography team.
Couples Summit and Gala
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Two are better than one! So, you'll be saving on this fun.
Share this empowering experience with your partner and strengthen your journey together toward health and success. A couple's ticket allows you to connect, learn, and thrive as a team in an inspiring and supportive environment.
Half a Table - Summit and Gala
$575
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Your purchase provides seats for 5, and you'll save even more.
This is chance to network with others while still having a dedicated space at a shared table and is a great choice for small groups excited to attend together.
Full Table
$1,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Reserve a full table for 10 to create an unforgettable shared experience with your closest friends, family, or team, fostering connection and collaboration in a supportive and inspiring atmosphere. Enjoy exclusive perks, premium seating, and the chance to celebrate at this transformative event!
Bronze Sponsor (Vendor Only)
$250
There will be at least 10 spaces inside the building available for vendors. Priority will be given to vendors within the wellness community or with owners who are chronic illness warriors.
See proposal for details - link in Become a Sponsor section.
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
See proposal for details - link in Become a Sponsor section.
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
See proposal for details - link in Become a Sponsor section.
Platinum Friend
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
See proposal for details - link in Become a Sponsor section.
Purple Partner
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
See proposal for details - link in Become a Sponsor section.
Add a donation for Inflamed Sisters Thriving Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!