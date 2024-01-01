Join us to celebrate Ukraine and the culture, traditions, and resilience of Ukrainians on Sunday, April 28th, from 1:30 to 3:30 PM at 10740 Faith Promise Lane, Knoxville, TN. This afternoon will be filled with music, traditional desserts, refreshments, and social activities. Admission is FREE!





Enjoy the captivating performance by Ukrainian violinist Marki Lucky and traditional Ukrainian treats as we honor diversity, solidarity, and the enduring spirit of Ukraine by extending a warm welcome to Ukrainians in East Tennessee.





The event is organized by Nancy Stanley and Olena Korotych (President for koloHUB).





#UnityInCommunity #CelebrateUkraine #StandWithUkraine #SupportUkraine