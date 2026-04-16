District 103 Toastmasters

Hosted by

District 103 Toastmasters

About this event

Sales closed

D103 Toastmasters Conference Ad Space Opportunity: 2026 District 103 Toastmasters Annual Hybrid Conference (Organization)

6520 S Cicero Ave

Chicago, IL 60638, USA

FULL PAGE - Back Cover (BC) item
FULL PAGE - Back Cover (BC)
$300

Please note: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PDF, PNG, TIFF, or EPS)

High Resolution: 300 dpi

Color Mode: CMYK (for best print quality)

Bleed/Margins: Provide a 0.125" bleed and a 0.5" margin for safe content area (if applicable)

Artwork Submission EXTENDED Deadline: April 16, 2026, no later

Delivery Method: Send questions and artwork to Valerie Smith: [email protected]

FULL PAGE - Inside Front Cover (IFC) item
FULL PAGE - Inside Front Cover (IFC)
$250

Please note: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PDF, PNG, TIFF, or EPS)

High Resolution: 300 dpi

Color Mode: CMYK (for best print quality)

Bleed/Margins: Provide a 0.125" bleed and a 0.5" margin for safe content area (if applicable)

Artwork Submission EXTENDED Deadline: April 16, 2026, no later

Delivery Method: Send questions and artwork to Valerie Smith: [email protected]

FULL PAGE - Inside Back Cover (IBC) item
FULL PAGE - Inside Back Cover (IBC)
$250

Please note: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PDF, PNG, TIFF, or EPS)

High Resolution: 300 dpi

Color Mode: CMYK (for best print quality)

Bleed/Margins: Provide a 0.125" bleed and a 0.5" margin for safe content area (if applicable)

Artwork Submission EXTENDED Deadline: April 16, 2026, no later

Delivery Method: Send questions and artwork to Valerie Smith: [email protected]

Full Page: Inside Middle Page item
Full Page: Inside Middle Page
$200

Please note: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PDF, PNG, TIFF, or EPS)

High Resolution: 300 dpi

Color Mode: CMYK (for best print quality)

Bleed/Margins: Provide a 0.125" bleed and a 0.5" margin for safe content area (if applicable)

Artwork Submission EXTENDED Deadline: April 16, 2026, no later

Delivery Method: Send questions and artwork to Valerie Smith: [email protected]

1/2 PAGE item
1/2 PAGE
$100

Please note: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PDF, PNG, TIFF, or EPS)

High Resolution: 300 dpi

Color Mode: CMYK (for best print quality)

Bleed/Margins: Provide a 0.125" bleed and a 0.5" margin for safe content area (if applicable)

Artwork Submission EXTENDED Deadline: April 16, 2026, no later

Delivery Method: Send questions and artwork to Valerie Smith: [email protected]

1/4 PAGE item
1/4 PAGE
$75

Please note: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PDF, PNG, TIFF, or EPS)

High Resolution: 300 dpi

Color Mode: CMYK (for best print quality)

Bleed/Margins: Provide a 0.125" bleed and a 0.5" margin for safe content area (if applicable)

Artwork Submission EXTENDED Deadline: April 16, 2026, no later

Delivery Method: Send questions and artwork to Valerie Smith: [email protected]

1/8 PAGE item
1/8 PAGE
$75

Please note: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PDF, PNG, TIFF, or EPS)

High Resolution: 300 dpi

Color Mode: CMYK (for best print quality)

Bleed/Margins: Provide a 0.125" bleed and a 0.5" margin for safe content area (if applicable)

Artwork Submission EXTENDED Deadline: April 16, 2026, no later

Delivery Method: Send questions and artwork to Valerie Smith: [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!