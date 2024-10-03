Algiers Point Association Memberships

This membership covers your entire household for one year, giving you access to all APA updates, events, and the chance to contribute to the preservation and enhancement of our beautiful community.
Annual Senior Membership 65+
$15
Valid until March 12, 2027
For our senior residents, enjoy the same great benefits at a discounted rate. This household membership is available to anyone 65 and older, and helps you stay connected and engaged with the community.
Annual Business Membership
$100
Valid until March 12, 2027
Promote your business while supporting the Algiers Point Association! Business members receive a link to their business on the APA website, boosting visibility while contributing to the growth of our neighborhood.
