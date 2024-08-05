Jackson High School Wrestling Booster Club

Jackson High School Wrestling Booster Club

Sponsor JHS Wrestling

Premier Sponsorship: item
Premier Sponsorship:
$2,000
QTY: 1 2024-2025 Season 84” Large Mat Sponsorship Logo Announcement at all Wrestling Home Matches/Jamborees/Tournaments etc Largest Spot on Sponsorship Banner Recognition at the End of Season Banquet as the Premier Season Sponsor Digital Logo Rotation of Sponsorship at all Home Wrestling Events
Platinum Sponsor: item
Platinum Sponsor:
$1,000
QTY 5: 2024-2025 Season 60” Medium Mat Sponsorship Logo Announcement at all Home Wrestling Matches/Jamborees/Tournaments etc.. Prominent Placement on Sponsorship Banner Digital Logo Rotation of Sponsorship at all Home Wrestling Events Recognition at the End of Season Banquet
Gold Sponsor: item
Gold Sponsor:
$500
QTY: 5 2024-2025 Season 36” Small Mat Sponsorship Logo Announcement at all Home Wrestling Matches/Jamborees/Tournaments etc... Placement on Sponsorship Banner Under Gold Sponsors Digital Logo Rotation of Sponsorship at all Home Wrestling Events Recognition at the End of Season Banquet
Silver Sponsorship: item
Silver Sponsorship:
$250
QTY 7: 2024-2025 Season Placement on Sponsorship Banner Under Silver Sponsors Digital Logo Rotation of Sponsorship at all Home Wrestling Events Recognition at the End of Season Banquet
Bronze Sponsorship: item
Bronze Sponsorship:
$100
QTY:10 2024-2025 Season Placement on Sponsorship Banner Under Bronze Sponsors Digital Logo Rotation of Sponsorship at all Home Wrestling Events Recognition at the End of Season Banquet
