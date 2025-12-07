D103 Toastmasters Conference Ad Space & Vendor Opportunity Featuring Keynote Speaker Fursey Gotuaco 2026 District 103 Toastmasters Annual Hybrid Conference

6-foot table, with two chairs and
access to the conference sessions
Deadline to purchase: March 15, 2026
6-foot table, with two chairs and
access to the conference sessions
Deadline to purchase: March 15, 2026
Please note: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PDF, PNG, TIFF, or EPS)
High Resolution: 300 dpi
Color Mode: CMYK (for best print quality)
Bleed/Margins: Provide a 0.125" bleed and a 0.5" marging for safe content area (if applicable)
Artwork Submission Deadline: March 15, 2026, no later
Delivery Method: Send questions and artwork to [email protected]
Please note: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PDF, PNG, TIFF, or EPS)
High Resolution: 300 dpi
Color Mode: CMYK (for best print quality)
Bleed/Margins: Provide a 0.125" bleed and a 0.5" marging for safe content area (if applicable)
Artwork Submission Deadline: March 15, 2026, no later
Delivery Method: Send questions and artwork to [email protected]
Please note: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PDF, PNG, TIFF, or EPS)
High Resolution: 300 dpi
Color Mode: CMYK (for best print quality)
Bleed/Margins: Provide a 0.125" bleed and a 0.5" marging for safe content area (if applicable)
Artwork Submission Deadline: March 15, 2026, no later
Delivery Method: Send questions and artwork to
Please note: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PDF, PNG, TIFF, or EPS)
High Resolution: 300 dpi
Color Mode: CMYK (for best print quality)
Bleed/Margins: Provide a 0.125" bleed and a 0.5" marging for safe content area (if applicable)
Artwork Submission Deadline: March 15, 2026, no later
Delivery Method: Send questions and artwork to [email protected]
Please note: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PDF, PNG, TIFF, or EPS)
High Resolution: 300 dpi
Color Mode: CMYK (for best print quality)
Bleed/Margins: Provide a 0.125" bleed and a 0.5" marging for safe content area (if applicable)
Artwork Submission Deadline: March 15, 2026,, no later
Delivery Method: Send questions and artwork to Al Gibson: at [email protected]
Please note: All advertisements must be supplied in a camera-ready format (e.g., JPEG (JPG), PDF, PNG, TIFF, or EPS)
High Resolution: 300 dpi
Color Mode: CMYK (for best print quality)
Bleed/Margins: Provide a 0.125" bleed and a 0.5" marging for safe content area (if applicable)
Artwork Submission Deadline: March 15, 2026, no later
Delivery Method: Send questions and artwork to Al Gibson: at [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!