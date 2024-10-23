This is a general admission ticket to attend the EmpowerHer Entrepreneur Sip-N-Shop.
NCNW Member Vendor
$50
This option is for NCNW Gwinnett Section members only. NO FOOD VENDORS (sweets tables are accepted).
Includes one 6 ft table with black linen, one chair & listing in the event booklet.
Event Supporter
$65
This option offers the opportunity to be a sponsor for NCNW EmpowerHER Entrepreneur Sip & Shop. Includes company logo displayed on event flier, all social media platforms, and listing in event booklet.
Vendor Table
$75
This option includes one 6 ft table with black linen & one chair.
NO FOOD VENDORS (sweets tables are accepted). Includes one 6 ft table with black linen, one chair & listing in the event booklet.
VIP Vendor
$125
This option includes one 6 ft table with black linen & one chair
NO FOOD VENDORS (sweets tables are accepted).
Includes company logo displayed on event flyer, all social media platforms, and listing in event booklet.
