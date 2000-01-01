Footwork and Step Sequences with Tiffany and Kerry

Learn about footwork and step sequences A step sequence is a combination of turns, steps, edge work. These combinations are similar to what you find in moves in the field, A footwork sequince can be just a few steps and turns between jumps, or they can run the entire lenght of the ice. In fact it is a required element in high level competion to perform a straight line footwork sequence the entire length of the ice. A really good footwork sequence can get the audience up aout oif their seats applauding





Good step sequences it must have originality and creativity, must match the music; and their performance must be effortless throughout the entire sequence, with good energy, execution, and flow.