The Bush House Spring Market

When it's springtime at the Bush House, it's time for the annual spring artists, crafters, cottage food makers, and treasures market. The Wilson Street Parking Lot adjacent to the historic 1926 Bush House will be a beehive of wonderful feasts for the eye, mind, nose and tastebuds. At the same time, the Crestview History Museum in the house will host a gently-read and -viewed book and media sale on the porch. The market benefits the Crestview Area Sister City Ambassadors student organization, and the media sale benefits the Historic Preservation Board and its museum. And both are non-profit 501(c)3 organizations!