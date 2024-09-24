2024 Shamrock Drive, Chip, Putt Tournament Sponsorship

Sponsorship level is exclusive
Your company name associated with and displayed as “Shamrock Drive, Chip, Putt Tournament” presented by your company
Company Logo on event banner displayed at event (sponsor level determines size; approval by AIS)
Opportunities for Onsite sponsor table at event and or distribution of company promotion products /coupons/ flyers
“Shamrock Drive, Chip, Putt Tournament” listed on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website for Event registration with company name and logo as presenting sponsor on flyer
Five entries for team representing company
Half page ad in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball Program book distributed to all attendees
Company Logo included in PowerPoint Presentation at Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated with Shamrock Drive, Chip, Putt Tournament
Hors D'Oeuvres Sponsor
$750
Sponsorship level is non-exclusive.
Company Logo on event banner displayed at event (sponsor level determines size; approval by AIS)
Opportunities for Onsite sponsor table at event and or distribution of company promotion products /coupons/flyers
“Shamrock Drive, Chip, Putt Tournament” listed on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website for Event registration with company name and logo
Three entries for team representing company
Your company name or company logo included in a full page ad highlighting the event sponsorship
Company Logo included in PowerPoint Presentation at Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade Ball
Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated with Shamrock Drive, Chip, Putt Tournament
Golf Bay Sponsor
$500
Sponsorship level is non-exclusive
Company Logo on event banner displayed at event (sponsor level determines size; approval by AIS)
Your company name or company logo on banner on an individual golf bay
“Shamrock Drive, Chip, Putt Tournament” listed on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website for Event registration with company name and logo
Two entries for team representing company
Your company name or company logo included in a full page ad highlighting the event sponsorship
Your company logo & link to website highlighted on the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website
Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated with the Shamrock Drive, Chip, Putt Tournament
Putting Green Sponsor
$200
Sponsorship level is exclusive
One entry for team representing your company
Shamrock Drive, Chip, Putt Tournament listed on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade website for Event registration with company name and logo
Your company name or logo included in a full page ad in the Parade Ball program highlighting the event sponsorship
Your company logo highlighted on Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade social media pages associated with Shamrock Drive, Chip, Putt Tournament
Tee Sign Sponsor
$50
Tee sign with company logo on the walls of the indoor golf bays
Your company name listed on event website under Tee Sign Sponsors
