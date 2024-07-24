2024 Sponsorship Options

Invitation to set up a table at the event. Tentative Date 10/20/24. *note - no sales allowed
Social Media Shoutout ($100)
$100
Receive a customized shoutout on our social media channels.
Dine & Donate w/Yard Sign ($350)
$350
You contribute $350 in support of our league, and in return, you will receive a full yard sign sponsorship package. We will coordinate a dine and donate events at your location over the next year. You keep the first $350 to recoup your initial investment in our club + receive a social media should out and invite to set up at SoctoberFest.
Yard Sign ($350)
$350
Custom-made sign is displayed at every home game at Laurel Beech Park plus social media shoutout, link on website and invite to set up at SoctoberFest
Premium Custom A-Frame Sign ($550)
$550
Custom double-sided A-frame sign. This robust 10MM thick sign measures approximately 4'w x 2'h and will be prominently displayed each game day during our home games at Laurel Beech Park + social media shoutout, link on website and invite to set up at SoctoberFest
