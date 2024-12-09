Drakeville Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

Offered by

Drakeville Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

About this shop

The Drakeville Vol. FIre Department Store

75th Anniversary Glasses
$15
Drakeville commemorated its 75th anniversary this year and as a part of the celebration is offering a limited number of rocks glasses for purchase. The department has 22 left from the Firefighter's Ball held in September.
Add a donation for Drakeville Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!