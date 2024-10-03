Algiers Point Association

Algiers Point Association Memberships

Algiers Point Association Memberships

Annual Regular Membership
$25

Valid until March 12, 2027

This membership covers your entire household for one year, giving you access to all APA updates, events, and the chance to contribute to the preservation and enhancement of our beautiful community.
Annual Senior Membership 65+
$15

Valid until March 12, 2027

For our senior residents, enjoy the same great benefits at a discounted rate. This household membership is available to anyone 65 and older, and helps you stay connected and engaged with the community.
Annual Business Membership
$100

Valid until March 12, 2027

Promote your business while supporting the Algiers Point Association! Business members receive a link to their business on the APA website, boosting visibility while contributing to the growth of our neighborhood.

